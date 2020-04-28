useMemoValue()
Reuse the previous version of a value unless it has changed
npm install --save-dev use-memo-value
If you don't know all the members of an object, you may want to use a "shallow
compare" to memoize the value so you can rely on React's referential equality
(such as in
useEffect(..., deps)).
import useMemoValue from "use-memo-value"
function MyComponent(props) {
let rawParams = getCurrentUrlQueryParams() // we don't know the shape of this object
let memoizedParams = useMemoValue(rawParams)
useEffect(() => {
search(memoizedParams)
}, [memoizedParams])
// ...
}
Note: If you know the shape of your object, you are likely better off not using this library.
If you need to customize how the values are compared, you can pass a comparator as a second argument:
let memoizedValue = useMemoValue(rawValue, (nextValue, previousValue) => {
return Object.is(a, b) // or whatever
})
The comparator will not be called until there's a new value.