use-local-storage-state
React hook that persist data in
localStorage
npm install use-local-storage-state
localStorage throws an error and can't store the data. Provides a
isPersistent API to let you notify the user their data isn't currently being stored.
Window
storage event and updates changes across browser tabs, windows, and iframe's.
import createLocalStorageHook from 'use-local-storage-state'
const useTodos = createLocalStorageHook('todos', {
ssr: true,
defaultValue: ['buy avocado', 'do 50 push-ups']
})
export default function Todos() {
const [todos, setTodos] = useTodos()
}
You can experiment with the example here.
import React, { useState } from 'react'
import createLocalStorateHook from 'use-local-storage-state'
const useTodos = createLocalStorateHook('todos', {
defaultValue: ['buy avocado']
})
export default function Todos() {
const [todos, setTodos] = useTodos()
const [query, setQuery] = useState('')
function onClick() {
setQuery('')
setTodos([...todos, query])
}
return (
<>
<input value={query} onChange={e => setQuery(e.target.value)} />
<button onClick={onClick}>Create</button>
{todos.map(todo => (
<div>{todo}</div>
))}
</>
)
}
SSR supports includes handling of hydration mismatches. This prevents the following error:
Warning: Expected server HTML to contain a matching .... This is the only library I'm aware of that handles this case. For more, see discussion here.
import createLocalStorageHook from 'use-local-storage-state'
const useTodos = createLocalStorageHook('todos', {
ssr: true,
defaultValue: ['buy avocado', 'do 50 push-ups']
})
export default function Todos() {
const [todos, setTodos] = useTodos()
}
localStorage isn't saving the data using the
`isPersistent` property
There are a few cases when
localStorage isn't available. The
isPersistent property tells you if the data is persisted in
localStorage or in-memory. Useful when you want to notify the user that their data won't be persisted.
import React, { useState } from 'react'
import useLocalStorageState from 'use-local-storage-state'
const useTodos = createLocalStorateHook('todos', {
defaultValue: ['buy avocado']
})
export default function Todos() {
const [todos, setTodos, { isPersistent }] = useTodos()
return (
<>
{todos.map(todo => (<div>{todo}</div>))}
{!isPersistent && <span>Changes aren't currently persisted.</span>}
</>
)
}
localStorage and resetting to the default
The
removeItem() method will reset the value to its default and will remove the key from the
localStorage. It returns to the same state as when the hook was initially created.
import useLocalStorageState from 'use-local-storage-state'
const useTodos = createLocalStorateHook('todos', {
defaultValue: ['buy avocado']
})
export default function Todos() {
const [todos, setTodos, { removeItem }] = useTodos()
function onClick() {
removeItem()
}
}
createLocalStorageHook(key, options?)
Returns a React hook that returns
[value, setValue, { removeItem, isPersistent }] when called. The first two values are the same as
useState(). The third value contains two extra properties:
removeItem() — calls
localStorage.removeItem(key) and resets the hook to it's default state
isPersistent —
boolean property that returns
false if
localStorage is throwing an error and the data is stored only in-memory
key
Type:
string
The key used when calling
localStorage.setItem(key) and
localStorage.getItem(key).
⚠️ Be careful with name conflicts as it is possible to access a property which is already in
localStorage that was created from another place in the codebase or in an old version of the application.
options.defaultValue
Type:
any
Default:
undefined
The default value. You can think of it as the same as
useState(defaultValue).
options.ssr
Type:
boolean
Default:
false
Enables SSR support and handles hydration mismatches. Not enabling this can cause the following error:
Warning: Expected server HTML to contain a matching .... This is the only library I'm aware of that handles this case. For more, see discussion here.
These are the best alternatives to my repo I have found so far: