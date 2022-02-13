useNft() allows to access the metadata of any NFT (EIP 721, EIP 1155 and more) on the Ethereum blockchain.
npm install --save use-nft
useNft() uses a concept of “fetchers”, in order to provide different ways to retrieve data from Ethereum. If you use the Ethers in your app, using
ethersFetcher() is recommended. Otherwise you can use
ethereumFetcher(), which only requires a standard Ethereum provider, like the one provided by MetaMask.
import { getDefaultProvider, } from "ethers"
import { NftProvider, useNft } from "use-nft"
// We are using the "ethers" fetcher here.
const ethersConfig = {
provider: getDefaultProvider("homestead"),
}
// Alternatively, you can use the "ethereum" fetcher. Note
// that we are using window.ethereum here (injected by wallets
// like MetaMask), but any standard Ethereum provider would work.
// const fetcher = ["ethereum", { ethereum }]
// Wrap your app with <NftProvider />.
function App() {
return (
<NftProvider fetcher={["ethers", ethersConfig]}>
<Nft />
</NftProvider>
)
}
// useNft() is now ready to be used in your app. Pass
// the NFT contract and token ID to fetch the metadata.
function Nft() {
const { loading, error, nft } = useNft(
"0xd07dc4262bcdbf85190c01c996b4c06a461d2430",
"90473"
)
// nft.loading is true during load.
if (loading) return <>Loading…</>
// nft.error is an Error instance in case of error.
if (error || !nft) return <>Error.</>
// You can now display the NFT metadata.
return (
<section>
<h1>{nft.name}</h1>
<img src={nft.image} alt="" />
<p>{nft.description}</p>
<p>Owner: {nft.owner}</p>
<p>Metadata URL: {nft.metadataUrl}</p>
</section>
)
}
useNft(contract, tokenId)
The useNft() hook requires two arguments: the NFT
contract address, and its token ID.
The returned value is an object containing information about the loading state:
const { status, loading, error, reload, nft } = useNft(
"0xd07dc4262bcdbf85190c01c996b4c06a461d2430",
"90473"
)
// one of "error", "loading" and "done"
status
// same as status === "loading"
loading
// undefined or Error instance when status === "error"
error
// call this function to retry in case of error
reload
// nft is undefined when status !== "done"
nft
// name of the NFT (or empty string)
nft.name
// description of the NFT (or empty string)
nft.description
// image / media URL of the NFT (or empty string)
nft.image
// the type of media: "image", "video" or "unknown"
nft.imageType
// current owner of the NFT (or empty string)
nft.owner
// url of the json containing the NFT's metadata
nft.metadataUrl
// the raw NFT metadata, or null if non applicable
nft.rawData
As TypeScript type:
type NftResult = {
status: "error" | "loading" | "done"
loading: boolean
reload: () => void
error?: Error
nft?: {
description: string
image: string
imageType: "image" | "video" | "unknown"
name: string
owner: string
metadataUrl?: string
rawData: Record<string, unknown> | null
}
}
<NftProvider />
NftProvider requires a prop to be passed:
fetcher. It can take a declaration for the embedded fetchers, or you can alternatively pass a custom fetcher.
fetcher
Make sure to add either
ethers or
@ethersproject/contracts to your app:
npm install --save ethers
Then:
<NftProvider fetcher={["ethers", { provider }]} />
Where
provider is a provider from the Ethers library (not to be mistaken with standard Ethereum providers).
<NftProvider fetcher={["ethereum", { ethereum }]} />
Where
ethereum is a standard Ethereum provider.
A fetcher is an object implementing the
Fetcher type:
type Fetcher<Config> = {
config: Config
fetchNft: (contractAddress: string, tokenId: string) => Promise<NftMetadata>
}
type NftMetadata = {
name: string
description: string
image: string
}
See the implementation of the Ethers and Ethereum fetchers for more details.
ipfsUrl
A function that allows to define the IPFS gateway (defaults to
https://ipfs.io/).
Default value:
function ipfsUrl(cid, path = "") {
return `https://ipfs.io/ipfs/${cid}${path}`
}
imageProxy
Allows to proxy the image URL. This is useful to optimize (compress / resize) the raw NFT images by passing the URL to a service.
Default value:
function imageProxy(url, metadata) {
return url
}
jsonProxy
Allows to proxy the JSON URL. This is useful to get around the CORS limitations of certain NFT services.
Default value:
function jsonProxy(url) {
return url
}
FetchWrapper is a class that allows to use the library with other frontend libraries than React, or with NodeJS. Unlike the
useNft() hook,
FetchWrapper#fetchNft() does not retry, cache, or do anything else than attempting to fetch the NFT data once.
import { FetchWrapper } from "use-nft"
Pass the fetcher declaration to the
FetchWrapper and call the
fetchNft function to retreive the NFT data.
// See the documentation for <NftProvider /> fetcher prop
const fetcher = ["ethers", { provider: ethers.getDefaultProvider() }]
const fetchWrapper = new FetchWrapper(fetcher)
// You can also pass options to the constructor (same as the <NftProvider /> props):
// const fetchWrapper = new FetchWrapper(fetcher, {
// ipfsUrl: (cid, path) => `…`,
// imageProxy: (url) => `…`,
// jsonProxy: (url) => `…`,
// })
const result = await fetchWrapper.fetchNft(
"0xd07dc4262bcdbf85190c01c996b4c06a461d2430",
"90473"
)
The
fetchNft() function returns a promise which resolves to an
NftMetadata object.
Any standard NFT (EIP 721 or EIP 1155) is, in theory supported by useNft(). In practice, some adjustments are needed to support some NFT formats, either because their implementation doesn’t follow the specification or because some parts of the specifications can be interpreted in different ways.
This table keeps track of the NFT minting services that have been tested with useNft() and the adaptations needed.
|NFT minting service
|Supported
|Specific adaptations done by useNft()
|AITO
|Yes
|Async Art
|Yes
|Clovers
|Yes
|CryptoKitties
|Yes
|Non standard NFT, dedicated mechanism.
|CryptoPunks
|Yes
|Non standard NFT, dedicated mechanism.
|Cryptovoxels
|Yes
|Decentraland
|Yes
|Estate and parcels are fetched from The Graph. Wearables are fetched as standard NFTs.
|Foundation
|Yes
|JOYWORLD
|Yes
|KnownOrigin
|Yes
|MakersPlace
|Yes
|Incorrect JSON format (uses
imageUrl instead of
image).
|Meebits
|Yes
|CORS restricted, requires a JSON proxy to be set (see
jsonProxy).
|MoonCats
|Yes
|Non standard NFT, dedicated mechanism.
|Nifty Gateway
|Yes
|Incorrect metadata URL.
|OpenSea
|Yes
|Incorrect metadata URL.
|Portion.io
|Yes
|Non-standard JSON format.
|Rarible
|Yes
|SuperRare
|Yes
|Uniswap V3
|Yes
|Zora
|Yes
