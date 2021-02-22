openbase logo
use-socketio

by Marvin Frachet
2.1.0 (see all)

🔥 React hooks for Socket.io, SSE, WebSockets and more to come

Popularity

Popularity

Downloads/wk

439

GitHub Stars

190

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Build Status

React hooks for handling server-push technologies:

Running samples

To run samples locally, you can:

$ git clone https://github.com/mfrachet/server-push-hooks
$ cd server-push-hooks
$ npm install # install lerna and dependencies at the root
$ npm run bootstrap # install lerna packages dependencies
$ npm run build # build the lerna packages
$ npm start # start the web application
$ npm start:test-server # start the backend services in another terminal
$ npm run e2e # run E2E tests of the projects in another terminal

