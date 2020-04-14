openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

use-intersection

by cats-oss
0.2.1 (see all)

React Hooks for IntersectionObserver.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.9K

GitHub Stars

102

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

use-intersection

npm CircleCI

React Hooks for IntersectionObserver.

🐶 See Storybook.

Installation

$ yarn add use-intersection

Usage

Basic

This is the simplest example.

import React, { useRef } from 'react';
import { useIntersection } from 'use-intersection';

const Component: React.FC = () => {
  const target = useRef<HTMLDivElement>(null);
  const intersecting = useIntersection(target);

  return <div ref={target}>{intersecting ? 'visible' : 'invisible'}</div>;
};

Custom Root Element

This is an example of using scrollable elements other than Viewport.

import React, { useRef } from 'react';
import { useIntersection } from 'use-intersection';

const Component: React.FC = () => {
  const root = useRef<HTMLDivElement>(null);
  const target = useRef<HTMLDivElement>(null);
  const intersecting = useIntersection(target, {
    root,
    rootMargin: '100px',
  });

  return (
    <div style={{ overflow: 'hidden auto', height: 300 }}>
      {/* ... */}
      <div ref={target}>{intersecting ? 'visible' : 'invisible'}</div>
      {/* ... */}
    </div>
  );
};

Lazy Image

This is an example of an Image component that delays loading.

import React, { useRef } from 'react';
import { useIntersection } from 'use-intersection';

const LazyImage: React.FC<React.ComponentProps<'img'>> = (props) => {
  const target = useRef<HTMLSpanElement>(null);
  const intersected = useIntersection(target, {
    rootMargin: '250px',
    once: true,
  });

  return <span ref={target}>{intersected && <img {...props} />}</span>;
};

Browser support

Supports modern web browser.

If your browser does not support IntersectionObserver, we recommend using Polyfill.

npm package

$ yarn add intersection-observer

https://www.npmjs.com/package/intersection-observer

CDN

<script src="https://polyfill.io/v3/polyfill.min.js?features=IntersectionObserverEntry%2CIntersectionObserver"></script>

https://polyfill.io/v3/

API

The following resources will help you.

useIntersection

useIntersection returns a flag whether the target intersects.

const useIntersection = (
  target: React.RefObject<Element> | Element | null,
  options: IntersectionOptions = {},
  callback?: IntersectionChangeHandler,
) => boolean;

options: IntersectionOptions

type IntersectionOptions = {
  root?: React.RefObject<Element>;
  rootMargin?: string;
  threshold?: number | number[];
  once?: boolean;
  defaultIntersecting?: boolean;
};

callback: IntersectionChangeHandler

type IntersectionChangeHandler = (entry: IntersectionObserverEntry) => void;

CHANGELOG

See CHANGELOG.md.

Contributing

We are always welcoming your contribution 👏

  1. Fork (https://github.com/cats-oss/use-intersection) 🎉
  2. Create a feature branch ☕
  3. Run test suite with the $ yarn test command and confirm that it passes ⚡
  4. Commit your changes 📝
  5. Rebase your local changes against the master branch 💡
  6. Create new Pull Request 💌

Bugs, feature requests and comments are more than welcome in the issues.

Development scripts

yarn storybook

Run Storybook.

$ yarn storybook

yarn test

Run Unit test with Jest.

$ yarn test

yarn lint

Run lint with ESLint.

$ yarn lint

yarn format

Run formatting with ESLint (--fix) and Prettier.

$ yarn format

License

MIT © Cyberagent, Inc

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial