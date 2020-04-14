🐶 See Storybook.

Installation

$ yarn add use-intersection

Usage

Basic

This is the simplest example.

import React, { useRef } from 'react' ; import { useIntersection } from 'use-intersection' ; const Component: React.FC = () => { const target = useRef<HTMLDivElement>( null ); const intersecting = useIntersection(target); return <div ref={target}>{intersecting ? 'visible' : 'invisible' }< /div>; };

Custom Root Element

This is an example of using scrollable elements other than Viewport.

import React, { useRef } from 'react' ; import { useIntersection } from 'use-intersection' ; const Component: React.FC = () => { const root = useRef<HTMLDivElement>( null ); const target = useRef<HTMLDivElement>( null ); const intersecting = useIntersection(target, { root, rootMargin: '100px' , }); return ( <div style={{ overflow: 'hidden auto' , height: 300 }}> { } <div ref={target}>{intersecting ? 'visible' : 'invisible' }< /div> {/ * ... * /} </ div> ); };

Lazy Image

This is an example of an Image component that delays loading.

import React, { useRef } from 'react' ; import { useIntersection } from 'use-intersection' ; const LazyImage: React.FC<React.ComponentProps< 'img' >> = ( props ) => { const target = useRef<HTMLSpanElement>( null ); const intersected = useIntersection(target, { rootMargin: '250px' , once: true , }); return <span ref={target}>{intersected && <img {...props} />}< /span>; };

Browser support

Supports modern web browser.

If your browser does not support IntersectionObserver , we recommend using Polyfill.

npm package

$ yarn add intersection-observer

CDN

< script src = "https://polyfill.io/v3/polyfill.min.js?features=IntersectionObserverEntry%2CIntersectionObserver" > </ script >

API

The following resources will help you.

useIntersection

useIntersection returns a flag whether the target intersects.

const useIntersection = ( target: React.RefObject<Element> | Element | null , options: IntersectionOptions = {}, callback?: IntersectionChangeHandler, ) => boolean ;

options: IntersectionOptions

type IntersectionOptions = { root?: React.RefObject<Element>; rootMargin?: string ; threshold?: number | number []; once?: boolean ; defaultIntersecting?: boolean ; };

callback: IntersectionChangeHandler

type IntersectionChangeHandler = ( entry: IntersectionObserverEntry ) => void ;

CHANGELOG

See CHANGELOG.md.

Contributing

We are always welcoming your contribution 👏

Fork (https://github.com/cats-oss/use-intersection) 🎉 Create a feature branch ☕ Run test suite with the $ yarn test command and confirm that it passes ⚡ Commit your changes 📝 Rebase your local changes against the master branch 💡 Create new Pull Request 💌

Bugs, feature requests and comments are more than welcome in the issues.

Development scripts

yarn storybook

Run Storybook.

$ yarn storybook

yarn test

Run Unit test with Jest.

$ yarn test

yarn lint

Run lint with ESLint.

$ yarn lint

yarn format

Run formatting with ESLint ( --fix ) and Prettier.

$ yarn format

License

MIT © Cyberagent, Inc