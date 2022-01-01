ProseMirror + React made easy

NOTE: This library is in production at Pony Messenger. It was open sourced to contribute to the incredible ProseMirror ecosystem, and to ensure the best possible experience for Pony users.

ProseMirror is one of the best rich text editors out there. Although it is not written in React, its render model is very similar to React's. It is therefore a great fit for your React project.

This package lets you bootstrap a minimal, unopinionated React integration quickly, using modern React best practices.

Unlike other integrations, it:

Separates state and presentation so you can keep your state as high up as necessary.

Allows using EditorView props as React props.

props as React props. Is written in TypeScript.

Example

A simple example is available on CodeSandbox. Please join this discussion if you are interested in further usage examples.

Installation

npm install --save use-prosemirror

or

yarn add use-prosemirror

This package specifies React and ProseMirror as peer dependencies, so make sure you have them installed, too.

Usage

This is all you need to get started:

import 'prosemirror-view/style/prosemirror.css' ; import React from 'react' ; import {schema} from 'prosemirror-schema-basic' ; import {useProseMirror, ProseMirror} from 'use-prosemirror' ; return function MyEditor ( ) { const [state, setState] = useProseMirror({schema}); return < ProseMirror state = {state} onChange = {setState} /> ; };

This hook maintains editor state. It accepts one argument: the same object as EditorState.create . It follows the same convention as React's useState and creates the initial state and returns it along with an update function.

This component wraps ProseMirror's EditorView . It displays the editor state provided by useProseMirror() and dispatches state updates using the update function. It accepts the following props:

state — the EditorState created by useProseMirror .

— the created by . onChange — a function that accepts the next state. This can be the update function returned by useProseMirror , or some function that accepts the next state and eventually calls the update function. Provide this if you do not provide dispatchTransaction .

— a function that accepts the next state. This can be the update function returned by , or some function that accepts the next state and eventually calls the update function. Provide this if you do not provide . style — (optional) a React style object to pass to the div containing ProseMirror.

— (optional) a React style object to pass to the containing ProseMirror. className — (optional) a string of classes you want to pass to the div containing ProseMirror.

It also accepts any EditorProps . So you can, for example, set transformPastedHTML directly on the component:

<ProseMirror state={props.state} onChange={props.onChange} transformPastedHTML={string => { console .log( 'transformPastedHTML' , string); return string; }} />

Note: If passing a value for the nodeViews prop, its identity should be stable. If it changes on every render, the editor will not work correctly. This issue is described in #1 and an example of using nodeViews with React is given in #5.

If you pass dispatchTransaction to <ProseMirror /> , you are responsible for applying dispatched transactions to the existing state and calling the update function returned by useProseMirror() . dispatchTransaction takes precedence over onChange , which will not be called if dispatchTransaction is provided.

If you pass a ref , <ProseMirror /> exposes a view getter to retrieve the underlying EditorView instance:

const [state, setState] = useProseMirror({schema}); const viewRef = useRef(); return ( < ProseMirror ref = {viewRef} state = {state} onChange = {state => { setState(state); console.log(viewRef.current.view.hasFocus()); }} /> );

More Info

React and ProseMirror follow the same data flow model. Even though ProseMirror is not written in React, it fits nicely into a React project.

From the ProseMirror documentation:

So the editor view displays a given editor state, and when something happens, it creates a transaction and broadcasts this. This transaction is then, typically, used to create a new state, which is given to the view using its updateState method. This creates a straightforward, cyclic data flow, as opposed to the classic approach (in the JavaScript world) of a host of imperative event handlers, which tends to create a much more complex web of data flows.

Sound familiar? It continues:

It is possible to ‘intercept’ transactions as they are dispatched with the dispatchTransaction prop, in order to wire this cyclic data flow into a larger cycle—if your whole app is using a data flow model like this, as with Redux and similar architectures, you can integrate ProseMirror's transactions in your main action-dispatching cycle, and keep ProseMirror's state in your application ‘store’.

Which is exactly what this module does.