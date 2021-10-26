React hook for following a browser geolocation

React hook usePosition() allows you to fetch a client's browser geolocation and/or subscribe to all further geolocation changes.

▶︎ Storybook demo of usePosition() hook.

Installation

Using yarn :

yarn add use-position

Using npm :

npm i use-position --save

Usage

Import the hook:

import { usePosition } from 'use-position' ;

Fetching client location

const { latitude, longitude, speed, timestamp, accuracy, heading, error, } = usePosition();

Following client location

In this case if browser detects geolocation change the latitude , longitude and timestamp values will be updated.

const watch = true ; const { latitude, longitude, speed, timestamp, accuracy, heading, error, } = usePosition(watch);

Following client location with the highest accuracy

The second parameter of usePosition() hook is position options.

const watch = true ; const { latitude, longitude, speed, timestamp, accuracy, heading, error, } = usePosition(watch, { enableHighAccuracy : true });

Full example

import React from 'react' ; import { usePosition } from 'use-position' ; export const Demo = () => { const watch = true ; const { latitude, longitude, speed, timestamp, accuracy, heading, error, } = usePosition(watch); return ( < code > latitude: {latitude} < br /> longitude: {longitude} < br /> speed: {speed} < br /> timestamp: {timestamp} < br /> accuracy: {accuracy && `${accuracy} meters`} < br /> heading: {heading && `${heading} degrees`} < br /> error: {error} </ code > ); };

Specification

usePosition() input

watch: boolean - set it to true to follow the location.

- set it to to follow the location. settings: object - position options settings.enableHighAccuracy - indicates the application would like to receive the most accurate results (default false ), settings.timeout - maximum length of time (in milliseconds) the device is allowed to take in order to return a position (default Infinity ), settings.maximumAge - the maximum age in milliseconds of a possible cached position that is acceptable to return (default 0 ).

- position options

usePosition() output