No Maintenance Intended

Drop-in named route support for React Router.

Usage

Enhance your history with useNamedRoutes and pass in your routes:

import createHistory from 'history/lib/createBrowserHistory' ; import { Route, Router, useRouterHistory } from 'react-router' ; import useNamedRoutes from 'use-named-routes' ; const routes = ( <Route path="/"> <Route name="widgets" path="widgets" component={WidgetsPage}> <Route name="widget" path=":widgetId" component={WidgetPage} /> </Route> </Route> ); // The order of history enhancers matters here. const history = useNamedRoutes(useRouterHistory(createHistory))({ routes }); ReactDOM.render( <Router history={history} routes={routes} />, container );

You can then use either route names or objects with name and optionally params :

history.push( 'widgets' ); history.replace({ name : 'widgets' , query : { color : 'blue' } }); this .context.router.push({ name : 'widget' , params : { widgetId : 'foo' } });

This also works with <Link> :

<Link to= "widgets" > < Link to = {{ name: ' widget ', params: { widgetId: ' bar ' } }} activeClassName = "active" >

Normal paths will also still work:

history.push( '/widgets/baz' ); this .context.router.replace({ pathname : '/widgets' , query : { color : 'red' } }); < Link to = "/widgets/qux" >

Guide

Installation

npm i -S react-router history @2 use-named-routes

Route configuration

use-named-routes works with both JSX and plain route definitions. Define name on the route element or object to assign it a name.

use-named-routes ignores dynamic routes under getChildRoutes or getIndexRoute . You probably shouldn't be using those anyway – use getComponent or getComponents if you want code splitting.

Location descriptors

Location descriptor strings are treated as route names, except when the location descriptor begins with a / , in which case the location descriptor is passed to the base history as-is.

Location descriptor objects are treated as describing a named route if they have a name value. Any parameters in the path for the named route are populated from the params value. If no name value is present, the location descriptor is passed to the base history as-is.