um

use-mutation

by Sergio Xalambrí
2.2.1

🧬 Run side-effects safely in React

Readme

🧬 useMutation - Run side-effects safely in React

CI Publish

Specially useful to run requests against an API, and combined with SWR.

Usage

Install it:

$ yarn add use-mutation

Import it:

import useMutation from 'use-mutation';

Create a function which runs a mutation

async function createComment({
  authorId,
  comment,
}: {
  authorId: number;
  comment: string;
}) {
  const res = await fetch('/api/comments', {
    method: 'POST',
    body: JSON.stringify({ authorId, comment }),
  });
  if (!res.ok) throw new Error(res.statusText);
  return await res.json();
}

Use your function with useMutation

function CommentForm({ authorId }) {
  const [comment, setComment] = React.useState('');
  const [mutate, { status }] = useMutation(createComment, {
    onMutate({ input }) {
      // do something before the mutation run
      return () => {
        // rollback changes if the mutation failed
      };
    },
    onSuccess({ data, input }) {
      // do something once the mutation succeeded
    },
    onFailure({ error, rollback, input }) {
      // do something once the mutation failed
    },
    onSettled({ status, error, data, rollback, input }) {
      switch (status) {
        case 'success': {
          // do something if the mutation succeeded
        }
        case 'failure': {
          // do something if the mutation failed
        }
      }
    },
  });

  const handleSubmit = React.useCallback(
    function handleSubmit(event) {
      mutate({ authorId, comment });
    },
    [mutate, comment]
  );

  // render your UI
}

Usage with SWR

If you are using SWR, you can use useMutation to run your mutations to perform Optimistic UI changes.

import { cache, mutate } from 'swr';

function createComment(input) {
  // ...
}

function useCreateComment() {
  return useMutation(createComment, {
    onMutate({ input }) {
      const oldData = cache.get('comment-list');
      // optimistically update the data before your mutation is run
      mutate('comment-list', current => current.concat(input), false);
      return () => mutate('comment-list', oldData, false); // rollback if it failed
    },

    onFailure({ status, rollback }) {
      if (status === 'failure' && rollback) rollback();
    },
  });
}

This way when you run mutate, it will first optimistically update your SWR cache and if it fails it will rollback to the old data.

API Reference

const [mutate, { status, data, error, reset }] = useMutation<
  Input,
  Data,
  Error
>(mutationFn, {
  onMutate,
  onSuccess,
  onFailure,
  onSettled,
  throwOnFailure,
  useErrorBoundary,
});

const promise = mutate(input, {
  onSuccess,
  onSettled,
  onError,
  throwOnFailure,
});

Hook Generic

Only if you are using TypeScript

  • Input = any
    • The data your mutation function needs to run
  • Data = any
    • The data the hook will return as result of your mutation
  • Error = any
    • The error the hook will return as a failure in your mutation

Hook Options

  • mutationFn(input: Input): Promise<Data>
    • Required
    • A function to be executed before the mutation runs.
    • It receives the same input as the mutate function.
    • It can be an async or sync function, in both cases if it returns a function it will keep it as a way to rollback the changed applied inside onMutate.
  • onMutate?({ input: Input }): Promise<rollbackFn | undefined> | rollbackFn | undefined
    • Optional
    • A function to be executed before the mutation runs.
    • It receives the same input as the mutate function.
    • It can be an async or sync function, in both cases if it returns a function.
    • it will keep it as a way to rollback the changed applied inside onMutate
  • onSuccess?({ data: Data, input: Input }): Promise<void> | void
    • Optional
    • A function to be executed after the mutation resolves successfully.
    • It receives the result of the mutation.
    • If a Promise is returned, it will be awaited before proceeding.
  • onFailure?({ error: Error, rollback: rollbackFn, input: Input }): Promise<void> | void
    • Optional
    • A function to be executed after the mutation failed to execute.
    • If a Promise is returned, it will be awaited before proceeding.
  • onSettled?({ status: 'success' | 'failure', error?: Error, data?: Data, rollback?: rollbackFn, input: Input}): Promise<void> | void
    • Optional
    • A function to be executed after the mutation has resolves, either successfully or as failure.
    • This function receives the error or the result of the mutation.
    • If a Promise is returned, it will be awaited before proceeding.
  • throwOnFailure?: boolean
    • Optional
    • If defined as true, a failure in the mutation will cause the mutate function to throw. Disabled by default.
  • useErrorBoundary?: boolean (default false)
    • Optional
    • If defined as true, a failure in the mutation will cause the Hook to throw in render time, making error boundaries catch the error.

Hook Returned Value

  • mutate(input: Input, config: Omit<Options<Input, Data, Error>, 'onMutate' | 'useErrorBoundary'> = {}): Promise<Data | undefined>
    • The function you call to trigger your mutation, passing the input your mutation function needs.
    • All the lifecycle callback defined here will run after the callback defined in the Hook.
  • status: 'idle' | 'running' | 'success' | 'failure'
    • The current status of the mutation, it will be:
      • idle initial status of the hook, and the status after a reset
      • running if the mutation is currently running
      • success if the mutation resolved successfully
      • failure if the mutation failed to resolve
  • data: Data
    • The data returned as the result of the mutation.
  • error: Error
    • The error returned as the result of the mutation.
  • `reset(): void
    • A function to reset the internal state of the Hook to the orignal idle and clear any data or error.

Author

License

The MIT License.

