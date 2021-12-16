Create react screenshot

React hook which allows you to make component screenshot and get an image in different extensions.

Install

Note, this package has as peerDependencies : react and html2canvas . As we assume that you already have react installed, you can just install html2canvas .

To install package run:

npm install --save use-react-screenshot

To install peerDependencies run:

npm install --save react html2canvas

Examples

See this codesandbox playground or /example folder if you want to play with hook.

In the following example you can find examples of:

Taking screenshot and placing it in your page

Downloaded screenshoted part

How to use different extensions (see components/Download.js page)

Usage

A simple example which allows you to take a screenshot and place it as an image on the page (also you can download it or use differently, see examples section above).

import React, { createRef, useState } from 'react' import { useScreenshot } from 'use-react-screenshot' export default () => { const ref = createRef( null ) const [image, takeScreenshot] = useScreenshot() const getImage = () => takeScreenshot(ref.current) return ( < div > < div > < button style = {{ marginBottom: ' 10px ' }} onClick = {getImage} > Take screenshot </ button > </ div > < img width = {width} src = {image} alt = { ' Screenshot '} /> < div ref = {ref} > < h1 > use-react-screenshot </ h1 > < p > < strong > hook by @vre2h which allows to create screenshots </ strong > </ p > </ div > </ div > ) }

License

MIT © vre2h

This hook is created using create-react-hook.