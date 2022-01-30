openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ura

use-reducer-async

by Daishi Kato
2.0.2 (see all)

React useReducer with async actions

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.4K

GitHub Stars

128

Maintenance

Last Commit

20d ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

use-reducer-async

CI npm size discord

React useReducer with async actions

Introduction

React useReducer doesn't support async actions natively. Unlike Redux, there's no middleware interface, but hooks are composable.

This is a tiny library to extend useReducer's dispatch so that dispatching async actions invoke async functions.

Install

npm install use-reducer-async

Usage


import { useReducerAsync } from "use-reducer-async";

const initialState = {
  sleeping: false,
};

const reducer = (state, action) => {
  switch (action.type) {
    case 'START_SLEEP': return { ...state, sleeping: true };
    case 'END_SLEEP': return { ...state, sleeping: false };
    default: throw new Error('no such action type');
  }
};

const asyncActionHandlers = {
  SLEEP: ({ dispatch }) => async (action) => {
    dispatch({ type: 'START_SLEEP' });
    await new Promise(r => setTimeout(r, action.ms));
    dispatch({ type: 'END_SLEEP' });
  },
};

const Component = () => {
  const [state, dispatch] = useReducerAsync(reducer, initialState, asyncActionHandlers);
  return (
    <div>
      <span>{state.sleeping ? 'Sleeping' : 'Idle'}</span>
      <button type="button" onClick={() => dispatch({ type: 'SLEEP', ms: 1000 })}>Click</button>
    </div>
  );
};

Notes for abortability

All async action handlers receive signal in the argument. Refer examples/04_abort/src for the usage.

Note: The implementation depends on AbortController in the DOM spec. If you are using an environment that doesn't have AbortController (for example IE11), you need a polyfill: 1 2

API

useReducerAsync

useReducer with async actions

Parameters

  • reducer R
  • initialState ReducerState\
  • asyncActionHandlers AsyncActionHandlers\<R, AsyncAction>

Examples

import { useReducerAsync } from 'use-reducer-async';

const asyncActionHandlers = {
  SLEEP: ({ dispatch, getState, signal }) => async (action) => {
    dispatch({ type: 'START_SLEEP' });
    await new Promise(r => setTimeout(r, action.ms));
    dispatch({ type: 'END_SLEEP' });
  },
  FETCH: ({ dispatch, getState, signal }) => async (action) => {
    dispatch({ type: 'START_FETCH' });
    try {
      const response = await fetch(action.url);
      const data = await response.json();
      dispatch({ type: 'FINISH_FETCH', data });
    } catch (error) {
      dispatch({ type: 'ERROR_FETCH', error });
    }
  },
};
const [state, dispatch] = useReducerAsync(reducer, initialState, asyncActionHandlers);

Returns [ReducerState\, Dispatch\]

Examples

The examples folder contains working examples. You can run one of them with

PORT=8080 npm run examples:01_minimal

and open http://localhost:8080 in your web browser.

You can also try them in codesandbox.io: 01 02 03 04

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial