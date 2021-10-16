A very very basic logger for the
useReducer function in the React Hooks API. Inspired by redux-logger.
npm install use-reducer-logger --save-dev or
yarn add use-reducer-logger -D
import logger from 'use-reducer-logger';
useReducer
const [state, dispatch] = useReducer(logger(reducer), initialState);
See Example
You should only use this in a
dev environment. So you could do something like this to apply the logger based on the
env.
function reducer(state, action) {
switch (action.type) {
case 'increment':
return {count: state.count + 1};
case 'decrement':
return {count: state.count - 1};
default:
throw new Error();
}
}
const [state, dispatch] = useReducer(
process.env.NODE_ENV === 'development' ? logger(reducer) : reducer,
initialState
);
MIT see
LICENSE.
Contributions are welcome.
This repo is now sponsored/maintained by Zaelot Inc.