useSSE

useSSE is abbreviation for use server-side effect. It is a custom React hook to perform asynchronous effects both on client and serve side.

npm i use-sse

Usage

Use useSSE to fetch data in component:

import React from "react" ; import { useSSE } from "use-sse" ; const MyComponent = () => { const [data, error] = useSSE( () => { return fetch( "https://myapi.example.com" ).then( ( res ) => res.json()); }, []); return < div > {data.title} </ div > ; };

All effects will be resolved on server side during rendering.

This is a part of server side render phase. Se an example for the whole code.

const { ServerDataContext, resolveData } = createServerContext(); renderToString( < ServerDataContext > < App /> </ ServerDataContext > ); const data = await resolveData(); res.write(data.toHtml()); const htmlStream = renderToNodeStream( < ServerDataContext > < App /> </ ServerDataContext > );

On client side of application use BroswerDataContext :

const BroswerDataContext = createBroswerContext(); hydrate( < BroswerDataContext > < App /> </ BroswerDataContext > , document .getElementById( "app" ) );

API

useSSE

const [data, error] = useSSE(effect, dependencies);

Params

param type required description example effect () => Promise<any> true effect function returning promise which resolves to data () => fetch('example.com').then(res=>res.json()) dependencies any[] false list of dependencies like in useEffect []

Returns

Returns an array with two elements [data, error] .

data - resolved response from effect

- resolved response from effect error - an error if effect rejected or if timeout happend.

Creates server side context.

const { ServerDataContext, resolveData } = createServerContext();

Returns

ServerDataContext - React context provider component.

< ServerDataContext > < App /> </ ServerDataContext >

resolveData - function to resolve all effects.

const data = await resolveData(timeout);

param type required default value description timeout number false undefined max number of ms to wait for effects to resolve

data is an object containing value of context.

Calling data.toHtml(variableName) will return a html script tak with stringified data:

param type required default value description variableName string false _initialDataContext name of global variable

data.toHtml();

Both should be used in server side render function.

Creates client side context.

createBroswerContext(variableName);

params

param type required default value description variableName string false _initialDataContext name of global variable

returns

BroswerDataContext - React context provider for client side application

< BroswerDataContext > < App /> </ BroswerDataContext >

Examples

See example directory for React with SSR and useSSE.

The same example is avaliable on CodeSandbox.