use-react-hooks adds support for hooks in React v16.6!

✂️ Tiny (3kb and 200 LOC)

⛑ Safely reverse-engineered using class lifecycles

🛠 Provides a clean and clear upgrade path to 16.7 when ready.

Demos

Install

npm install --save use-react-hooks yarn add use-react-hooks

Usage

To use hooks in a functional compoennt, wrap it in useHooks then use any hook you want!

import React from "react" ; import { useHooks, useState } from "use-react-hooks" ; const App = useHooks( props => { const [count, setCount] = useState( 0 ); return ( < div > Count: {count} < button onClick = {() => setCount(old => old + 1)}>Increment </ button > </ div > ); });

Documentation

The following hooks are available as named exports from the use-react-hooks package and follow the official React Hooks API here: https://reactjs.org/docs/hooks-reference.html

useReducer

useState

useContext

useMemo

useCallback

useEffect

useRef

useImperativeMethods

useMutationEffect Note: currently identical to useEffect

Note: currently identical to useLayoutEffect Note: currently identical to useEffect

Additional Hooks

The following hooks are also provided for convenience:

usePrevious - Returns the previously rendered value you pass it

License

MIT © tannerlinsley