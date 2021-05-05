openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
uil

use-isomorphic-layout-effect

by Mateusz Burzyński
1.1.1 (see all)

A React helper hook for scheduling a layout effect with a fallback to a regular effect for environments where layout effects should not be used (such as server-side rendering).

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.3M

GitHub Stars

12

Maintenance

Last Commit

9mos ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

use-isomorphic-layout-effect

A React helper hook for scheduling a layout effect with a fallback to a regular effect for environments where layout effects should not be used (such as server-side rendering).

Installation

$ npm i use-isomorphic-layout-effect

Usage

You only need to switch useLayoutEffect with useIsomorphicLayoutEffect

+ import useIsomorphicLayoutEffect from 'use-isomorphic-layout-effect';
- import { useLayoutEffect } from 'react';


const YourComponent = () => {
+  useIsomorphicLayoutEffect(() => {
-  useLayoutEffect(() => {
    // your implementation
  }, []);
};

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial