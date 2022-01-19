A React Hook that handles shopping cart state and logic for Stripe.

https://useshoppingcart.com

Click to open gist.

Documentation

View our comprehensive documentation website. ✨📚

Frequently Asked Questions

This is a list of questions that you might have about use-shopping-cart once you get started.

Why am I getting an error about formatToParts not being a function on older browsers?

You need to polyfill formatToParts if you want to support older browsers. You can find more info on manually polyfilling formatToParts in issue #158.

Why am I getting an SSR error about text content not matching?

It is likely that you are using a value like cartCount that is loaded from LocalStorage which doesn't exist on the server. More info in issue #122

Contributing to use-shopping-cart

If you're working on this project please check out the CONTRIBUTING.md file.

Contributors ✨

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!

License

MIT © dayhaysoos