use-react-hooks adds support for hooks in React v16.6!
npm install --save use-react-hooks
# or
yarn add use-react-hooks
To use hooks in a functional compoennt, wrap it in
useHooks then use any hook you want!
import React from "react";
import { useHooks, useState } from "use-react-hooks";
const App = useHooks(props => {
const [count, setCount] = useState(0);
return (
<div>
Count: {count}
<button onClick={() => setCount(old => old + 1)}>Increment</button>
</div>
);
});
The following hooks are available as named exports from the
use-react-hooks package and follow the official React Hooks API here: https://reactjs.org/docs/hooks-reference.html
useReducer
useState
useContext
useMemo
useCallback
useEffect
useRef
useImperativeMethods
useMutationEffect Note: currently identical to
useEffect
useLayoutEffect Note: currently identical to
useEffect
The following hooks are also provided for convenience:
usePrevious - Returns the previously rendered value you pass it
MIT © tannerlinsley