useSSR

☯️ React hook to determine if you are on the server, browser, or react native

Need to know when you're on the server, in the browser or in react native in your components/hooks? This simple hook makes it easy. 🔥

Features

SSR (server side rendering) support

TypeScript support

Zero dependencies

React Native support

Examples

Installation

yarn add use-ssr or npm i -S use-ssr

Usage

import useSSR from 'use-ssr' const App = () => { var { isBrowser, isServer, isNative } = useSSR() var [isBrowser, isServer, isNative] = useSSR() console .log( 'IS BROWSER: ' , isBrowser ? '👍' : '👎' ) console .log( 'IS SERVER: ' , isServer ? '👍' : '👎' ) console .log( 'IS NATIVE: ' , isNative ? '👍' : '👎' ) return ( <> Is in browser? {isBrowser ? '👍' : '👎'} < br /> Is on server? {isServer ? '👍' : '👎'} < br /> Is react native? {isNative ? '👍' : '👎'} </> ) }

Options

const { isBrowser, isServer, isNative, device, canUseWorkers, canUseEventListeners, canUseViewport, } = useSSR() const [ isBrowser, isServer, isNative, device, canUseWorkers, canUseEventListeners, canUseViewport, ] = useSSR()

Who Uses useSSR?

Todos