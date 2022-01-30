React useReducer with async actions

Introduction

React useReducer doesn't support async actions natively. Unlike Redux, there's no middleware interface, but hooks are composable.

This is a tiny library to extend useReducer's dispatch so that dispatching async actions invoke async functions.

Install

npm install use-reducer-async

Usage

import { useReducerAsync } from "use-reducer-async" ; const initialState = { sleeping : false , }; const reducer = ( state, action ) => { switch (action.type) { case 'START_SLEEP' : return { ...state, sleeping : true }; case 'END_SLEEP' : return { ...state, sleeping : false }; default : throw new Error ( 'no such action type' ); } }; const asyncActionHandlers = { SLEEP : ( { dispatch } ) => async (action) => { dispatch({ type : 'START_SLEEP' }); await new Promise ( r => setTimeout(r, action.ms)); dispatch({ type : 'END_SLEEP' }); }, }; const Component = () => { const [state, dispatch] = useReducerAsync(reducer, initialState, asyncActionHandlers); return ( < div > < span > {state.sleeping ? 'Sleeping' : 'Idle'} </ span > < button type = "button" onClick = {() => dispatch({ type: 'SLEEP', ms: 1000 })}>Click </ button > </ div > ); };

Notes for abortability

All async action handlers receive signal in the argument. Refer examples/04_abort/src for the usage.

Note: The implementation depends on AbortController in the DOM spec. If you are using an environment that doesn't have AbortController (for example IE11), you need a polyfill: 1 2

API

useReducerAsync

useReducer with async actions

Parameters

reducer R

initialState ReducerState\

asyncActionHandlers AsyncActionHandlers\<R, AsyncAction>

Examples

import { useReducerAsync } from 'use-reducer-async' ; const asyncActionHandlers = { SLEEP : ( { dispatch, getState, signal } ) => async (action) => { dispatch({ type : 'START_SLEEP' }); await new Promise ( r => setTimeout(r, action.ms)); dispatch({ type : 'END_SLEEP' }); }, FETCH : ( { dispatch, getState, signal } ) => async (action) => { dispatch({ type : 'START_FETCH' }); try { const response = await fetch(action.url); const data = await response.json(); dispatch({ type : 'FINISH_FETCH' , data }); } catch (error) { dispatch({ type : 'ERROR_FETCH' , error }); } }, }; const [state, dispatch] = useReducerAsync(reducer, initialState, asyncActionHandlers);

Returns [ReducerState\, Dispatch\]

Examples

The examples folder contains working examples. You can run one of them with

PORT=8080 npm run examples:01_minimal

and open http://localhost:8080 in your web browser.

You can also try them in codesandbox.io: 01 02 03 04