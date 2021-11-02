useStateWithCallback React Hook

Custom hook to include a callback function for useState which was previously available for setState in class components. Read more about it here.

Installation

npm install use-state-with-callback

Usage

useStateWithCallback:

import React from 'react' ; import useStateWithCallback from 'use-state-with-callback' ; const App = () => { const [count, setCount] = useStateWithCallback( 0 , count => { if (count > 1 ) { console .log( 'render, then callback.' ); console .log( 'otherwise use useStateWithCallbackInstant()' ); } }); const handleClick = () => { setCount(count + 1 ); }; return ( < div > {count} < button type = "button" onClick = {handleClick} > Increase </ button > </ div > ); };

useStateWithCallbackLazy:

import React from 'react' ; import { useStateWithCallbackLazy } from 'use-state-with-callback' ; const App = () => { const [count, setCount] = useStateWithCallbackLazy( 0 ); const handleClick = () => { setCount(count + 1 , (currentCount) => { if (currentCount > 1 ) { console .log( 'Threshold of over 1 reached.' ); } else { console .log( 'No threshold reached.' ); } }); }; return ( < div > < p > {count} </ p > < button type = "button" onClick = {handleClick} > Increase </ button > </ div > ); }; export default App;

Contribute

git clone git@github.com:the-road-to-learn-react/use-state-with-callback.git

cd use-state-with-callback

npm install

npm run test

