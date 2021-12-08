Custom react hooks for lodash debounce that provides an easy way to debounce any value, debounced callbacks and types out of the box.
Using yarn or npm:
yarn add use-lodash-debounce
npm i use-lodash-debounce
⚠️
react@16.8.0 or greater is required due to the usage of hooks.
Notice that
react and
lodash.debounce are defined as peer dependencies in order to get a smaller bundle size. This means they should be installed in your project.
Debounce values throughout re-renders with
useDebounce. The debounce will be triggered everytime the value changes (compared using strict equality).
import { useDebounce } from 'use-lodash-debounce'
const [value, setValue] = useState()
const debouncedValue = useDebounce(value, 800)
Create debounced callbacks with
useDebouncedCallback.
import { useDebouncedCallback } from 'use-lodash-debounce'
const [value, setValue] = useState()
const debouncedSetValue = useDebouncedCallback(setValue, 800)
import { useDebounce } from 'use-lodash-debounce'
function SearchInput() {
const [value, setValue] = useState();
const debouncedValue = useDebounce(value, 1000);
useEffect(() => {
// do search stuff
}, [debouncedValue]);
return (
<input
placeholder="Type to search"
onChange={e => setValue(e.target.value)}
/>
);
}
Lodash debounce supports a set of additional options which can be provided through a third parameter for
useDebounce and
useDebouncedCallback.
const options = { leading: true, maxWait: 1600, trailing: false }
const debouncedSetValue = useDebouncedCallback(setValue, 800, options)
See lodash debounce docs for details.
The callback returned by
useDebouncedCallback has a method
cancel to cancel delayed function invocations and a
flush method to immediately invoke them.
If you're looking for a debounce hook that don't use lodash internally, check out use-debounce.