$ yarn add use-intersection
This is the simplest example.
import React, { useRef } from 'react';
import { useIntersection } from 'use-intersection';
const Component: React.FC = () => {
const target = useRef<HTMLDivElement>(null);
const intersecting = useIntersection(target);
return <div ref={target}>{intersecting ? 'visible' : 'invisible'}</div>;
};
This is an example of using scrollable elements other than Viewport.
import React, { useRef } from 'react';
import { useIntersection } from 'use-intersection';
const Component: React.FC = () => {
const root = useRef<HTMLDivElement>(null);
const target = useRef<HTMLDivElement>(null);
const intersecting = useIntersection(target, {
root,
rootMargin: '100px',
});
return (
<div style={{ overflow: 'hidden auto', height: 300 }}>
{/* ... */}
<div ref={target}>{intersecting ? 'visible' : 'invisible'}</div>
{/* ... */}
</div>
);
};
This is an example of an Image component that delays loading.
import React, { useRef } from 'react';
import { useIntersection } from 'use-intersection';
const LazyImage: React.FC<React.ComponentProps<'img'>> = (props) => {
const target = useRef<HTMLSpanElement>(null);
const intersected = useIntersection(target, {
rootMargin: '250px',
once: true,
});
return <span ref={target}>{intersected && <img {...props} />}</span>;
};
Supports modern web browser.
If your browser does not support
IntersectionObserver, we recommend using Polyfill.
$ yarn add intersection-observer
<script src="https://polyfill.io/v3/polyfill.min.js?features=IntersectionObserverEntry%2CIntersectionObserver"></script>
The following resources will help you.
useIntersection
useIntersection returns a flag whether the target intersects.
const useIntersection = (
target: React.RefObject<Element> | Element | null,
options: IntersectionOptions = {},
callback?: IntersectionChangeHandler,
) => boolean;
options: IntersectionOptions
type IntersectionOptions = {
root?: React.RefObject<Element>;
rootMargin?: string;
threshold?: number | number[];
once?: boolean;
defaultIntersecting?: boolean;
};
callback: IntersectionChangeHandler
type IntersectionChangeHandler = (entry: IntersectionObserverEntry) => void;
See CHANGELOG.md.
We are always welcoming your contribution 👏
$ yarn test command and confirm that it passes ⚡
master branch 💡
Bugs, feature requests and comments are more than welcome in the issues.
yarn storybook
Run Storybook.
$ yarn storybook
yarn test
Run Unit test with Jest.
$ yarn test
yarn lint
Run lint with ESLint.
$ yarn lint
yarn format
Run formatting with ESLint (
--fix) and Prettier.
$ yarn format