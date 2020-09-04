function App() {
const [count, actions] = useReduction(0, {
increment: (count, { payload }) => count + payload,
decrement: (count, { payload }) => count - payload
});
return (
<div>
<h1>{count}</h1>
<button onClick={() => actions.increment(2)}>+2</button>
<button onClick={() => actions.decrement(2)}>-2</button>
</div>
);
}
useReduction minimizes reducer code by automatically creating action creators from your reducer object.
Write less code by using objects instead of switch statements for defining reducers.
Debugging is baked in. In debug mode, all dispatched actions are logged to the console.
npm install use-reduction
Note: React is a peer dependency. Its assumed you already have this installed for your project.
import useReduction from "use-reduction";
// Call the hook with an initial state and a reducer object:
const initialState = 0;
const reducer = {
increment: (count, { payload }) => count + payload,
decrement: (count, { payload }) => count - payload
};
const [state, actions] = useReduction(initialState, reducer);
The hook returns the current state and an object with action creators. When an action creator is called, an action (
{ type, payload }) will be dispatched to update your state.
Action names are derived from reducer names to minimize boilerplate. Providing
useReduction with a reducer
increment() will generate an action creator also named
increment() that dispatches an action with a
type “increment” and uses the first argument as
payload.
increment(1) would use
1 as the
payload provided to the reducer.
// use actions to update count from previous example
actions.increment(1)
// count = 1
actions.decrement(2)
// count = -1
Pass
true as the third argument in
useReduction to enable debug mode. It will log the dispatched action to the console.
const [state, actions] = useReduction(initialState, reducerMap, true);