Specially useful to run requests against an API, and combined with SWR.

Usage

Install it:

$ yarn add use-mutation

Import it:

import useMutation from 'use-mutation' ;

Create a function which runs a mutation

async function createComment({ authorId, comment, }: { authorId: number; comment: string; }) { const res = await fetch('/api/comments', { method: 'POST', body: JSON.stringify({ authorId, comment }), }); if (!res.ok) throw new Error(res.statusText); return await res.json(); }

Use your function with useMutation

function CommentForm({ authorId }) { const [comment, setComment] = React.useState(''); const [mutate, { status }] = useMutation(createComment, { onMutate({ input }) { // do something before the mutation run return () => { // rollback changes if the mutation failed }; }, onSuccess({ data, input }) { // do something once the mutation succeeded }, onFailure({ error, rollback, input }) { // do something once the mutation failed }, onSettled({ status, error, data, rollback, input }) { switch (status) { case 'success': { // do something if the mutation succeeded } case 'failure': { // do something if the mutation failed } } }, }); const handleSubmit = React.useCallback( function handleSubmit(event) { mutate({ authorId, comment }); }, [mutate, comment] ); // render your UI }

Usage with SWR

If you are using SWR, you can use useMutation to run your mutations to perform Optimistic UI changes.

import { cache, mutate } from 'swr'; function createComment(input) { // ... } function useCreateComment() { return useMutation(createComment, { onMutate({ input }) { const oldData = cache.get('comment-list'); // optimistically update the data before your mutation is run mutate('comment-list', current => current.concat(input), false); return () => mutate('comment-list', oldData, false); // rollback if it failed }, onFailure({ status, rollback }) { if (status === 'failure' && rollback) rollback(); }, }); }

This way when you run mutate , it will first optimistically update your SWR cache and if it fails it will rollback to the old data.

API Reference

const [mutate, { status, data, error, reset }] = useMutation< Input, Data, Error >(mutationFn, { onMutate, onSuccess, onFailure, onSettled, throwOnFailure, useErrorBoundary, }); const promise = mutate(input, { onSuccess, onSettled, onError, throwOnFailure, });

Hook Generic

Only if you are using TypeScript

Input = any The data your mutation function needs to run

Data = any The data the hook will return as result of your mutation

Error = any The error the hook will return as a failure in your mutation



Hook Options

mutationFn(input: Input): Promise<Data> Required A function to be executed before the mutation runs. It receives the same input as the mutate function. It can be an async or sync function, in both cases if it returns a function it will keep it as a way to rollback the changed applied inside onMutate.

onMutate?({ input: Input }): Promise<rollbackFn | undefined> | rollbackFn | undefined Optional A function to be executed before the mutation runs. It receives the same input as the mutate function. It can be an async or sync function, in both cases if it returns a function. it will keep it as a way to rollback the changed applied inside onMutate

onSuccess?({ data: Data, input: Input }): Promise<void> | void Optional A function to be executed after the mutation resolves successfully. It receives the result of the mutation. If a Promise is returned, it will be awaited before proceeding.

onFailure?({ error: Error, rollback: rollbackFn, input: Input }): Promise<void> | void Optional A function to be executed after the mutation failed to execute. If a Promise is returned, it will be awaited before proceeding.

onSettled?({ status: 'success' | 'failure', error?: Error, data?: Data, rollback?: rollbackFn, input: Input}): Promise<void> | void Optional A function to be executed after the mutation has resolves, either successfully or as failure. This function receives the error or the result of the mutation. If a Promise is returned, it will be awaited before proceeding.

throwOnFailure?: boolean Optional If defined as true , a failure in the mutation will cause the mutate function to throw. Disabled by default.

useErrorBoundary?: boolean (default false) Optional If defined as true , a failure in the mutation will cause the Hook to throw in render time, making error boundaries catch the error.

(default false)

Hook Returned Value

mutate(input: Input, config: Omit<Options<Input, Data, Error>, 'onMutate' | 'useErrorBoundary'> = {}): Promise<Data | undefined> The function you call to trigger your mutation, passing the input your mutation function needs. All the lifecycle callback defined here will run after the callback defined in the Hook.

status: 'idle' | 'running' | 'success' | 'failure' The current status of the mutation, it will be: idle initial status of the hook, and the status after a reset running if the mutation is currently running success if the mutation resolved successfully failure if the mutation failed to resolve

data: Data The data returned as the result of the mutation.

error: Error The error returned as the result of the mutation.

`reset(): void A function to reset the internal state of the Hook to the orignal idle and clear any data or error.



The MIT License.