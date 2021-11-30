useQueryParams A React Hook, HOC, and Render Props solution for managing state in URL query parameters with easy serialization. Works with React Router and Reach Router out of the box. TypeScript supported.

When creating apps with easily shareable URLs, you often want to encode state as query parameters, but all query parameters must be encoded as strings. useQueryParams allows you to easily encode and decode data of any type as query parameters with smart memoization to prevent creating unnecessary duplicate objects. It uses serialize-query-params.

Docs

Packages

This is a monorepo managed with Lerna.

Package Version Docs Description use-query-params use-query-params React library serialize-query-params serialize-query-params js library

Development

To get running locally:

npm install npx lerna bootstrap --hoist --scope "use-query-params" --scope "serialize-query-params" npm build npm test

Set up examples:

lerna bootstrap --scope "*-example" lerna link

Then run one: