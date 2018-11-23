openbase logo
urh

use-react-hooks

by Tanner Linsley
1.0.7

Use hooks in classes in React 16.5+

Readme

use-react-hooks

use-react-hooks adds support for hooks in React v16.6!

  • ✂️ Tiny (3kb and 200 LOC)
  • ⛑ Safely reverse-engineered using class lifecycles
  • 🛠 Provides a clean and clear upgrade path to 16.7 when ready.

Demos

Install

npm install --save use-react-hooks
# or
yarn add use-react-hooks

Usage

To use hooks in a functional compoennt, wrap it in useHooks then use any hook you want!

import React from "react";
import { useHooks, useState } from "use-react-hooks";

const App = useHooks(props => {
  const [count, setCount] = useState(0);
  return (
    <div>
      Count: {count}
      <button onClick={() => setCount(old => old + 1)}>Increment</button>
    </div>
  );
});

Documentation

The following hooks are available as named exports from the use-react-hooks package and follow the official React Hooks API here: https://reactjs.org/docs/hooks-reference.html

  • useReducer
  • useState
  • useContext
  • useMemo
  • useCallback
  • useEffect
  • useRef
  • useImperativeMethods
  • useMutationEffect Note: currently identical to useEffect
  • useLayoutEffect Note: currently identical to useEffect

Additional Hooks

The following hooks are also provided for convenience:

  • usePrevious - Returns the previously rendered value you pass it

License

MIT © tannerlinsley

