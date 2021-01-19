openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
um

use-machine

by Carlos Galarza
1.1.3 (see all)

React Hook for using Statecharts powered by XState. use-machine.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

295

GitHub Stars

228

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/51
Read All Reviews
Be the first to give feedback

Readme

Build Status

use-machine

Use Statecharts in React powered by XState, using the useMachine hook. This is a minimalistic implementation (just 30 lines) that integrates React and XState.

Install it with: npm i use-machine

See --> the live example here!.

Let's build something with it:

import React, { useContext } from 'react'
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom'
import { assign } from 'xstate/lib/actions'
import { useMachine } from 'use-machine'

const incAction = assign(context => ({ counter: context.counter + 1 }))

const machineConfig = {
  initial: 'Off',
  context: {
    counter: 0
  },
  states: {
    Off: { on: { Tick: { target: 'On', actions: [incAction, 'sideEffect'] } } },
    On: { on: { Tick: { target: 'Off', actions: incAction } } }
  }
}

const MachineContext = React.createContext()

function App() {
  const machine = useMachine(machineConfig, {
    actions: {
      sideEffect: () => console.log('sideEffect')
    }
  })

  function sendTick() {
    machine.send('Tick')
  }

  return (
    <div className="App">
      <span
        style={{
          backgroundColor: machine.state.matches('Off') ? 'red' : 'yellow'
        }}
      >
        {machine.state.matches('Off') ? 'Off' : 'On'}
      </span>
      <button onClick={sendTick}>Tick</button>
      Pressed: {machine.context.counter} times
      <MachineContext.Provider value={machine}>
        <div className="childs">
          <Child />
        </div>
      </MachineContext.Provider>
    </div>
  )
}

function Child() {
  const machine = useContext(MachineContext)
  return (
    <div>
      <div>
        Child state: {machine.state.matches('Off') ? 'Off' : 'On'}
      </div>
      <div>Child count: {machine.context.counter}</div>
      <OtherChild />
    </div>
  )
}

function OtherChild() {
  const machine = useContext(MachineContext)

  function sendTick() {
    machine.send('Tick')
  }
  return (
    <div>
      <div>
        OtherChild state: {machine.state.matches('Off') ? 'Off' : 'On'}
      </div>
      <div>OtherChild count: {machine.context.counter}</div>
      <button onClick={sendTick}>Tick 2</button>
    </div>
  )
}

const rootElement = document.getElementById('root')
ReactDOM.render(<App />, rootElement)

TypeScript

This library is written in TypeScript, and XState too, so we have excellent support for types.

Example:

import React, { useContext } from 'react'
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom'
import { MachineConfig } from 'xstate'
import { assign } from 'xstate/lib/actions'
import { useMachine, TCreateContext } from './use-machine'

type TContext = {
  counter: number
}

type TSchema = {
  states: {
    Off: {},
    On: {}
  }
}

type TEvent = {
  type: 'Tick'
}

const incAction = assign<TContext>(context => ({ counter: context.counter + 1 }))

const machineConfig: MachineConfig<TContext, TSchema, TEvent> = {
  initial: 'Off',
  context: {
    counter: 0
  },
  states: {
    Off: { on: { Tick: { target: 'On', actions: [incAction, 'sideEffect'] } } },
    On: { on: { Tick: { target: 'Off', actions: incAction } } }
  }
}

type TMachine = TCreateContext<TContext, TSchema, TEvent>

const MachineContext = React.createContext<TMachine>({} as TMachine)

function App() {
  const machine = useMachine<TContext, TSchema, TEvent>(machineConfig, {
    actions: {
      sideEffect: () => console.log('sideEffect')
    }
  })

  function sendTick() {
    machine.send('Tick')
  }

  return (
    <div className="App">
      <span
        style={{
          backgroundColor: machine.state.matches('Off') ? 'red' : 'yellow'
        }}
      >
        {machine.state.matches('Off') ? 'Off' : 'On'}
      </span>
      <button onClick={sendTick}>Tick</button>
      Pressed: {machine.context.counter} times
      <MachineContext.Provider value={machine}>
        <div className="childs">
          <Child />
        </div>
      </MachineContext.Provider>
    </div>
  )
}

function Child() {
  const machine = useContext(MachineContext)
  return (
    <div>
      <div>
        Child state: {machine.state.matches('Off') ? 'Off' : 'On'}
      </div>
      <div>Child count: {machine.context.counter}</div>
      <OtherChild />
    </div>
  )
}

function OtherChild() {
  const machine = useContext(MachineContext)

  function sendTick() {
    machine.send('Tick')
  }
  return (
    <div>
      <div>
        OtherChild state: {machine.state.matches('Off') ? 'Off' : 'On'}
      </div>
      <div>OtherChild count: {machine.context.counter}</div>
      <button onClick={sendTick}>Tick 2</button>
    </div>
  )
}

const rootElement = document.getElementById('root')
ReactDOM.render(<App />, rootElement)

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Apostolos ChristodoulouLondon. UK10 Ratings0 Reviews
November 26, 2020

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial