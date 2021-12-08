Custom react hooks for lodash debounce that provides an easy way to debounce any value, debounced callbacks and types out of the box.

Install

Using yarn or npm:

yarn add use-lodash-debounce

npm i use-lodash-debounce

⚠️ react@16.8.0 or greater is required due to the usage of hooks.

Notice that react and lodash.debounce are defined as peer dependencies in order to get a smaller bundle size. This means they should be installed in your project.

Usage

Debounce values throughout re-renders with useDebounce . The debounce will be triggered everytime the value changes (compared using strict equality).

import { useDebounce } from 'use-lodash-debounce' const [value, setValue] = useState() const debouncedValue = useDebounce(value, 800 )

Create debounced callbacks with useDebouncedCallback .

import { useDebouncedCallback } from 'use-lodash-debounce' const [value, setValue] = useState() const debouncedSetValue = useDebouncedCallback(setValue, 800 )

Example

import { useDebounce } from 'use-lodash-debounce' function SearchInput ( ) { const [value, setValue] = useState(); const debouncedValue = useDebounce(value, 1000 ); useEffect( () => { }, [debouncedValue]); return ( < input placeholder = "Type to search" onChange = {e => setValue(e.target.value)} /> ); }

Debounce Options

Lodash debounce supports a set of additional options which can be provided through a third parameter for useDebounce and useDebouncedCallback .

const options = { leading : true , maxWait : 1600 , trailing : false } const debouncedSetValue = useDebouncedCallback(setValue, 800 , options)

See lodash debounce docs for details.

Cancel / Flush

The callback returned by useDebouncedCallback has a method cancel to cancel delayed function invocations and a flush method to immediately invoke them.

Alternatives

If you're looking for a debounce hook that don't use lodash internally, check out use-debounce.

License

MIT