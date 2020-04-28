openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

use-memo-value

by discord
1.0.1 (see all)

Reuse the previous version of a value unless it has changed

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.3K

GitHub Stars

160

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

useMemoValue()

Reuse the previous version of a value unless it has changed

Install

npm install --save-dev use-memo-value

Usage

If you don't know all the members of an object, you may want to use a "shallow compare" to memoize the value so you can rely on React's referential equality (such as in useEffect(..., deps)).

import useMemoValue from "use-memo-value"

function MyComponent(props) {
  let rawParams = getCurrentUrlQueryParams() // we don't know the shape of this object
  let memoizedParams = useMemoValue(rawParams)

  useEffect(() => {
    search(memoizedParams)
  }, [memoizedParams])

  // ...
}

Note: If you know the shape of your object, you are likely better off not using this library.

If you need to customize how the values are compared, you can pass a comparator as a second argument:

let memoizedValue = useMemoValue(rawValue, (nextValue, previousValue) => {
  return Object.is(a, b) // or whatever
})

The comparator will not be called until there's a new value.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial