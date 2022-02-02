A small (~1.25kb gzip), flexible, hook for rendering breadcrumbs with react-router 6.
example.com/user/123 → Home / User / John Doe
Using an older version of
react-router? Check out react-router-breadcrumbs-hoc which is compatible with v4 and v5.
Render breadcrumbs for
react-router 6 however you want!
yarn add use-react-router-breadcrumbs
or
npm i use-react-router-breadcrumbs --save
const breadcrumbs = useBreadcrumbs()
Start seeing generated breadcrumbs right away with this simple example
import useBreadcrumbs from 'use-react-router-breadcrumbs';
const Breadcrumbs = () => {
const breadcrumbs = useBreadcrumbs();
return (
<React.Fragment>
{breadcrumbs.map(({ breadcrumb }) => breadcrumb)}
</React.Fragment>
);
}
The example above will work for some routes, but you may want other routes to be dynamic (such as a user name breadcrumb). Let's modify it to handle custom-set breadcrumbs.
import useBreadcrumbs from 'use-react-router-breadcrumbs';
const userNamesById = { '1': 'John' }
const DynamicUserBreadcrumb = ({ match }) => (
<span>{userNamesById[match.params.userId]}</span>
);
const CustomPropsBreadcrumb = ({ someProp }) => (
<span>{someProp}</span>
);
// define custom breadcrumbs for certain routes.
// breadcumbs can be components or strings.
const routes = [
{ path: '/users/:userId', breadcrumb: DynamicUserBreadcrumb },
{ path: '/example', breadcrumb: 'Custom Example' },
{ path: '/custom-props, breadcrumb: CustomPropsBreadcrumb, props: { someProp: 'Hi' }},
];
// map & render your breadcrumb components however you want.
const Breadcrumbs = () => {
const breadcrumbs = useBreadcrumbs(routes);
return (
<>
{breadcrumbs.map(({
match,
breadcrumb
}) => (
<span key={match.pathname}>
<NavLink to={match.pathname}>{breadcrumb}</NavLink>
</span>
))}
</>
);
};
For the above example...
|Pathname
|Result
|/users
|Home / Users
|/users/1
|Home / Users / John
|/example
|Home / Custom Example
|/custom-props
|Home / Hi
Add breadcrumbs to your existing route object. This is a great way to keep all routing config paths in a single place! If a path ever changes, you'll only have to change it in your main route config rather than maintaining a separate config for
use-react-router-breadcrumbs.
For example...
const routes = [
{
path: "/sandwiches",
element: <Sandwiches />
}
];
becomes...
const routes = [
{
path: "/sandwiches",
element: <Sandwiches />,
breadcrumb: 'I love sandwiches'
}
];
then you can just pass the whole routes right into the hook:
const breadcrumbs = useBreadcrumbs(routes);
If you pass a component as the
breadcrumb prop it will be injected with react-router's match and location objects as props. These objects contain ids, hashes, queries, etc... from the route that will allow you to map back to whatever you want to display in the breadcrumb.
Let's use
redux as an example with the match object:
// UserBreadcrumb.jsx
const PureUserBreadcrumb = ({ firstName }) => <span>{firstName}</span>;
// find the user in the store with the `id` from the route
const mapStateToProps = (state, props) => ({
firstName: state.userReducer.usersById[props.match.params.id].firstName,
});
export default connect(mapStateToProps)(PureUserBreadcrumb);
// routes = [{ path: '/users/:id', breadcrumb: UserBreadcrumb }]
// example.com/users/123 --> Home / Users / John
Now we can pass this custom
redux breadcrumb into the hook:
const breadcrumbs = useBreadcrumbs([{
path: '/users/:id',
breadcrumb: UserBreadcrumb
}]);
You cannot use hooks that rely on
RouteContext like
useParams, because the breadcrumbs are not in the context, you should use
match.params instead:
import type { BreadcrumbComponentType } from 'use-react-router-breadcrumbs';
const UserBreadcrumb: BreadcrumbComponentType<'id'> = ({ match }) => {
return <div>{match.params.id}</div>;
}
Similarly, the location object could be useful for displaying dynamic breadcrumbs based on the route's state:
// dynamically update EditorBreadcrumb based on state info
const EditorBreadcrumb = ({ location: { state: { isNew } } }) => (
<span>{isNew ? 'Add New' : 'Update'}</span>
);
// routes = [{ path: '/editor', breadcrumb: EditorBreadcrumb }]
// upon navigation, breadcrumb will display: Update
<Link to={{ pathname: '/editor' }}>Edit</Link>
// upon navigation, breadcrumb will display: Add New
<Link to={{ pathname: '/editor', state: { isNew: true } }}>Add</Link>
An options object can be passed as the 2nd argument to the hook.
useBreadcrumbs(routes, options);
|Option
|Type
|Description
disableDefaults
Boolean
|Disables all default generated breadcrumbs.
excludePaths
Array<String>
|Disables default generated breadcrumbs for specific paths.
This package will attempt to create breadcrumbs for you based on the route section. For example
/users will automatically create the breadcrumb
"Users". There are two ways to disable default breadcrumbs for a path:
Option 1: Disable all default breadcrumb generation by passing
disableDefaults: true in the
options object
const breadcrumbs = useBreadcrumbs(routes, { disableDefaults: true })
Option 2: Disable individual default breadcrumbs by passing
breadcrumb: null in route config:
const routes = [{ path: '/a/b', breadcrumb: null }];
Option 3: Disable individual default breadcrumbs by passing an
excludePaths array in the
options object
useBreadcrumbs(routes, { excludePaths: ['/', '/no-breadcrumb/for-this-route'] })
use-react-router-breadcrumbs uses the same strategy as
react-router 6 to calculate the routing order.
[
{
path: 'users',
children: [
{ path: ':id', breadcrumb: 'id-breadcrumb' },
{ path: 'create', breadcrumb: 'create-breadcrumb' },
],
},
]
If the user visits
example.com/users/create they will see
create-breadcrumb.
In addition, if the index route and the parent route provide breadcrumb at the same time, the index route provided will be used first:
[
{
path: 'users',
breadcrumb: 'parent-breadcrumb',
children: [
{ index: true, breadcrumb: 'child-breadcrumb' },
],
},
]
If the user visits
example.com/users they will see
child-breadcrumb.
interface BreadcrumbComponentProps<ParamKey extends string = string> {
key: string;
match: BreadcrumbMatch<ParamKey>;
location: Location;
}
type BreadcrumbComponentType<ParamKey extends string = string> =
React.ComponentType<BreadcrumbComponentProps<ParamKey>>;
interface BreadcrumbsRoute<ParamKey extends string = string>
extends RouteObject {
children?: BreadcrumbsRoute[];
breadcrumb?: BreadcrumbComponentType<ParamKey> | string | null;
props?: { [x: string]: unknown };
}
interface Options {
// disable all default generation of breadcrumbs
disableDefaults?: boolean;
// exclude certain paths fom generating breadcrumbs
excludePaths?: string[];
// optionally define a default formatter for generating breadcrumbs from URL segments
defaultFormatter?: (string) => string;
}
interface BreadcrumbData<ParamKey extends string = string> {
match: BreadcrumbMatch<ParamKey>;
location: Location;
key: string;
breadcrumb: React.ReactNode;
}
// if routes are not passed, default breadcrumbs will be returned
function useBreadcrumbs(
routes?: BreadcrumbsRoute[],
options?: Options
): BreadcrumbData[];