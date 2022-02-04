This is a React hook for Google Maps Places Autocomplete, which helps you build a UI component with the feature of place autocomplete easily! By leveraging the power of Google Maps Places API, you can provide a great UX (user experience) for user interacts with your search bar or form etc. Hope you guys 👍🏻 it.

❤️ it? ⭐️ it on GitHub or Tweet about it.

Live Demo

⚡️ Try yourself: https://use-places-autocomplete.netlify.app

Features

Requirement

To use use-places-autocomplete , you must use react@16.8.0 or greater which includes hooks.

Installation

This package is distributed via npm.

$ yarn add use-places-autocomplete $ npm install --save use-places-autocomplete

When working with TypeScript you need to install the @types/googlemaps as a devDependencies .

$ yarn add --dev @types/googlemaps $ npm install --save-dev @types/googlemaps

Getting Started

usePlacesAutocomplete is based on the Places Autocomplete (or more specific docs) of Google Maps Place API. If you are unfamiliar with these APIs, we recommend you reviewing them before we start.

Setup APIs

To use this hook, there're two things we need to do:

Load the library

Use the script tag to load the library in your project.

<script src= "https://maps.googleapis.com/maps/api/js?key=YOUR_API_KEY&libraries=places" > </ script >

We also support asynchronous script loading. By doing so you need to pass the initMap to the callbackName option.

<script async defer src= "https://maps.googleapis.com/maps/api/js?key=YOUR_API_KEY&libraries=places&callback=initMap" > </ script >

⚠️ If you got a global function not found error. Make sure usePlaceAutocomplete is declared before the script was loaded.

Create the component

Now we can start to build our component. Check the API out to learn more.

import usePlacesAutocomplete, { getGeocode, getLatLng, } from "use-places-autocomplete" ; import useOnclickOutside from "react-cool-onclickoutside" ; const PlacesAutocomplete = () => { const { ready, value, suggestions : { status, data }, setValue, clearSuggestions, } = usePlacesAutocomplete({ requestOptions : { }, debounce : 300 , }); const ref = useOnclickOutside( () => { clearSuggestions(); }); const handleInput = ( e ) => { setValue(e.target.value); }; const handleSelect = ( { description } ) => () => { setValue(description, false ); clearSuggestions(); getGeocode({ address : description }) .then( ( results ) => getLatLng(results[ 0 ])) .then( ( { lat, lng } ) => { console .log( "📍 Coordinates: " , { lat, lng }); }) .catch( ( error ) => { console .log( "😱 Error: " , error); }); }; const renderSuggestions = () => data.map( ( suggestion ) => { const { place_id, structured_formatting : { main_text, secondary_text }, } = suggestion; return ( < li key = {place_id} onClick = {handleSelect(suggestion)} > < strong > {main_text} </ strong > < small > {secondary_text} </ small > </ li > ); }); return ( < div ref = {ref} > < input value = {value} onChange = {handleInput} disabled = {!ready} placeholder = "Where are you going?" /> {/* We can use the "status" to decide whether we should display the dropdown or not */} {status === "OK" && < ul > {renderSuggestions()} </ ul > } </ div > ); };

💡 react-cool-onclickoutside is my other hook library, which can help you handle the interaction of user clicks outside of the component(s).

Easy right? This is the magic of the usePlacesAutocomplete ✨. I just show you how does it work via the minimal example. However you can build an UX rich autocomplete component, like WAI-ARIA compliant and keyword interaction as my demo by checking the code or integrate this hook with the combobox of Reach UI to achieve that.

import usePlacesAutocomplete from "use-places-autocomplete" ; import { Combobox, ComboboxInput, ComboboxPopover, ComboboxList, ComboboxOption, } from "@reach/combobox" ; import "@reach/combobox/styles.css" ; const PlacesAutocomplete = () => { const { ready, value, suggestions : { status, data }, setValue, } = usePlacesAutocomplete(); const handleInput = ( e ) => { setValue(e.target.value); }; const handleSelect = ( val ) => { setValue(val, false ); }; return ( <Combobox onSelect={handleSelect} aria-labelledby="demo"> <ComboboxInput value={value} onChange={handleInput} disabled={!ready} /> <ComboboxPopover> <ComboboxList> {status === "OK" && data.map(({ place_id, description }) => ( <ComboboxOption key={place_id} value={description} /> ))} </ComboboxList> </ComboboxPopover> </Combobox> ); };

Lazily Initializing The Hook

When loading the Google Maps Places API via a 3rd-party library, you may need to wait for the script ready before using this hook. However, you can lazily initialize the hook by the following ways depends on your case.

Option 1, manually initializing the hook:

import usePlacesAutocomplete from "use-places-autocomplete" ; const App = () => { const { init } = usePlacesAutocomplete({ initOnMount : false , }); const [loading] = useGoogleMapsApi({ library : "places" , onLoad : () => init(), }); return < div > {/* Some components... */} </ div > ; };

Option 2, wrap the hook into the conditional component:

import usePlacesAutocomplete from "use-places-autocomplete" ; const PlacesAutocomplete = () => { const { ready, value, suggestions, setValue } = usePlacesAutocomplete(); return < div > {/* Some components... */} </ div > ; }; const App = () => { const [loading] = useGoogleMapsApi({ library : "places" }); return ( < div > {!loading ? < PlacesAutocomplete /> : null} {/* Other components... */} </ div > ); };

Cache Data For You

By default, this library caches the response data to help you saving the cost of Google Maps Places API and optimize the search performance as well.

const methods = usePlacesAutocomplete({ cache : 24 * 60 * 60 , });

By the way, the cached data is stored via the Window.sessionStorage API.

Custom cache key

You may need to have multiple caches, for example if you use different place type restrictions for different pickers in your app.

const methods = usePlacesAutocomplete({ cacheKey : "region-restricted" , });

Note that usePlacesAutocomplete will prefix this with upa- , so the above would become upa-region-restricted in sessionStorage.

API

const returnObj = usePlacesAutocomplete(parameterObj);

Parameter object (optional)

When use usePlacesAutocomplete you can configure the following options via the parameter.

Key Type Default Description requestOptions object The request options of Google Maps Places API except for input (e.g. bounds, radius etc.). googleMaps object window.google.maps In case you want to provide your own Google Maps object, pass the google.maps to it. callbackName string You can provide a callback name to initialize usePlacesAutocomplete after Google script is loaded. It's useful when you load the script asynchronously. debounce number 200 Number of milliseconds to delay before making a request to Google Maps Places API. cache number | false 86400 (24 hours) Number of seconds to cache the response data of Google Maps Places API. cacheKey string Optional cache key so one can use multiple caches if needed. defaultValue string "" Default value for the input element. initOnMount boolean true Initialize the hook with Google Maps Places API when the component mounts.

Return object

It's returned with the following properties.

Key Type Default Description ready boolean false The ready status of usePlacesAutocomplete . value string "" value for the input element. suggestions object { loading: false, status: "", data: [] } See suggestions. setValue function (value, shouldFetchData = true) => {} See setValue. clearSuggestions function See clearSuggestions. clearCache function Clears the cached data. init function Useful when lazily initializing the hook.

suggestions

The search result of Google Maps Places API, which contains the following properties:

loading: boolean - indicates the status of a request is pending or has completed. It's useful for displaying a loading indicator for user.

- indicates the status of a request is pending or has completed. It's useful for displaying a loading indicator for user. status: string - indicates the status of API response, which has these values. It's useful to decide whether we should display the dropdown or not.

- indicates the status of API response, which has these values. It's useful to decide whether we should display the dropdown or not. data: array - an array of suggestion objects each contains all the data.

setValue

Set the value of the input element. Use case as below.

import usePlacesAutocomplete from "use-places-autocomplete" ; const PlacesAutocomplete = () => { const { value, setValue } = usePlacesAutocomplete(); const handleInput = ( e ) => { setValue(e.target.value); }; return ( < div > < input value = {value} onChange = {handleInput} /> {/* Render dropdown */} </ div > ); };

In addition, the setValue method has an extra parameter, which can be used to disable hitting Google Maps Places API.

import usePlacesAutocomplete from "use-places-autocomplete" ; const PlacesAutocomplete = () => { const { value, suggestions : { status, data }, setValue } = usePlacesAutocomplete(); const handleSelect = ( { description } ) => () => { setValue(description, false ); }; const renderSuggestions = () => data.map( suggestion => ( < li key = {suggestion.place_id} onClick = {handleSelect(suggestion)} > {/* Render suggestion text */} </ li > ) }); return ( < div > < input value = {value} onChange = {handleInput} /> {status === 'OK' && < ul > {renderSuggestions()} </ ul > } </ div > ); };

clearSuggestions

Calling the method will clear and reset all the properties of the suggestions object to default. It's useful for dismissing the dropdown.

import usePlacesAutocomplete from "use-places-autocomplete" ; import useOnclickOutside from "react-cool-onclickoutside" ; const PlacesAutocomplete = () => { const { value, suggestions : { status, data }, setValue, clearSuggestions } = usePlacesAutocomplete(); const ref = useOnclickOutside( () => { clearSuggestions() }); const renderSuggestions = () => data.map( suggestion => ( < li key = {suggestion.place_id} onClick = {handleSelect(suggestion)} > {/* Render suggestion text */} </ li > ) }); return ( < div ref = {ref} > < input value = {value} onChange = {handleInput} /> {/* After calling the clearSuggestions(), the "status" is reset so the dropdown is hidden */} {status === 'OK' && < ul > {renderSuggestions()} </ ul > } </ div > ); };

Utility Functions

We provide getGeocode, getLatLng, getZipCode and getDetails utils for you to do geocoding and get geographic coordinates when needed.

getGeocode

It helps you convert address (e.g. "Section 5, Xinyi Road, Xinyi District, Taipei City, Taiwan") into geographic coordinates (e.g. latitude 25.033976 and longitude 121.5645389) or restrict the results to a specific area by Google Maps Geocoding API.

In case you want to restrict the results to a specific area you will have to pass the address and the componentRestrictions matching the GeocoderComponentRestrictions interface.

import { getGeocode } from "use-places-autocomplete" ; const parameter = { address : "Section 5, Xinyi Road, Xinyi District, Taipei City, Taiwan" , placeId : "ChIJraeA2rarQjQRPBBjyR3RxKw" , }; getGeocode(parameter) .then( ( results ) => { console .log( "Geocoding results: " , results); }) .catch( ( error ) => { console .log( "Error: " , error); });

getGeocode is an asynchronous function with the following API:

parameter: object - you must supply one, only one of address or location or placeId and optionally bounds , componentRestrictions , region . It'll be passed as Geocoding Requests.

- you must supply one, only one of or or and optionally , , . It'll be passed as Geocoding Requests. results: array - an array of objects each contains all the data.

- an array of objects each contains all the data. error: string - the error status of API response, which has these values (except for "OK").

getLatLng

It helps you get the lat and lng from the result object of getGeocode .

import { getGeocode, getLatLng } from "use-places-autocomplete" ; const parameter = { address : "Section 5, Xinyi Road, Xinyi District, Taipei City, Taiwan" , }; getGeocode(parameter) .then( ( results ) => getLatLng(results[ 0 ])) .then( ( latLng ) => { const { lat, lng } = latLng; console .log( "Coordinates: " , { lat, lng }); }) .catch( ( error ) => { console .log( "Error: " , error); });

getLatLng is an asynchronous function with the following API:

parameter: object - the result object of getGeocode .

- the result object of . latLng: object - contains the latitude and longitude properties.

- contains the latitude and longitude properties. error: any - an exception.

getZipCode

It helps you get the postal_code from the result object of getGeocode .

import { getGeocode, getZipCode } from "use-places-autocomplete" ; const parameter = { address : "Section 5, Xinyi Road, Xinyi District, Taipei City, Taiwan" , }; getGeocode(parameter) .then( ( results ) => getZipCode(results[ 0 ], false )) .then( ( zipCode ) => { console .log( "ZIP Code: " , zipCode); }) .catch( ( error ) => { console .log( "Error: " , error); });

getZipCode is an asynchronous function with the following API:

parameters - there're two parameters: 1st: object - the result object of getGeocode . 2nd: boolean - should use the short_name or not from API response, default is false .

- there're two parameters: zipCode: string | null - the zip code. If the address doesn't have zip code it will be null .

- the zip code. If the address doesn't have zip code it will be . error: any - an exception.

getDetails

Retrieves a great deal of information about a particular place ID ( suggestion ).

import usePlacesAutocomplete, { getDetails } from "use-places-autocomplete" ; const PlacesAutocomplete = () => { const { suggestions, value, setValue } = usePlacesAutocomplete(); const handleInput = ( e ) => { setValue(e.target.value); }; const submit = () => { const parameter = { placeId : suggestions[ 0 ].place_id, fields : [ "name" , "rating" ], }; getDetails(parameter) .then( ( details ) => { console .log( "Details: " , details); }) .catch( ( error ) => { console .log( "Error: " , error); }); }; return ( < div > < input value = {value} onChange = {handleInput} /> {/* Render dropdown */} < button onClick = {submit} > Submit Suggestion </ button > </ div > ); };

getDetails is an asynchronous function with the following API:

parameter: object - the request of the PlacesService's getDetails() method. You must supply the placeId that you would like details about. If you do not specify any fields or omit the fields parameter you will get every field available.

- the request of the PlacesService's method. You must supply the that you would like details about. If you do not specify any fields or omit the fields parameter you will get every field available. placeResult: object | null - the details about the specific place your queried.

- the details about the specific place your queried. error: any - an exception.

⚠️ warning, you are billed based on how much information you retrieve, So it is advised that you retrieve just what you.

Articles / Blog Posts

💡 If you have written any blog post or article about use-places-autocomplete , please open a PR to add it here.

Contributors ✨

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!