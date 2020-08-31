⚛️ Hooks for building enhanced input components in React

Features

Headless

Multi-Select

Taggable

Extensible

4kb gzipped

Demo

Installation

yarn add use-select npm i -s use-select

Basic Usage

import React, { useRef } from 'react' import useSelect from 'use-select' function MySelect ( { value, options, onChange, multi, pageSize = 10 , itemHeight = 40 } ) { const optionsRef = useRef() const { visibleOptions, selectedOption, highlightedOption, getInputProps, getOptionProps, isOpen } = useSelect({ multi, options, value, onChange, optionsRef }) return ( < div > {multi ? ( < div > {selectedOption.map(option => ( < div key = {option.value} > {option.value}{' '} < span onClick = {() => onChange(value.filter(d => d !== option.value))} > x </ span > </ div > ))} </ div > ) : null} < input { ...getInputProps ()} placeholder = "Select one..." /> < div > {isOpen ? ( < div ref = {optionsRef} > {!visibleOptions.length ? ( < div > No options were found... </ div > ) : null} {visibleOptions.map(option => { return ( < div { ...getOptionProps ({ option , style: { background: `${ props => highlightedOption === option ? 'lightblue' : selectedOption === option ? 'lightgray' : 'white'}` } })} > {option.label} </ div > ) })} </ div > ) : null} </ div > </ div > ) }

Documentation

Options

useSelect accepts a single object of options. Some options are required.

Option Required Type Description multi Boolean When true , multi-select mode is used create Boolean When true , create mode is used. duplicates Boolean When true , allows options with duplicate values to be selected in multi-mode options true Array[{value, lable}) An array of option objects. Each object should contain a value and label property value true `any onChange true Function(value) The function that will be called with the new value(s) when the select is updated. This function will be passed a single value eg. onChange(newValue) when using single mode, or an array of values, with the newly added value as the second parameter eg. onChange([...values], newValue) when using multi mode scrollToIndex Function(optionIndex) A function that is called when the highlighted option index changes and should be scroll to. This is useful for custom windowing libraries like react-window or react-virtualized . shiftAmount Number The amount of options to navigate when using the keyboard to navigate with the shift key. Defaults to 5 filterFn Function(options, searchValue) => Options[] A custom function can be used here to filter and rank/sort the options based on the search value. It is passed the options array and the current searchValue and should return the filtered and sorted array of options to be displayed. By default a basic filter/sort function is provided. This function compares lowercase versions of the label s and searchValue using String.contains() and String.indexOf() to filter and sort the options. For a more robust ranking, we recommend using match-sorter getCreateLabel Function(searchValue) => String A custom function can be used here to format and return the label that is used to create new values in create mode optionsRef true React.createRef() or useRef() instance This ref is used to track outside clicks that close the options panel. Though not strictly required, it is highly recommended. You are then required to place this ref on the React element or compoenent that renders your options. stateReducer Function(oldState, newState, action) => state A function that can be used to reduce the internal state of hook. Action types are available at useSelect.actions

Api

useSelect returns an object of values and functions that you can use to build your select component:

Property Type Description State visibleOptions Array -- selectedOption Option -- highlightedOption Option -- searchValue String -- isOpen Bool -- Actions highlightIndex Function(Int) -- selectOption Function(Option) -- removeValue Function(Int) -- setOpen Function(Bool) -- setSearch Function(String) -- Prop Getters getInputProps Function(userProps) => inputProps -- getOptionProps Function(userProps) => optionProps -- Other optionsRef React Ref --

Custom Windowing and Styles

useSelect is built as a headless hook so as to allow you to render and style your select component however you'd like. This codesandbox example shows a simple example of using react-window and styled-components to do that.

How was use-select built?!

Watch this two-part series on how I built it from the ground up using React hooks!

Contribution and Roadmap

Improve Accessibility (Hopefully to the level of Downshift)

Improve Accessibility (Hopefully to the level of Downshift) Write Tests

Write Tests Continuous Integration & Automated Releases

Open an issue or PR to discuss!

Inspiration and Thanks

This library was heavily inspired by Downshift. Thank you to all of its contributors!