React hook which allows you to make component screenshot and get an image in different extensions.
Note, this package has as
peerDependencies:
react and
html2canvas. As we assume that you already have
react installed, you can just install
html2canvas.
To install package run:
npm install --save use-react-screenshot
To install
peerDependencies run:
npm install --save react html2canvas
See this codesandbox playground or
/example folder if you want to play with hook.
In the following example you can find examples of:
components/Download.js page)
A simple example which allows you to take a screenshot and place it as an image on the page (also you can download it or use differently, see examples section above).
import React, { createRef, useState } from 'react'
import { useScreenshot } from 'use-react-screenshot'
export default () => {
const ref = createRef(null)
const [image, takeScreenshot] = useScreenshot()
const getImage = () => takeScreenshot(ref.current)
return (
<div>
<div>
<button style={{ marginBottom: '10px' }} onClick={getImage}>
Take screenshot
</button>
</div>
<img width={width} src={image} alt={'Screenshot'} />
<div ref={ref}>
<h1>use-react-screenshot</h1>
<p>
<strong>hook by @vre2h which allows to create screenshots</strong>
</p>
</div>
</div>
)
}
MIT © vre2h
This hook is created using create-react-hook.