A small (~1.25kb gzip), flexible, hook for rendering breadcrumbs with react-router 6.

example.com/user/123 → Home / User / John Doe

Using an older version of react-router ? Check out react-router-breadcrumbs-hoc which is compatible with v4 and v5.

Description

Render breadcrumbs for react-router 6 however you want!

Features

Easy to get started with automatically generated breadcrumbs.

Render, map, and wrap breadcrumbs any way you want.

Compatible with existing route objects.

Install

yarn add use-react-router-breadcrumbs

or

npm i use-react-router-breadcrumbs --save

Usage

const breadcrumbs = useBreadcrumbs()

Examples

Simple

Start seeing generated breadcrumbs right away with this simple example

import useBreadcrumbs from 'use-react-router-breadcrumbs' ; const Breadcrumbs = () => { const breadcrumbs = useBreadcrumbs(); return ( < React.Fragment > {breadcrumbs.map(({ breadcrumb }) => breadcrumb)} </ React.Fragment > ); }

Advanced

The example above will work for some routes, but you may want other routes to be dynamic (such as a user name breadcrumb). Let's modify it to handle custom-set breadcrumbs.

import useBreadcrumbs from 'use-react-router-breadcrumbs' ; const userNamesById = { '1' : 'John' } const DynamicUserBreadcrumb = ( { match } ) => ( < span > {userNamesById[match.params.userId]} </ span > ); const CustomPropsBreadcrumb = ( { someProp } ) => ( < span > {someProp} </ span > ); const routes = [ { path : '/users/:userId' , breadcrumb : DynamicUserBreadcrumb }, { path : '/example' , breadcrumb : 'Custom Example' }, { path : '/custom-props, breadcrumb: CustomPropsBreadcrumb, props: { someProp: ' Hi ' }}, ]; // map & render your breadcrumb components however you want. const Breadcrumbs = () => { const breadcrumbs = useBreadcrumbs(routes); return ( <> {breadcrumbs.map(({ match, breadcrumb }) => ( <span key={match.pathname}> <NavLink to={match.pathname}>{breadcrumb}</NavLink> </span> ))} </> ); };

For the above example...

Pathname Result /users Home / Users /users/1 Home / Users / John /example Home / Custom Example /custom-props Home / Hi

Add breadcrumbs to your existing route object. This is a great way to keep all routing config paths in a single place! If a path ever changes, you'll only have to change it in your main route config rather than maintaining a separate config for use-react-router-breadcrumbs .

For example...

const routes = [ { path : "/sandwiches" , element : < Sandwiches /> } ];

becomes...

const routes = [ { path : "/sandwiches" , element : < Sandwiches /> , breadcrumb: 'I love sandwiches' } ];

then you can just pass the whole routes right into the hook:

const breadcrumbs = useBreadcrumbs(routes);

Dynamic breadcrumb components

If you pass a component as the breadcrumb prop it will be injected with react-router's match and location objects as props. These objects contain ids, hashes, queries, etc... from the route that will allow you to map back to whatever you want to display in the breadcrumb.

Let's use redux as an example with the match object:

const PureUserBreadcrumb = ( { firstName } ) => < span > {firstName} </ span > ; const mapStateToProps = ( state, props ) => ({ firstName : state.userReducer.usersById[props.match.params.id].firstName, }); export default connect(mapStateToProps)(PureUserBreadcrumb);

Now we can pass this custom redux breadcrumb into the hook:

const breadcrumbs = useBreadcrumbs([{ path : '/users/:id' , breadcrumb : UserBreadcrumb }]);

You cannot use hooks that rely on RouteContext like useParams , because the breadcrumbs are not in the context, you should use match.params instead:

import type { BreadcrumbComponentType } from 'use-react-router-breadcrumbs'; const UserBreadcrumb: BreadcrumbComponentType<'id'> = ({ match }) => { return <div>{match.params.id}</div>; }

Similarly, the location object could be useful for displaying dynamic breadcrumbs based on the route's state:

const EditorBreadcrumb = ( { location: { state: { isNew } } } ) => ( < span > {isNew ? 'Add New' : 'Update'} </ span > ); < Link to = {{ pathname: '/ editor ' }}> Edit </ Link > < Link to = {{ pathname: '/ editor ', state: { isNew: true } }}> Add </ Link >

Options

An options object can be passed as the 2nd argument to the hook.

useBreadcrumbs(routes, options);

Option Type Description disableDefaults Boolean Disables all default generated breadcrumbs. excludePaths Array<String> Disables default generated breadcrumbs for specific paths.

This package will attempt to create breadcrumbs for you based on the route section. For example /users will automatically create the breadcrumb "Users" . There are two ways to disable default breadcrumbs for a path:

Option 1: Disable all default breadcrumb generation by passing disableDefaults: true in the options object

const breadcrumbs = useBreadcrumbs(routes, { disableDefaults : true })

Option 2: Disable individual default breadcrumbs by passing breadcrumb: null in route config:

const routes = [{ path : '/a/b' , breadcrumb : null }];

Option 3: Disable individual default breadcrumbs by passing an excludePaths array in the options object

useBreadcrumbs(routes, { excludePaths : [ '/' , '/no-breadcrumb/for-this-route' ] })

Order matters!

use-react-router-breadcrumbs uses the same strategy as react-router 6 to calculate the routing order.

[ { path : 'users' , children : [ { path : ':id' , breadcrumb : 'id-breadcrumb' }, { path : 'create' , breadcrumb : 'create-breadcrumb' }, ], }, ]

If the user visits example.com/users/create they will see create-breadcrumb .

In addition, if the index route and the parent route provide breadcrumb at the same time, the index route provided will be used first:

[ { path : 'users' , breadcrumb : 'parent-breadcrumb' , children : [ { index : true , breadcrumb : 'child-breadcrumb' }, ], }, ]

If the user visits example.com/users they will see child-breadcrumb .

API