React hook
usePosition() allows you to fetch a client's browser geolocation and/or subscribe to all further geolocation changes.
Using
yarn:
yarn add use-position
Using
npm:
npm i use-position --save
Import the hook:
import { usePosition } from 'use-position';
const {
latitude,
longitude,
speed,
timestamp,
accuracy,
heading,
error,
} = usePosition();
In this case if browser detects geolocation change the
latitude,
longitude and
timestamp values will be updated.
const watch = true;
const {
latitude,
longitude,
speed,
timestamp,
accuracy,
heading,
error,
} = usePosition(watch);
The second parameter of
usePosition() hook is position options.
const watch = true;
const {
latitude,
longitude,
speed,
timestamp,
accuracy,
heading,
error,
} = usePosition(watch, { enableHighAccuracy: true });
import React from 'react';
import { usePosition } from 'use-position';
export const Demo = () => {
const watch = true;
const {
latitude,
longitude,
speed,
timestamp,
accuracy,
heading,
error,
} = usePosition(watch);
return (
<code>
latitude: {latitude}<br/>
longitude: {longitude}<br/>
speed: {speed}<br/>
timestamp: {timestamp}<br/>
accuracy: {accuracy && `${accuracy} meters`}<br/>
heading: {heading && `${heading} degrees`}<br/>
error: {error}
</code>
);
};
usePosition() input
watch: boolean - set it to
true to follow the location.
settings: object - position options
settings.enableHighAccuracy - indicates the application would like to receive the most accurate results (default
false),
settings.timeout - maximum length of time (in milliseconds) the device is allowed to take in order to return a position (default
Infinity),
settings.maximumAge - the maximum age in milliseconds of a possible cached position that is acceptable to return (default
0).
usePosition() output
latitude: number - latitude (i.e.
52.3172414),
longitude: number - longitude (i.e.
4.8717809),
speed: number | null - velocity of the device in meters per second (i.e.
2.5),
timestamp: number - timestamp when location was detected (i.e.
1561815013194),
accuracy: number - location accuracy in meters (i.e.
24),
heading: number | null - direction in which the device is traveling, in degrees (
0 degrees - north,
90 degrees - east,
270 degrees - west, and so on),
error: string - error message or
null (i.e.
User denied Geolocation)