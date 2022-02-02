openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
urr

use-react-router-breadcrumbs

by Justin Schrader
3.0.1 (see all)

tiny, flexible, hook for rendering route breadcrumbs with react-router v6

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

17.1K

GitHub Stars

126

Maintenance

Last Commit

15d ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

use-react-router-breadcrumbs

Coverage Status

A small (~1.25kb gzip), flexible, hook for rendering breadcrumbs with react-router 6.

example.com/user/123 → Home / User / John Doe

Using an older version of react-router? Check out react-router-breadcrumbs-hoc which is compatible with v4 and v5.

Description

Render breadcrumbs for react-router 6 however you want!

Features

  • Easy to get started with automatically generated breadcrumbs.
  • Render, map, and wrap breadcrumbs any way you want.
  • Compatible with existing route objects.

Install

yarn add use-react-router-breadcrumbs

or

npm i use-react-router-breadcrumbs --save

Usage

const breadcrumbs = useBreadcrumbs()

Examples

Simple

Start seeing generated breadcrumbs right away with this simple example

import useBreadcrumbs from 'use-react-router-breadcrumbs';

const Breadcrumbs = () => {
  const breadcrumbs = useBreadcrumbs();

  return (
    <React.Fragment>
      {breadcrumbs.map(({ breadcrumb }) => breadcrumb)}
    </React.Fragment>
  );
}

Advanced

The example above will work for some routes, but you may want other routes to be dynamic (such as a user name breadcrumb). Let's modify it to handle custom-set breadcrumbs.

import useBreadcrumbs from 'use-react-router-breadcrumbs';

const userNamesById = { '1': 'John' }

const DynamicUserBreadcrumb = ({ match }) => (
  <span>{userNamesById[match.params.userId]}</span>
);

const CustomPropsBreadcrumb = ({ someProp }) => (
  <span>{someProp}</span>
);

// define custom breadcrumbs for certain routes.
// breadcumbs can be components or strings.
const routes = [
  { path: '/users/:userId', breadcrumb: DynamicUserBreadcrumb },
  { path: '/example', breadcrumb: 'Custom Example' },
  { path: '/custom-props, breadcrumb: CustomPropsBreadcrumb, props: { someProp: 'Hi' }}, 
];

// map & render your breadcrumb components however you want.
const Breadcrumbs = () => {
  const breadcrumbs = useBreadcrumbs(routes);

  return (
    <>
      {breadcrumbs.map(({
        match,
        breadcrumb
      }) => (
        <span key={match.pathname}>
          <NavLink to={match.pathname}>{breadcrumb}</NavLink>
        </span>
      ))}
    </>
  );
};

For the above example...

PathnameResult
/usersHome / Users
/users/1Home / Users / John
/exampleHome / Custom Example
/custom-propsHome / Hi

Route object compatibility

Add breadcrumbs to your existing route object. This is a great way to keep all routing config paths in a single place! If a path ever changes, you'll only have to change it in your main route config rather than maintaining a separate config for use-react-router-breadcrumbs.

For example...

const routes = [
  {
    path: "/sandwiches",
    element: <Sandwiches />
  }
];

becomes...

const routes = [
  {
    path: "/sandwiches",
    element: <Sandwiches />,
    breadcrumb: 'I love sandwiches'
  }
];

then you can just pass the whole routes right into the hook:

const breadcrumbs = useBreadcrumbs(routes);

Dynamic breadcrumb components

If you pass a component as the breadcrumb prop it will be injected with react-router's match and location objects as props. These objects contain ids, hashes, queries, etc... from the route that will allow you to map back to whatever you want to display in the breadcrumb.

Let's use redux as an example with the match object:

// UserBreadcrumb.jsx
const PureUserBreadcrumb = ({ firstName }) => <span>{firstName}</span>;

// find the user in the store with the `id` from the route
const mapStateToProps = (state, props) => ({
  firstName: state.userReducer.usersById[props.match.params.id].firstName,
});

export default connect(mapStateToProps)(PureUserBreadcrumb);

// routes = [{ path: '/users/:id', breadcrumb: UserBreadcrumb }]
// example.com/users/123 --> Home / Users / John

Now we can pass this custom redux breadcrumb into the hook:

const breadcrumbs = useBreadcrumbs([{
  path: '/users/:id',
  breadcrumb: UserBreadcrumb
}]);

You cannot use hooks that rely on RouteContext like useParams, because the breadcrumbs are not in the context, you should use match.params instead:

import type { BreadcrumbComponentType } from 'use-react-router-breadcrumbs';

const UserBreadcrumb: BreadcrumbComponentType<'id'> = ({ match }) => {
  return <div>{match.params.id}</div>;
}

Similarly, the location object could be useful for displaying dynamic breadcrumbs based on the route's state:

// dynamically update EditorBreadcrumb based on state info
const EditorBreadcrumb = ({ location: { state: { isNew } } }) => (
  <span>{isNew ? 'Add New' : 'Update'}</span>
);

// routes = [{ path: '/editor', breadcrumb: EditorBreadcrumb }]

// upon navigation, breadcrumb will display: Update
<Link to={{ pathname: '/editor' }}>Edit</Link>

// upon navigation, breadcrumb will display: Add New
<Link to={{ pathname: '/editor', state: { isNew: true } }}>Add</Link>

Options

An options object can be passed as the 2nd argument to the hook.

useBreadcrumbs(routes, options);
OptionTypeDescription
disableDefaultsBooleanDisables all default generated breadcrumbs.
excludePathsArray<String>Disables default generated breadcrumbs for specific paths.

Disabling default generated breadcrumbs

This package will attempt to create breadcrumbs for you based on the route section. For example /users will automatically create the breadcrumb "Users". There are two ways to disable default breadcrumbs for a path:

Option 1: Disable all default breadcrumb generation by passing disableDefaults: true in the options object

const breadcrumbs = useBreadcrumbs(routes, { disableDefaults: true })

Option 2: Disable individual default breadcrumbs by passing breadcrumb: null in route config:

const routes = [{ path: '/a/b', breadcrumb: null }];

Option 3: Disable individual default breadcrumbs by passing an excludePaths array in the options object

useBreadcrumbs(routes, { excludePaths: ['/', '/no-breadcrumb/for-this-route'] })

Order matters!

use-react-router-breadcrumbs uses the same strategy as react-router 6 to calculate the routing order.

[
  {
    path: 'users',
    children: [
      { path: ':id', breadcrumb: 'id-breadcrumb' },
      { path: 'create', breadcrumb: 'create-breadcrumb' },
    ],
  },
]

If the user visits example.com/users/create they will see create-breadcrumb.

In addition, if the index route and the parent route provide breadcrumb at the same time, the index route provided will be used first:

[
  {
    path: 'users',
    breadcrumb: 'parent-breadcrumb',
    children: [
      { index: true, breadcrumb: 'child-breadcrumb' },
    ],
  },
]

If the user visits example.com/users they will see child-breadcrumb.

API

interface BreadcrumbComponentProps<ParamKey extends string = string> {
  key: string;
  match: BreadcrumbMatch<ParamKey>;
  location: Location;
}

type BreadcrumbComponentType<ParamKey extends string = string> =
  React.ComponentType<BreadcrumbComponentProps<ParamKey>>;

interface BreadcrumbsRoute<ParamKey extends string = string>
  extends RouteObject {
  children?: BreadcrumbsRoute[];
  breadcrumb?: BreadcrumbComponentType<ParamKey> | string | null;
  props?: { [x: string]: unknown };
}

interface Options {
  // disable all default generation of breadcrumbs
  disableDefaults?: boolean;
  // exclude certain paths fom generating breadcrumbs
  excludePaths?: string[];
  // optionally define a default formatter for generating breadcrumbs from URL segments
  defaultFormatter?: (string) => string;
}

interface BreadcrumbData<ParamKey extends string = string> {
  match: BreadcrumbMatch<ParamKey>;
  location: Location;
  key: string;
  breadcrumb: React.ReactNode;
}

// if routes are not passed, default breadcrumbs will be returned
function useBreadcrumbs(
  routes?: BreadcrumbsRoute[],
  options?: Options
): BreadcrumbData[];

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial