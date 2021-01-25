useMemo and
useCallback with a stable cache (semantic guarantee)
useMemo and
useCallback cache the most recent result. However, this cache can be destroyed by
React when it wants to:
You may rely on useMemo as a performance optimization, not as a semantic guarantee. In the future, React may choose to “forget” some previously memoized values and recalculate them on next render, e.g. to free memory for offscreen components. Write your code so that it still works without useMemo — and then add it to optimize performance. - React docs
useMemoOne and
useCallbackOne are
concurrent mode safe alternatives to
useMemo and
useCallback that do provide semantic guarantee. What this means is that you will always get the same reference for a memoized value so long as there is no input change.
Using
useMemoOne and
useCallbackOne will consume more memory than
useMemo and
useCallback in order to provide a stable cache.
React can release the cache of
useMemo and
useCallback, but
useMemoOne will not release the cache until it is garbage collected.
# npm
npm install use-memo-one --save
# yarn
yarn add use-memo-one
import { useMemoOne, useCallbackOne } from 'use-memo-one';
function App(props) {
const { name, age } = props;
const value = useMemoOne(() => ({ hello: name }), [name]);
const getAge = useCallbackOne(() => age, [age]);
// ...
}
You can use this
import style drop in replacement for
useMemo and
useCallback
This style also plays very well with
eslint-plugin-react-hooks.
import { useMemo, useCallback } from 'use-memo-one';
⚠️ The aliased exports
useMemo and
useCallback will only work if you use only
use-memo-one and will clash if you also use
useMemo or
useCallback from
react
import { useMemo, useCallback } from 'react';
// ❌ naming clash
import { useMemo, useCallback } from 'use-memo-one';
See
useMemo and
useCallback
useMemo and
useCallback have fantastic linting rules with auto fixing in the
eslint-plugin-react-hooks package. In order to take advantage of these with
useMemoOne and
useCallbackOne, structure your import like this:
import { useMemo, useCallback } from 'use-memo-one';
// Or your can alias it yourself
import {
useMemoOne as useMemo,
useCallbackOne as useCallback,
} from 'use-memo-one';
function App() {
const [isActive] = useState(false);
const onClick = useCallback(() => {
console.log('isActive', isActive);
// the input array will now be correctly checked by eslint-plugin-react-hooks
}, [isActive]);
}
eslint rules
Here are some
eslint rules you are welcome to use
module.exports = {
rules: {
// ...other rules
'no-restricted-imports': [
'error',
{
// If you want to force an application to always use useMemoOne
paths: [
{
name: 'react',
importNames: ['useMemo', 'useCallback'],
message:
'`useMemo` and `useCallback` are subject to cache busting. Please use `useMemoOne`',
},
// If you want to force use of the aliased imports from useMemoOne
{
name: 'use-memo-one',
importNames: ['useMemoOne', 'useCallbackOne'],
message:
'use-memo-one exports `useMemo` and `useCallback` which work nicer with `eslint-plugin-react-hooks`',
},
],
},
],
},
};