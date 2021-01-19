Use Statecharts in React powered by XState, using the
useMachine hook. This is a minimalistic implementation (just 30 lines) that integrates React and XState.
Install it with:
npm i use-machine
See --> the live example here!.
Let's build something with it:
import React, { useContext } from 'react'
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom'
import { assign } from 'xstate/lib/actions'
import { useMachine } from 'use-machine'
const incAction = assign(context => ({ counter: context.counter + 1 }))
const machineConfig = {
initial: 'Off',
context: {
counter: 0
},
states: {
Off: { on: { Tick: { target: 'On', actions: [incAction, 'sideEffect'] } } },
On: { on: { Tick: { target: 'Off', actions: incAction } } }
}
}
const MachineContext = React.createContext()
function App() {
const machine = useMachine(machineConfig, {
actions: {
sideEffect: () => console.log('sideEffect')
}
})
function sendTick() {
machine.send('Tick')
}
return (
<div className="App">
<span
style={{
backgroundColor: machine.state.matches('Off') ? 'red' : 'yellow'
}}
>
{machine.state.matches('Off') ? 'Off' : 'On'}
</span>
<button onClick={sendTick}>Tick</button>
Pressed: {machine.context.counter} times
<MachineContext.Provider value={machine}>
<div className="childs">
<Child />
</div>
</MachineContext.Provider>
</div>
)
}
function Child() {
const machine = useContext(MachineContext)
return (
<div>
<div>
Child state: {machine.state.matches('Off') ? 'Off' : 'On'}
</div>
<div>Child count: {machine.context.counter}</div>
<OtherChild />
</div>
)
}
function OtherChild() {
const machine = useContext(MachineContext)
function sendTick() {
machine.send('Tick')
}
return (
<div>
<div>
OtherChild state: {machine.state.matches('Off') ? 'Off' : 'On'}
</div>
<div>OtherChild count: {machine.context.counter}</div>
<button onClick={sendTick}>Tick 2</button>
</div>
)
}
const rootElement = document.getElementById('root')
ReactDOM.render(<App />, rootElement)
This library is written in TypeScript, and XState too, so we have excellent support for types.
Example:
import React, { useContext } from 'react'
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom'
import { MachineConfig } from 'xstate'
import { assign } from 'xstate/lib/actions'
import { useMachine, TCreateContext } from './use-machine'
type TContext = {
counter: number
}
type TSchema = {
states: {
Off: {},
On: {}
}
}
type TEvent = {
type: 'Tick'
}
const incAction = assign<TContext>(context => ({ counter: context.counter + 1 }))
const machineConfig: MachineConfig<TContext, TSchema, TEvent> = {
initial: 'Off',
context: {
counter: 0
},
states: {
Off: { on: { Tick: { target: 'On', actions: [incAction, 'sideEffect'] } } },
On: { on: { Tick: { target: 'Off', actions: incAction } } }
}
}
type TMachine = TCreateContext<TContext, TSchema, TEvent>
const MachineContext = React.createContext<TMachine>({} as TMachine)
function App() {
const machine = useMachine<TContext, TSchema, TEvent>(machineConfig, {
actions: {
sideEffect: () => console.log('sideEffect')
}
})
function sendTick() {
machine.send('Tick')
}
return (
<div className="App">
<span
style={{
backgroundColor: machine.state.matches('Off') ? 'red' : 'yellow'
}}
>
{machine.state.matches('Off') ? 'Off' : 'On'}
</span>
<button onClick={sendTick}>Tick</button>
Pressed: {machine.context.counter} times
<MachineContext.Provider value={machine}>
<div className="childs">
<Child />
</div>
</MachineContext.Provider>
</div>
)
}
function Child() {
const machine = useContext(MachineContext)
return (
<div>
<div>
Child state: {machine.state.matches('Off') ? 'Off' : 'On'}
</div>
<div>Child count: {machine.context.counter}</div>
<OtherChild />
</div>
)
}
function OtherChild() {
const machine = useContext(MachineContext)
function sendTick() {
machine.send('Tick')
}
return (
<div>
<div>
OtherChild state: {machine.state.matches('Off') ? 'Off' : 'On'}
</div>
<div>OtherChild count: {machine.context.counter}</div>
<button onClick={sendTick}>Tick 2</button>
</div>
)
}
const rootElement = document.getElementById('root')
ReactDOM.render(<App />, rootElement)