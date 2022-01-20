openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
uls

use-local-storage-state

by Antonio Stoilkov
14.0.1 (see all)

React hook that persists data in localStorage

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

26.8K

GitHub Stars

647

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

React localStorage

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/51
Read All Reviews

Top Feedback

1Great Documentation

Readme

use-local-storage-state

React hook that persist data in localStorage

Downloads Gzipped Size Test Coverage Build Status

Install

npm install use-local-storage-state

Why

  • Actively maintained for the past 2 years — see contributions page.
  • SSR support with handling of hydration mismatches.
  • In-memory fallback when localStorage throws an error and can't store the data. Provides a isPersistent API to let you notify the user their data isn't currently being stored.
  • Handles the Window storage event and updates changes across browser tabs, windows, and iframe's.
  • Aiming for high-quality with my open-source principles.

Usage

import createLocalStorageHook from 'use-local-storage-state'

const useTodos = createLocalStorageHook('todos', {
    ssr: true,
    defaultValue: ['buy avocado', 'do 50 push-ups']
})

export default function Todos() {
    const [todos, setTodos] = useTodos()
}
Todo list example + CodeSandbox link

You can experiment with the example here.

import React, { useState } from 'react'
import createLocalStorateHook from 'use-local-storage-state'

const useTodos = createLocalStorateHook('todos', {
    defaultValue: ['buy avocado']
})

export default function Todos() {
    const [todos, setTodos] = useTodos()
    const [query, setQuery] = useState('')

    function onClick() {
        setQuery('')
        setTodos([...todos, query])
    }

    return (
        <>
            <input value={query} onChange={e => setQuery(e.target.value)} />
            <button onClick={onClick}>Create</button>
            {todos.map(todo => (
                <div>{todo}</div>
            ))}
        </>
    )
}
SSR support

SSR supports includes handling of hydration mismatches. This prevents the following error: Warning: Expected server HTML to contain a matching .... This is the only library I'm aware of that handles this case. For more, see discussion here.

import createLocalStorageHook from 'use-local-storage-state'

const useTodos = createLocalStorageHook('todos', {
    ssr: true,
    defaultValue: ['buy avocado', 'do 50 push-ups']
})

export default function Todos() {
    const [todos, setTodos] = useTodos()
}
Notify the user when localStorage isn't saving the data using the `isPersistent` property

There are a few cases when localStorage isn't available. The isPersistent property tells you if the data is persisted in localStorage or in-memory. Useful when you want to notify the user that their data won't be persisted.

import React, { useState } from 'react'
import useLocalStorageState from 'use-local-storage-state'

const useTodos = createLocalStorateHook('todos', {
    defaultValue: ['buy avocado']
})

export default function Todos() {
    const [todos, setTodos, { isPersistent }] = useTodos()

    return (
        <>
            {todos.map(todo => (<div>{todo}</div>))}
            {!isPersistent && <span>Changes aren't currently persisted.</span>}
        </>
    )
}
Removing the data from localStorage and resetting to the default

The removeItem() method will reset the value to its default and will remove the key from the localStorage. It returns to the same state as when the hook was initially created.

import useLocalStorageState from 'use-local-storage-state'

const useTodos = createLocalStorateHook('todos', {
    defaultValue: ['buy avocado']
})

export default function Todos() {
    const [todos, setTodos, { removeItem }] = useTodos()

    function onClick() {
        removeItem()
    }
}

API

createLocalStorageHook(key, options?)

Returns a React hook that returns [value, setValue, { removeItem, isPersistent }] when called. The first two values are the same as useState(). The third value contains two extra properties:

  • removeItem() — calls localStorage.removeItem(key) and resets the hook to it's default state
  • isPersistentboolean property that returns false if localStorage is throwing an error and the data is stored only in-memory

key

Type: string

The key used when calling localStorage.setItem(key) and localStorage.getItem(key).

⚠️ Be careful with name conflicts as it is possible to access a property which is already in localStorage that was created from another place in the codebase or in an old version of the application.

options.defaultValue

Type: any

Default: undefined

The default value. You can think of it as the same as useState(defaultValue).

options.ssr

Type: boolean

Default: false

Enables SSR support and handles hydration mismatches. Not enabling this can cause the following error: Warning: Expected server HTML to contain a matching .... This is the only library I'm aware of that handles this case. For more, see discussion here.

Alternatives

These are the best alternatives to my repo I have found so far:

Rate & Review

Great Documentation1
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Frank_lyanPudong,Shanghai,China4 Ratings0 Reviews
less is more!
January 22, 2021
Great Documentation
Josef VacekCzech Republic50 Ratings0 Reviews
A true master is an eternal student.
November 11, 2020

Alternatives

rp
redux-persistpersist and rehydrate a redux store
GitHub Stars
12K
Weekly Downloads
648K
User Rating
4.6/ 5
9
Top Feedback
3Poor Documentation
3Hard to Use
2Slow
rns
react-native-storagelocal storage wrapper for both react-native and browser. Support size controlling, auto expiring, remote data auto syncing and getting batch data in one query.
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
6K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Performant
rl
redux-localstorageStore enhancer that syncs (a subset) of your Redux store state to localstorage.
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
49K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
ups
use-persisted-stateA custom React Hook that provides a multi-instance, multi-tab/browser shared and persistent state.
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
75K
rls
redux-localstorage-simpleSave and load Redux state to and from LocalStorage.
GitHub Stars
115
Weekly Downloads
20K
See 13 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial