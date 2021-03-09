☯️ React hook to determine if you are on the server, browser, or react native
Need to know when you're on the server, in the browser or in react native in your components/hooks? This simple hook makes it easy. 🔥
yarn add use-ssr or npm i -S use-ssr
import useSSR from 'use-ssr'
const App = () => {
var { isBrowser, isServer, isNative } = useSSR()
// Want array destructuring? You can do that too!
var [isBrowser, isServer, isNative] = useSSR()
/*
* In your browser's chrome devtools console you should see
* > IS BROWSER: 👍
* > IS SERVER: 👎
*
* AND, in your terminal where your server is running you should see
* > IS BROWSER: 👎
* > IS SERVER: 👍
*/
console.log('IS BROWSER: ', isBrowser ? '👍' : '👎')
console.log('IS SERVER: ', isServer ? '👍' : '👎')
console.log('IS NATIVE: ', isNative ? '👍' : '👎')
return (
<>
Is in browser? {isBrowser ? '👍' : '👎'}
<br />
Is on server? {isServer ? '👍' : '👎'}
<br />
Is react native? {isNative ? '👍' : '👎'}
</>
)
}
const {
isBrowser,
isServer,
isNative,
device, // 'server', 'browser', or 'native'
canUseWorkers,
canUseEventListeners,
canUseViewport,
} = useSSR()
// OR
const [
isBrowser,
isServer,
isNative,
device, // 'server', 'browser', or 'native'
canUseWorkers,
canUseEventListeners,
canUseViewport,
] = useSSR()