A React Hook that handles shopping cart state and logic for Stripe.
View our comprehensive documentation website. ✨📚
This is a list of questions that you might have about use-shopping-cart once you get started.
formatToParts not being a
function on older browsers?
You need to polyfill
formatToParts if you want to support older browsers. You can find more info on manually polyfilling
formatToParts in issue #158.
It is likely that you are using a value like
cartCount that is loaded from LocalStorage which doesn't exist on the server. More info in issue #122
If you're working on this project please check out the CONTRIBUTING.md file.
Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):
|
Kevin Cunningham
⚠️ 💻
|
Ian Jones
⚠️
|
Chris Brown
⚠️ 💻 📖
|
Nick DeJesus
💻 ⚠️
|
Shodipo Ayomide
📖
|
Anders Bech Mellson
💻
|
Thor 雷神
📖 💻 ⚠️
|
Ryan Warner
📖
|
Horacio Herrera
📖
|
Brian Douglas
📖
|
Brittney Postma
📖
|
Prince Wilson
📖
|
Eric Howey
📖
|
Hidetaka Okamoto
💻
This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!
MIT © dayhaysoos