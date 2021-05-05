A React helper hook for scheduling a layout effect with a fallback to a regular effect for environments where layout effects should not be used (such as server-side rendering).
$ npm i use-isomorphic-layout-effect
You only need to switch
useLayoutEffect with
useIsomorphicLayoutEffect
+ import useIsomorphicLayoutEffect from 'use-isomorphic-layout-effect';
- import { useLayoutEffect } from 'react';
const YourComponent = () => {
+ useIsomorphicLayoutEffect(() => {
- useLayoutEffect(() => {
// your implementation
}, []);
};