Reuse the previous version of a value unless it has changed

Install

npm install --save-dev use-memo-value

Usage

If you don't know all the members of an object, you may want to use a "shallow compare" to memoize the value so you can rely on React's referential equality (such as in useEffect(..., deps) ).

import useMemoValue from "use-memo-value" function MyComponent ( props ) { let rawParams = getCurrentUrlQueryParams() let memoizedParams = useMemoValue(rawParams) useEffect( () => { search(memoizedParams) }, [memoizedParams]) }

Note: If you know the shape of your object, you are likely better off not using this library.

If you need to customize how the values are compared, you can pass a comparator as a second argument:

let memoizedValue = useMemoValue(rawValue, (nextValue, previousValue) => { return Object .is(a, b) })

The comparator will not be called until there's a new value.