openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ulp

use-long-press

by minwork
1.1.2 (see all)

React hook for detecting click (or tap) and hold event

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

7.5K

GitHub Stars

54

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

React Long Press Hook 👇

React hook for detecting click (or tap) and hold event.

Build Status Codecov npm type definitions npm bundle size npm GitHub

  • Easy to use
  • Highly customizable options
  • Thoroughly tested

Install

yarn add use-long-press

or

npm install --save use-long-press

Basic Usage

import React from 'react';
import { useLongPress } from 'use-long-press';

const Example = () => {
  const bind = useLongPress(() => {
    console.log('Long pressed!');
  });

  return <button {...bind}>Press me</button>;
};

Live example

Edit useLongPress

Advanced usage

Hook first parameter, callback, can be either function or null (if you want to disable the hook).

Additionally you can supply options object as a second parameter.

As a result hook returns object with various handlers (depending on detect option), which can be spread to some element.

Definition

useLongPress(callback [, options]): handlers

Options

Long press hook can be adjusted using options object, which allow you to fit it to your needs.

NameTypeDefaultDescription
thresholdnumber400Time user need to hold click or tap before long press callback is triggered
captureEventbooleanfalseIf React MouseEvent (or TouchEvent) should be supplied as first argument to callbacks
detectEnum('mouse' | 'touch' | 'both')'both'Which event handlers should be returned in bind object. In TS this enum is accessible through LongPressDetectEvents
cancelOnMovementboolean | numberfalseIf long press should be cancelled when detected movement while pressing. Use boolean value to turn it on / off or number value to specify move tolerance in pixels.

For more information on how this prop work check JSDoc.
onStartFunctionundefinedCalled when element is initially pressed (before starting timer which detects long press).

Can accept mouse or touch event if captureEvents option is set to true.
onFinishFunctionundefinedCalled when press is released (after triggering callback).

Can accept mouse or touch event if captureEvents option is set to true.
onCancelFunctionundefinedCalled when press is released before threshold time elapses, therefore before long press occurs.

Can accept mouse or touch event if captureEvents option is set to true.
onMoveFunctionundefinedHandler for onTouchMove and onMouseMove props, also allowing to make some operations on event before triggering cancelOnMovement.

Can accept mouse or touch event if captureEvents option is set to true.

Example

import React, { useState, useCallback } from 'react';
import { useLongPress } from 'use-long-press';

export default function AdvancedExample() {
  const [enabled, setEnabled] = useState(true);
  const callback = useCallback(event => {
    alert('Long pressed!');
  }, []);
  const bind = useLongPress(enabled ? callback : null, {
    onStart: event => console.log('Press started'),
    onFinish: event => console.log('Long press finished'),
    onCancel: event => console.log('Press cancelled'),
    onMove: event => console.log('Detected mouse or touch movement'),
    threshold: 500,
    captureEvent: true,
    cancelOnMovement: false,
    detect: 'both',
  });

  return (
    <div>
      <button {...bind}>Press and hold</button>
      <div>
        <label htmlFor="enabled">
          <input type="checkbox" id="enabled" checked={enabled} onChange={() => setEnabled(current => !current)} />
          Hook enabled
        </label>
      </div>
    </div>
  );
}

License

MIT © minwork

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial