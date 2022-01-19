openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
usc

use-shopping-cart

by Nick DeJesus
3.0.4 (see all)

Shopping cart state and logic for Stripe

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

793

GitHub Stars

693

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

28

Package

Dependencies

7

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/51
Read All Reviews

Top Feedback

1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
1Bleeding Edge
1Responsive Maintainers

Readme

use-shopping-cart

A React Hook that handles shopping cart state and logic for Stripe.

https://useshoppingcart.com

All Contributors NPM JavaScript Style Guide

Product JSON example Front-End code example Serverless code example Click to open gist.

Documentation

View our comprehensive documentation website. ✨📚

Frequently Asked Questions

This is a list of questions that you might have about use-shopping-cart once you get started.

Why am I getting an error about formatToParts not being a function on older browsers?

You need to polyfill formatToParts if you want to support older browsers. You can find more info on manually polyfilling formatToParts in issue #158.

Why am I getting an SSR error about text content not matching?

It is likely that you are using a value like cartCount that is loaded from LocalStorage which doesn't exist on the server. More info in issue #122

Contributing to use-shopping-cart

If you're working on this project please check out the CONTRIBUTING.md file.

Contributors ✨

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):


Kevin Cunningham
⚠️ 💻
Ian Jones
⚠️
Chris Brown
⚠️ 💻 📖
Nick DeJesus
💻 ⚠️
Shodipo Ayomide
📖
Anders Bech Mellson
💻
Thor 雷神
📖 💻 ⚠️

Ryan Warner
📖
Horacio Herrera
📖
Brian Douglas
📖
Brittney Postma
📖
Prince Wilson
📖
Eric Howey
📖
Hidetaka Okamoto
💻

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!

License

MIT © dayhaysoos

Rate & Review

Great Documentation1
Easy to Use1
Performant1
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge1
Responsive Maintainers1
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Brittney PostmaHolland, MI1 Rating0 Reviews
Hi, I'm Brittney, owner, designer, and developer at bDesigned.
August 3, 2020
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant
Responsive Maintainers
Bleeding Edge

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial