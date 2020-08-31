⚛️ Hooks for building enhanced input components in React
yarn add use-select
# or
npm i -s use-select
import React, { useRef } from 'react'
import useSelect from 'use-select'
// Create your select component
function MySelect({
value,
options,
onChange,
multi,
pageSize = 10,
itemHeight = 40
}) {
// Create a ref for the options container
const optionsRef = useRef()
// Use useSelect to manage select state
const {
visibleOptions,
selectedOption,
highlightedOption,
getInputProps,
getOptionProps,
isOpen
} = useSelect({
multi,
options,
value,
onChange,
optionsRef
})
// Build your select component
return (
<div>
{multi ? (
<div>
{selectedOption.map(option => (
<div key={option.value}>
{option.value}{' '}
<span
onClick={() => onChange(value.filter(d => d !== option.value))}
>
x
</span>
</div>
))}
</div>
) : null}
<input {...getInputProps()} placeholder="Select one..." />
<div>
{isOpen ? (
<div ref={optionsRef}>
{!visibleOptions.length ? (
<div>No options were found...</div>
) : null}
{visibleOptions.map(option => {
return (
<div
{...getOptionProps({
option,
style: {
background: `${props =>
highlightedOption === option
? 'lightblue'
: selectedOption === option
? 'lightgray'
: 'white'}`
}
})}
>
{option.label}
</div>
)
})}
</div>
) : null}
</div>
</div>
)
}
useSelect accepts a single
object of options. Some options are required.
|Option
|Required
|Type
|Description
|multi
Boolean
|When
true, multi-select mode is used
|create
Boolean
|When
true, create mode is used.
|duplicates
Boolean
|When
true, allows options with duplicate values to be selected in multi-mode
|options
|true
Array[{value, lable})
|An array of option objects. Each object should contain a
value and
label property
|value
|true
|`any
|onChange
|true
Function(value)
|The function that will be called with the new value(s) when the select is updated. This function will be passed a single value eg.
onChange(newValue) when using single mode, or an array of values, with the newly added value as the second parameter eg.
onChange([...values], newValue) when using
multi mode
|scrollToIndex
Function(optionIndex)
|A function that is called when the highlighted option index changes and should be scroll to. This is useful for custom windowing libraries like
react-window or
react-virtualized.
|shiftAmount
Number
|The amount of options to navigate when using the keyboard to navigate with the
shift key. Defaults to
5
|filterFn
Function(options, searchValue) => Options[]
|A custom function can be used here to filter and rank/sort the options based on the search value. It is passed the
options array and the current
searchValue and should return the filtered and sorted array of options to be displayed. By default a basic filter/sort function is provided. This function compares lowercase versions of the
labels and
searchValue using
String.contains() and
String.indexOf() to filter and sort the options. For a more robust ranking, we recommend using
match-sorter
|getCreateLabel
Function(searchValue) => String
|A custom function can be used here to format and return the label that is used to create new values in create mode
|optionsRef
|true
React.createRef() or
useRef() instance
|This ref is used to track outside clicks that close the options panel. Though not strictly required, it is highly recommended. You are then required to place this ref on the React element or compoenent that renders your options.
|stateReducer
Function(oldState, newState, action) => state
|A function that can be used to reduce the internal state of hook. Action types are available at
useSelect.actions
useSelect returns an object of values and functions that you can use to build your select component:
|Property
|Type
|Description
|State
|visibleOptions
|Array
|--
|selectedOption
|Option
|--
|highlightedOption
|Option
|--
|searchValue
|String
|--
|isOpen
|Bool
|--
|Actions
|highlightIndex
|Function(Int)
|--
|selectOption
|Function(Option)
|--
|removeValue
|Function(Int)
|--
|setOpen
|Function(Bool)
|--
|setSearch
|Function(String)
|--
|Prop Getters
|getInputProps
|Function(userProps) => inputProps
|--
|getOptionProps
|Function(userProps) => optionProps
|--
|Other
|optionsRef
|React Ref
|--
useSelect is built as a headless hook so as to allow you to render and style your select component however you'd like. This codesandbox example shows a simple example of using
react-window and
styled-components to do that.
Watch this two-part series on how I built it from the ground up using React hooks!
Open an issue or PR to discuss!
This library was heavily inspired by Downshift. Thank you to all of its contributors!