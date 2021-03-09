openbase logo
use-ssr

by Alex Cory
1.0.24

☯️ React hook to determine if you are on the server, browser, or react native

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

48.3K

GitHub Stars

247

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

useSSR

☯️ React hook to determine if you are on the server, browser, or react native

Need to know when you're on the server, in the browser or in react native in your components/hooks? This simple hook makes it easy. 🔥

Features

  • SSR (server side rendering) support
  • TypeScript support
  • Zero dependencies
  • React Native support

Examples

Installation

yarn add use-ssr      or     npm i -S use-ssr

Usage

import useSSR from 'use-ssr'

const App = () => {
  var { isBrowser, isServer, isNative } = useSSR()
  
  // Want array destructuring? You can do that too!
  var [isBrowser, isServer, isNative] = useSSR()
  
  /*
   * In your browser's chrome devtools console you should see
   * > IS BROWSER: 👍
   * > IS SERVER: 👎
   *
   * AND, in your terminal where your server is running you should see
   * > IS BROWSER: 👎
   * > IS SERVER: 👍
   */
  console.log('IS BROWSER: ', isBrowser ? '👍' : '👎')
  console.log('IS SERVER: ', isServer ? '👍' : '👎')
  console.log('IS NATIVE: ', isNative ? '👍' : '👎')
  return (
    <>
      Is in browser? {isBrowser ? '👍' : '👎'}
      <br />
      Is on server? {isServer ? '👍' : '👎'}
      <br />
      Is react native? {isNative ? '👍' : '👎'}
    </>
  )
}

Options

const {
  isBrowser,
  isServer,
  isNative,
  device, // 'server', 'browser', or 'native'
  canUseWorkers,
  canUseEventListeners,
  canUseViewport,
} = useSSR()
// OR
const [
  isBrowser,
  isServer,
  isNative,
  device, // 'server', 'browser', or 'native'
  canUseWorkers,
  canUseEventListeners,
  canUseViewport,
] = useSSR()

Who Uses useSSR?

Todos

  • tests for array destructuring
  • set up code climate test coverage
  • add typescript array return types
  • optimize badges see awesome badge list
    • add code climate test coverage badge
  • codesandbox examples
  • continuous integration
  • greenkeeper

