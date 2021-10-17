openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ui

use-interval

by Herman Starikov
1.4.0 (see all)

⏲ Dan Abramov's interval hook.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

41.1K

GitHub Stars

56

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

use-interval

React hook for setting an interval as posted on overreacted.io

NPM JavaScript Style Guide

Dan Abramov's blog post explaining why you cannot just use setInterval within useEffect.

Used by

Install

npm install --save use-interval

Usage

import * as React from 'react'

import useInterval from 'use-interval'

const Example = () => {
  let [count, setCount] = React.useState(0);

  useInterval(() => {
    // Your custom logic here
    setCount(count + 1);
  }, 1000); // passing null instead of 1000 will cancel the interval if it is already running

  return <h1>{count}</h1>;
}

// TypeScript Declaration
useInterval(
  callback: () => void,
  delay: number,
  immediate?: boolean /* called when mounted if true */
)

License

MIT

This hook is created using create-react-hook.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial