Use Statecharts in React powered by XState, using the useMachine hook. This is a minimalistic implementation (just 30 lines) that integrates React and XState.

Install it with: npm i use-machine

See --> the live example here!.

Let's build something with it:

import React, { useContext } from 'react' import ReactDOM from 'react-dom' import { assign } from 'xstate/lib/actions' import { useMachine } from 'use-machine' const incAction = assign( context => ({ counter : context.counter + 1 })) const machineConfig = { initial : 'Off' , context : { counter : 0 }, states : { Off : { on : { Tick : { target : 'On' , actions : [incAction, 'sideEffect' ] } } }, On : { on : { Tick : { target : 'Off' , actions : incAction } } } } } const MachineContext = React.createContext() function App ( ) { const machine = useMachine(machineConfig, { actions : { sideEffect : () => console .log( 'sideEffect' ) } }) function sendTick ( ) { machine.send( 'Tick' ) } return ( < div className = "App" > < span style = {{ backgroundColor: machine.state.matches (' Off ') ? ' red ' : ' yellow ' }} > {machine.state.matches('Off') ? 'Off' : 'On'} </ span > < button onClick = {sendTick} > Tick </ button > Pressed: {machine.context.counter} times < MachineContext.Provider value = {machine} > < div className = "childs" > < Child /> </ div > </ MachineContext.Provider > </ div > ) } function Child ( ) { const machine = useContext(MachineContext) return ( < div > < div > Child state: {machine.state.matches('Off') ? 'Off' : 'On'} </ div > < div > Child count: {machine.context.counter} </ div > < OtherChild /> </ div > ) } function OtherChild ( ) { const machine = useContext(MachineContext) function sendTick ( ) { machine.send( 'Tick' ) } return ( < div > < div > OtherChild state: {machine.state.matches('Off') ? 'Off' : 'On'} </ div > < div > OtherChild count: {machine.context.counter} </ div > < button onClick = {sendTick} > Tick 2 </ button > </ div > ) } const rootElement = document .getElementById( 'root' ) ReactDOM.render( < App /> , rootElement)

TypeScript

This library is written in TypeScript, and XState too, so we have excellent support for types.

Example: