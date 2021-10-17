React hook for setting an interval as posted on overreacted.io

Dan Abramov's blog post explaining why you cannot just use setInterval within useEffect .

Used by

Install

npm install --save use-interval

Usage

import * as React from 'react' import useInterval from 'use-interval' const Example = () => { let [count, setCount] = React.useState(0); useInterval(() => { // Your custom logic here setCount(count + 1); }, 1000); // passing null instead of 1000 will cancel the interval if it is already running return <h1>{count}</h1>; }

// TypeScript Declaration useInterval( callback: () => void, delay: number, immediate?: boolean /* called when mounted if true */ )

License

MIT

This hook is created using create-react-hook.