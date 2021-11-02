openbase logo
use-state-with-callback

by the-road-to-learn-react
2.0.3 (see all)

Custom hook to include a callback function for useState.

Readme

useStateWithCallback React Hook

Custom hook to include a callback function for useState which was previously available for setState in class components. Read more about it here.

Installation

npm install use-state-with-callback

Usage

useStateWithCallback:

import React from 'react';

import useStateWithCallback from 'use-state-with-callback';

// Note: cannot be used on the server-side (e.g. Next.js)
// import { useStateWithCallbackInstant } from 'use-state-with-callback';

const App = () => {
  const [count, setCount] = useStateWithCallback(0, count => {
    if (count > 1) {
      console.log('render, then callback.');
      console.log('otherwise use useStateWithCallbackInstant()');
    }
  });

  // const [count, setCount] = useStateWithCallbackInstant(0, count => {
  //   if (count > 1) {
  //     console.log('render with instant callback.');
  //   }
  // });

  const handleClick = () => {
    setCount(count + 1);
  };

  return (
    <div>
      {count}

      <button type="button" onClick={handleClick}>
        Increase
      </button>
    </div>
  );
};

useStateWithCallbackLazy:

import React from 'react';
import { useStateWithCallbackLazy } from 'use-state-with-callback';

const App = () => {
  const [count, setCount] = useStateWithCallbackLazy(0);

  const handleClick = () => {
    setCount(count + 1, (currentCount) => {
      if (currentCount > 1) {
        console.log('Threshold of over 1 reached.');
      } else {
        console.log('No threshold reached.');
      }
    });
  };

  return (
    <div>
      <p>{count}</p>

      <button type="button" onClick={handleClick}>
        Increase
      </button>
    </div>
  );
};

export default App;

  • git clone git@github.com:the-road-to-learn-react/use-state-with-callback.git
  • cd use-state-with-callback
  • npm install
  • npm run test

