openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

use-reducer-logger

by Zaelot-Inc
1.0.2 (see all)

A very basic logger for the useReducer function in the React Hooks API.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.2K

GitHub Stars

87

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Logging

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

use-reducer-logger

A very very basic logger for the useReducer function in the React Hooks API. Inspired by redux-logger.

screenshot of logger

Usage

  1. Install with npm install use-reducer-logger --save-dev or yarn add use-reducer-logger -D
  2. Import logger with
import logger from 'use-reducer-logger';
  1. Wrap your reducer with logger before passing it to useReducer
const [state, dispatch] = useReducer(logger(reducer), initialState);

See Example

In a Dev Environment

You should only use this in a dev environment. So you could do something like this to apply the logger based on the env.

function reducer(state, action) {
  switch (action.type) {
    case 'increment':
      return {count: state.count + 1};
    case 'decrement':
      return {count: state.count - 1};
    default:
      throw new Error();
  }
}

const [state, dispatch] = useReducer(
  process.env.NODE_ENV === 'development' ? logger(reducer) : reducer,
  initialState
);

License

MIT see LICENSE.

Contributing

Contributions are welcome.

Sponsor

This repo is now sponsored/maintained by Zaelot Inc.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

cf
console-feedCaptures console.log's into a React Component 🔥
GitHub Stars
451
Weekly Downloads
9K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
redux-loggerLogger for Redux
GitHub Stars
6K
Weekly Downloads
870K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
4
Top Feedback
4Great Documentation
4Easy to Use
1Performant
rr
rapid-reactA light weight interactive CLI Automation Tool 🛠️ for rapid scaffolding of tailored React apps with Create React App under the hood. :atom:
GitHub Stars
72
Weekly Downloads
12
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rdm
react-debug-mixinA React mixin component for logging React component lifecycle methods
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
0
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
etl
elapsed-time-loggerSimiliar to console.time() but returns readable elapsed time e.g Label: 1 hour 20 minutes 10.3 seconds
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
666
log
@rockpack/loggerRockpack is a simple solution for creating React Application with Server Side Rendering, bundling, linting, testing within 5 minutes
GitHub Stars
389
Weekly Downloads
39
See 22 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial