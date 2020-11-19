A custom React Hook that provides a multi-instance, multi-tab/browser shared and persistent state.
use-persisted-state is not a hook itself, but is a factory that accepts a storage
key
and an optional storage provider (default =
localStorage) and returns a hook
that you can use as a direct replacement for
useState.
💾 Persists the state to
localStorage
🖥 Syncs between tabs and/or browser windows
📑 Shares state w/multiple hooks on a page
To use
use-persisted-state, you must use
react@16.8.0 or greater which includes Hooks.
$ npm i use-persisted-state
Let's take a look at how you can use
use-persisted-state.
Here we have an example of a typical up/down counter.
import { useState } from 'react';
const useCounter = initialCount => {
const [count, setCount] = useState(initialCount);
return {
count,
increment: () => setCount(currentCount => currentCount + 1),
decrement: () => setCount(currentCount => currentCount - 1),
};
};
export default useCounter;
Let's replace the import of
react with an import from
use-persisted-state.
And we'll call
createPersistedState (the factory function).
This will return a
useCounterState hook that we can use in place of
useState.
The complete code is as follows.
import createPersistedState from 'use-persisted-state';
const useCounterState = createPersistedState('count');
const useCounter = initialCount => {
const [count, setCount] = useCounterState(initialCount);
return {
count,
increment: () => setCount(currentCount => currentCount + 1),
decrement: () => setCount(currentCount => currentCount - 1),
};
};
export default useCounter;
The state is shared with any other hook using the same key, either on the same page, across tabs, or even browser windows.
For example, open two copies of your app in two tabs or even two windows. Any changes to state in one tab will be rendered on the other tab.
You can also close the browser and the next time you run your app, the state will be rendered as it was before you closed your browser.
MIT Licensed
Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):
|
Donavon West
🚇 ⚠️ 💡 🤔 🚧 👀 🔧 💻
|
Karol Majewski
💻
|
Octave Raimbault
💻
|
Dennis Morello
💻
|
Florent
💻
|
Mark Adamson
💻
|
Vitor Dino
💻
This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!