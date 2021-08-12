A react hook to use the IntersectionObserver declaratively in your React app for the purposes of finding out if an element is in a given viewport.
I wrote isInViewport for the jQuery world back in the day and while how we build interfaces has changed massively since, the problem isInViewport solves still remains. Since then, the web platform has grown massively and now gives us better primitives to solve this problem in the shape of the Intersection Observer API.
I was looking for a simple way to use the Intersection Observer API in my React app for the purposes of checking if a component is in some viewport. I started off by writing a wrapper around the Intersection Observer API but that still didn't feel right. Its dev ergonomics felt off due to the callback based core interface it shares with the Intersection Observer API.
Then, React Hooks happened! I started
playing around attempting to write a generic
useIntersectionObserver hook. I gave up on that idea
in favour of a more directed hook. One which solves a problem that I and many other devs have.
The following guiding principles in combination with the community helped shape the api and serve as a north star for this hook.
With all all major browsers having added support for Intersection Observer API, this package is even more easier to drop into your application!
npm install use-is-in-viewport
yarn or any other package manager will also work.
You can also directly import the module from
unpkg either in your html or in
your javascript.
Please note that this hook declares
react and as peer dependency. Therefore, you must have
react installed to use this package.
Note: This hook relies on Intersection Observer API and hence if you want to use it in a browser that doesn't support it, the onus of shipping the polyfill is on the developer.
Please open an issue if these defaults cause a problem in your application.
The nomenclature (target, viewport, threshold, etc) are borrowed from that of the Intersection Observer API
It returns an
array that contains the following in order:
null,
true,
false based on the visibility of target element in
provided viewport
null -> first call to the hook when nothing is initialized
true -> target element is visible in the given viewport
false -> target element is not visible in the given viewport
The hook accepts an optional
options object. When not provided, "sane" defaults are used. They are
described in the
options section below.
The threshold describes what percent of the target element should intersect with the given viewport for it to be considered as visible in the viewport.
It can be a number or an array of numbers. The number is interpreted as a percent of the target element's dimensions.
Passing an array of numbers is likely to be useless for most use cases. It only exists as an artefact of the library this hook is built on and hence will most likely will be deprecated and removed based on feedback from the community.
Default:
0% -> as soon as even
1px of your target element is visible in viewport it'll be
reported as visible in viewport.
Example:
// this would report an element as visible in its parent document viewport when
// at least 50% of the target intersects with the viewport
const [isInViewport, targetRef] = useIsInViewport({ threshold: 50 })
...
<div ref={targetRef}>{ isInViewport ? 'Visible' : 'Nope' }</div>
The target accepts a ref for the element you want
track the visibility of in a viewport. This is useful when you have a
ref that is created outside
of this hook (for e.g., passed in via
ref prop from another component, a forwarded ref, etc).
This ref is wrapped and a new ref is returned at index 1 in the returned array. The returned ref is
what you must pass to the
ref property of the element you want to track the visibility of.
Default:
undefined
Example:
const targetRef = useCallback(node => console.log(node)) // can come from anywhere
// or
const targetRef = useRef(null) // can come from anywhere
// or
const targetRef = React.createRef(null) // can come from anywhere
const [isInViewport, wrappedTargetRef] = useIsInViewport({ target: targetRef })
...
<div ref={wrappedTargetRef}>{ isInViewport ? 'Visible' : 'Nope' }</div>
The viewport accepts a ref for the element you
want to use as the viewport. This must be a parent of the element you want to track the visibility
of. This options is useful when you have a
ref that is created outside of this hook (for e.g.,
passed in via
ref prop from another component, a forwarded ref, etc).
This ref is wrapped and a new ref is returned at index 2 in the returned array. The returned ref is
what you must pass to the
ref property of the element you want to use as the viewport.
Also, if you want plan to use the same viewport for multiple child elements, then the viewport ref must be chained as shown in the example below. This might feel a bit weird at first but this chaining is necessary so that we can -
Default:
undefined
Example:
const MyElement = React.forwardRef(function MyElement(props, parentRef) {
const [isFirstDivInViewport, firstDiv, wrappedViewportRef] = useIsInViewport({
viewport: parentRef
})
const [isSecondDivInViewport, secondDiv, finalViewportRef] = useIsInViewport({
viewport: wrappedViewportRef, // viewport ref is chained
threshold: 20
})
return (
<section ref={finalViewportRef}>
<div ref={firstDiv}>{isFirstDivInViewport ? 'Visible' : 'Nope'}</div>
<div ref={secondDiv}>{isSecondDivInViewport ? 'Visible' : 'Nope'}</div>
</section>
)
})
function App() {
const ref = // however you want to create a ref (useRef, raw fn, useCallback, useMemo, React.createRef, etc)
return <MyElement ref={ref} />
}
These values map directly to
rootMargin
in Intersection Observer API. The can have values similar to the CSS
margin property.
The values in rootMargin define offsets added to each side of the intersection root's bounding box to create the final intersection root bounds.
Defaults:
modTop:
'0px'
modRight:
'0px'
modBottom:
'0px'
modLeft:
'0px'
Example:
...
const [isInViewport, targetRef] = useIsInViewport({
modTop: '10px',
modRight: '1em',
modBottom: '2.5rem',
modLeft: '10%'
})
...
A CRA based example app (which is also used in the test suite) can be found under examples/cra. Inline examples showcasing some of the use-cases are below.
As soon as at least 1px of the target
div is visible in the parent document viewport,
isInViewport evaluates to
true.
import React from 'react'
import useIsInViewport from 'use-is-in-viewport'
export default function MyElement() {
const [isInViewport, targetRef] = useIsInViewport()
return (
<div ref={targetRef}>
<p>{isInViewport ? 'In viewport' : 'Out of viewport'}</p>
</div>
)
}
As soon as at least 1px of the target
div is visible in its parent
div (chosen as the parent by
passing
viewportRef to it),
isInViewport evaluates to
true.
import React from 'react'
import useIsInViewport from 'use-is-in-viewport'
export default function MyElement() {
const [isInViewport, targetRef, viewportRef] = useIsInViewport()
return (
<div ref={viewportRef}>
<div ref={targetRef}>
<p>{isInViewport ? 'In viewport' : 'Out of viewport'}</p>
</div>
</div>
)
}
In some cases, the parent element might want to control the
ref of some element inside your
component. It is obviously up to your component to decide what element to assign the incoming
ref.
In this example, we assign the incoming
ref to the target element that we are watching for in the
document viewport. To do so, we thread it through
useIsInViewport hook by using the
target
option and assining the incoming
ref to it. The hook takes care of updating the incoming
ref
such that it is completely transparent to the parent element that passed the
ref in.
import React from 'react'
import useIsInViewport from 'use-is-in-viewport'
export const RefForwardingElement = React.forwardRef(function RefForwardingElement(
props,
incomingTargetRef
) {
const [isInViewport, targetRef] = useIsInViewport({
target: incomingTargetRef // thread the incoming target ref through the hook
})
return (
<div ref={targetRef}>
<p>{isInViewport ? 'In viewport' : 'Out of viewport'}</p>
</div>
)
})
Same as the previous example, but here we thread the incoming
ref into the viewport element
instead of the target element.
import React from 'react'
import useIsInViewport from 'use-is-in-viewport'
export const RefForwardingElement = React.forwardRef(function RefForwardingElement(
props,
incomingViewportRef
) {
const [isInViewport, targetRef, viewportRef] = useIsInViewport({
viewport: incomingViewportRef // thread the incoming viewport ref through the hook
})
return (
<div ref={viewportRef}>
<div ref={targetRef}>
<p>{isInViewport ? 'In viewport' : 'Out of viewport'}</p>
</div>
</div>
)
})
In this example, we have a custom viewport element and we want to track whether its child
divs are
in viewport or not. We have also chosen to use different
thresholds for the two child target
divs.
As you might notice, we thread the
viewport ref from the first call to
useIsInViewport into the
second call to
useIsInViewport. This is because an element can only be assigned one
ref. And
here that element is the viewport element. Therefore, we use the transparent
ref update capability
of
useIsInViewport (as shown in the previous examples) to wrap the viewport
ref from the first
call of the hook with a new one that is then passed to the viewport
div.
import React from 'react'
import useIsInViewport from 'use-is-in-viewport'
export default function MyElement() {
const [isDivOneInViewport, divOneTargetRef, viewportRefToChain] = useIsInViewport({
threshold: 50
})
const [isDivTwoInViewport, divTwoTargetRef, viewportRef] = useIsInViewport({
viewport: viewportRefToChain,
threshold: 75
})
return (
<div ref={viewportRef}>
<div ref={divOneTargetRef}>
<p>{isDivOneInViewport ? 'Div one In viewport' : 'Div one out of viewport'}</p>
</div>
<div ref={divTwoTargetRef}>
<p>{isDivTwoInViewport ? 'Div two in viewport' : 'Div two out of viewport'}</p>
</div>
</div>
)
}
true once the target element is in viewport
import { useEffect, useState } from 'react'
import useIsInViewport from 'use-is-in-viewport'
export function useClampedIsInViewport(options) {
const [isInViewport, ...etc] = useIsInViewport(options)
const [wasInViewportAtleastOnce, setWasInViewportAtleastOnce] = useState(isInViewport)
useEffect(() => {
setWasInViewportAtleastOnce((prev) => {
// this will clamp it to the first true
// received from useIsInViewport
if (!prev) {
return isInViewport
}
return prev
})
}, [isInViewport])
return [wasInViewportAtleastOnce, ...etc]
}