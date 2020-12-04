useSSE is abbreviation for use server-side effect. It is a custom React hook to perform asynchronous effects both on client and serve side.
npm i use-sse
Use
useSSE to fetch data in component:
import React from "react";
import { useSSE } from "use-sse";
const MyComponent = () => {
const [data, error] = useSSE(() => {
return fetch("https://myapi.example.com").then((res) => res.json());
}, []);
return <div>{data.title}</div>;
};
All effects will be resolved on server side during rendering.
This is a part of server side render phase. Se an example for the whole code.
const { ServerDataContext, resolveData } = createServerContext();
// We need to render app twice.
// First - render App to reqister all effects
renderToString(
<ServerDataContext>
<App />
</ServerDataContext>
);
// Wait for all effects to finish
const data = await resolveData();
// Inject into html initial data
res.write(data.toHtml());
// Render App for the second time
// This time data form effects will be avaliable in components
const htmlStream = renderToNodeStream(
<ServerDataContext>
<App />
</ServerDataContext>
);
On client side of application use
BroswerDataContext:
// This will create context will all data fetched during server side rendering
const BroswerDataContext = createBroswerContext();
hydrate(
<BroswerDataContext>
<App />
</BroswerDataContext>,
document.getElementById("app")
);
const [data, error] = useSSE(effect, dependencies);
|param
|type
|required
|description
|example
effect
() => Promise<any>
|true
|effect function returning promise which resolves to data
() => fetch('example.com').then(res=>res.json())
dependencies
any[]
|false
|list of dependencies like in useEffect
|[]
Returns an array with two elements
[data, error].
data - resolved response from effect
error - an error if effect rejected or if timeout happend.
Creates server side context.
const { ServerDataContext, resolveData } = createServerContext();
ServerDataContext - React context provider component.
<ServerDataContext>
<App />
</ServerDataContext>
resolveData - function to resolve all effects.
const data = await resolveData(timeout);
|param
|type
|required
|default value
|description
timeout
number
|false
undefined
|max number of ms to wait for effects to resolve
data is an object containing value of context.
Calling
data.toHtml(variableName) will return a html script tak with stringified data:
|param
|type
|required
|default value
|description
variableName
string
|false
|_initialDataContext
|name of global variable
data.toHtml();
// "<script>window._initialDataContext = { context data };</script>"
Both should be used in server side render function.
Creates client side context.
createBroswerContext(variableName);
|param
|type
|required
|default value
|description
variableName
string
|false
|_initialDataContext
|name of global variable
BroswerDataContext - React context provider for client side application
<BroswerDataContext>
<App />
</BroswerDataContext>
See example directory for React with SSR and useSSE.
The same example is avaliable on CodeSandbox.