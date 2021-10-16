A very very basic logger for the useReducer function in the React Hooks API. Inspired by redux-logger.

Usage

Install with npm install use-reducer-logger --save-dev or yarn add use-reducer-logger -D Import logger with

import logger from 'use-reducer-logger' ;

Wrap your reducer with logger before passing it to useReducer

const [state, dispatch] = useReducer(logger(reducer), initialState);

See Example

In a Dev Environment

You should only use this in a dev environment. So you could do something like this to apply the logger based on the env .

function reducer ( state, action ) { switch (action.type) { case 'increment' : return { count : state.count + 1 }; case 'decrement' : return { count : state.count - 1 }; default : throw new Error (); } } const [state, dispatch] = useReducer( process.env.NODE_ENV === 'development' ? logger(reducer) : reducer, initialState );

License

MIT see LICENSE .

Contributing

Contributions are welcome.

This repo is now sponsored/maintained by Zaelot Inc.