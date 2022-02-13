useNft() allows to access the metadata of any NFT (EIP 721, EIP 1155 and more) on the Ethereum blockchain.

Install

npm install --save use-nft

Usage

useNft() uses a concept of “fetchers”, in order to provide different ways to retrieve data from Ethereum. If you use the Ethers in your app, using ethersFetcher() is recommended. Otherwise you can use ethereumFetcher() , which only requires a standard Ethereum provider, like the one provided by MetaMask.

import { getDefaultProvider, } from "ethers" import { NftProvider, useNft } from "use-nft" const ethersConfig = { provider : getDefaultProvider( "homestead" ), } function App ( ) { return ( < NftProvider fetcher = {[ " ethers ", ethersConfig ]}> < Nft /> </ NftProvider > ) } function Nft ( ) { const { loading, error, nft } = useNft( "0xd07dc4262bcdbf85190c01c996b4c06a461d2430" , "90473" ) if (loading) return <>Loading…</> // nft.error is an Error instance in case of error. if (error || !nft) return <>Error.</> // You can now display the NFT metadata. return ( <section> <h1>{nft.name}</h1> <img src={nft.image} alt="" /> <p>{nft.description}</p> <p>Owner: {nft.owner}</p> <p>Metadata URL: {nft.metadataUrl}</p> </section> ) }

API

The useNft() hook requires two arguments: the NFT contract address, and its token ID.

The returned value is an object containing information about the loading state:

const { status, loading, error, reload, nft } = useNft( "0xd07dc4262bcdbf85190c01c996b4c06a461d2430", "90473" ) // one of "error", "loading" and "done" status // same as status === "loading" loading // undefined or Error instance when status === "error" error // call this function to retry in case of error reload // nft is undefined when status !== "done" nft // name of the NFT (or empty string) nft.name // description of the NFT (or empty string) nft.description // image / media URL of the NFT (or empty string) nft.image // the type of media: "image", "video" or "unknown" nft.imageType // current owner of the NFT (or empty string) nft.owner // url of the json containing the NFT's metadata nft.metadataUrl // the raw NFT metadata, or null if non applicable nft.rawData

As TypeScript type:

type NftResult = { status: "error" | "loading" | "done" loading: boolean reload: () => void error?: Error nft?: { description: string image: string imageType: "image" | "video" | "unknown" name: string owner: string metadataUrl?: string rawData: Record<string, unknown> | null } }

NftProvider requires a prop to be passed: fetcher . It can take a declaration for the embedded fetchers, or you can alternatively pass a custom fetcher.

fetcher

With Ethers.js

Make sure to add either ethers or @ethersproject/contracts to your app:

npm install --save ethers

Then:

<NftProvider fetcher={["ethers", { provider }]} />

Where provider is a provider from the Ethers library (not to be mistaken with standard Ethereum providers).

With an Ethereum provider

<NftProvider fetcher={["ethereum", { ethereum }]} />

Where ethereum is a standard Ethereum provider.

Custom fetcher

A fetcher is an object implementing the Fetcher type:

type Fetcher<Config> = { config: Config fetchNft: (contractAddress: string, tokenId: string) => Promise<NftMetadata> } type NftMetadata = { name: string description: string image: string }

See the implementation of the Ethers and Ethereum fetchers for more details.

ipfsUrl

A function that allows to define the IPFS gateway (defaults to https://ipfs.io/ ).

Default value:

function ipfsUrl ( cid, path = "" ) { return `https://ipfs.io/ipfs/ ${cid} ${path} ` }

imageProxy

Allows to proxy the image URL. This is useful to optimize (compress / resize) the raw NFT images by passing the URL to a service.

Default value:

function imageProxy ( url, metadata ) { return url }

jsonProxy

Allows to proxy the JSON URL. This is useful to get around the CORS limitations of certain NFT services.

Default value:

function jsonProxy ( url ) { return url }

FetchWrapper

FetchWrapper is a class that allows to use the library with other frontend libraries than React, or with NodeJS. Unlike the useNft() hook, FetchWrapper#fetchNft() does not retry, cache, or do anything else than attempting to fetch the NFT data once.

import { FetchWrapper } from "use-nft"

Pass the fetcher declaration to the FetchWrapper and call the fetchNft function to retreive the NFT data.

const fetcher = [ "ethers" , { provider : ethers.getDefaultProvider() }] const fetchWrapper = new FetchWrapper(fetcher) const result = await fetchWrapper.fetchNft( "0xd07dc4262bcdbf85190c01c996b4c06a461d2430" , "90473" )

The fetchNft() function returns a promise which resolves to an NftMetadata object.

Supported NFT formats

Any standard NFT (EIP 721 or EIP 1155) is, in theory supported by useNft(). In practice, some adjustments are needed to support some NFT formats, either because their implementation doesn’t follow the specification or because some parts of the specifications can be interpreted in different ways.

This table keeps track of the NFT minting services that have been tested with useNft() and the adaptations needed.

NFT minting service Supported Specific adaptations done by useNft() AITO Yes Async Art Yes Clovers Yes CryptoKitties Yes Non standard NFT, dedicated mechanism. CryptoPunks Yes Non standard NFT, dedicated mechanism. Cryptovoxels Yes Decentraland Yes Estate and parcels are fetched from The Graph. Wearables are fetched as standard NFTs. Foundation Yes JOYWORLD Yes KnownOrigin Yes MakersPlace Yes Incorrect JSON format (uses imageUrl instead of image ). Meebits Yes CORS restricted, requires a JSON proxy to be set (see jsonProxy ). MoonCats Yes Non standard NFT, dedicated mechanism. Nifty Gateway Yes Incorrect metadata URL. OpenSea Yes Incorrect metadata URL. Portion.io Yes Non-standard JSON format. Rarible Yes SuperRare Yes Uniswap V3 Yes Zora Yes

License

MIT

Special Thanks 🙏

Thanks to ImageKit.io for supporting the project by providing a free plan.