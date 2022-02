📅 use-lilius A headless calendar hook for React.

Installation

yarn add use-lilius

Be sure you have the peer dependencies installed:

react ^17.0.0

react-dom ^17.0.0

Usage

The API docs should help you get started.

See Storybook for some examples built with use-lilius and Chakra.

dayzed was the first thing I looked into when creating this library. while it didn't suit my needs, it might suit yours.

date-fns isn't a calendar library, but it's easy enough to roll your own with it.

LICENSE

MIT