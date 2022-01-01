ProseMirror + React made easy
NOTE: This library is in production at Pony Messenger. It was open sourced to contribute to the incredible ProseMirror ecosystem, and to ensure the best possible experience for Pony users.
ProseMirror is one of the best rich text editors out there. Although it is not written in React, its render model is very similar to React's. It is therefore a great fit for your React project.
This package lets you bootstrap a minimal, unopinionated React integration quickly, using modern React best practices.
Unlike other integrations, it:
EditorView props
as React props.
A simple example is available on CodeSandbox. Please join this discussion if you are interested in further usage examples.
npm install --save use-prosemirror
or
yarn add use-prosemirror
This package specifies React and ProseMirror as peer dependencies, so make sure you have them installed, too.
This is all you need to get started:
import 'prosemirror-view/style/prosemirror.css';
import React from 'react';
import {schema} from 'prosemirror-schema-basic';
import {useProseMirror, ProseMirror} from 'use-prosemirror';
return function MyEditor() {
const [state, setState] = useProseMirror({schema});
return <ProseMirror state={state} onChange={setState} />;
};
useProseMirror(config)
This hook maintains editor state. It accepts one argument: the
same object as
EditorState.create.
It follows the same convention as React's
useState and creates
the initial state and returns it along with an update function.
<ProseMirror />
This component wraps ProseMirror's
EditorView. It displays the
editor state provided by
useProseMirror() and dispatches state
updates using the update function. It accepts the following props:
state — the
EditorState created by
useProseMirror.
onChange — a function that accepts the next state. This can be
the update function returned by
useProseMirror, or some function
that accepts the next state and eventually calls the update
function. Provide this if you do not provide
dispatchTransaction.
style — (optional) a React style object to pass to the
div containing ProseMirror.
className — (optional) a string of classes you want to pass to the
div containing ProseMirror.
It also accepts any
EditorProps.
So you can, for example, set
transformPastedHTML
directly on the component:
<ProseMirror
state={props.state}
onChange={props.onChange}
transformPastedHTML={string => {
console.log('transformPastedHTML', string);
return string;
}}
/>
Note: If passing a value for the
nodeViewsprop, its identity should be stable. If it changes on every render, the editor will not work correctly. This issue is described in #1 and an example of using
nodeViewswith React is given in #5.
If you pass
dispatchTransaction
to
<ProseMirror />, you are responsible for applying dispatched
transactions to the existing state and calling the update function
returned by
useProseMirror().
dispatchTransaction takes
precedence over
onChange, which will not be called if
dispatchTransaction is provided.
If you pass a
ref,
<ProseMirror /> exposes a
view getter to retrieve the underlying
EditorView instance:
const [state, setState] = useProseMirror({schema});
const viewRef = useRef();
return (
<ProseMirror
ref={viewRef}
state={state}
onChange={state => {
setState(state);
console.log(viewRef.current.view.hasFocus());
}}
/>
);
React and ProseMirror follow the same data flow model. Even though ProseMirror is not written in React, it fits nicely into a React project.
From the ProseMirror documentation:
So the editor view displays a given editor state, and when something happens, it creates a transaction and broadcasts this. This transaction is then, typically, used to create a new state, which is given to the view using its updateState method.
This creates a straightforward, cyclic data flow, as opposed to the classic approach (in the JavaScript world) of a host of imperative event handlers, which tends to create a much more complex web of data flows.
Sound familiar? It continues:
It is possible to ‘intercept’ transactions as they are dispatched with the dispatchTransaction prop, in order to wire this cyclic data flow into a larger cycle—if your whole app is using a data flow model like this, as with Redux and similar architectures, you can integrate ProseMirror's transactions in your main action-dispatching cycle, and keep ProseMirror's state in your application ‘store’.
Which is exactly what this module does.