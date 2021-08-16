A hook to use immer as a React hook to manipulate state.

Installation

npm install immer use-immer

API

useImmer

useImmer(initialState) is very similar to useState . The function returns a tuple, the first value of the tuple is the current state, the second is the updater function, which accepts an immer producer function or a value as argument.

Managing state with immer producer function

When passing a function to the updater, the draft argument can be mutated freely, until the producer ends and the changes will be made immutable and become the next state.

Example: https://codesandbox.io/s/l97yrzw8ol

import React from "react" ; import { useImmer } from "use-immer" ; function App ( ) { const [person, updatePerson] = useImmer({ name : "Michel" , age : 33 }); function updateName ( name ) { updatePerson( draft => { draft.name = name; }); } function becomeOlder ( ) { updatePerson( draft => { draft.age++; }); } return ( < div className = "App" > < h1 > Hello {person.name} ({person.age}) </ h1 > < input onChange = {e => { updateName(e.target.value); }} value={person.name} /> < br /> < button onClick = {becomeOlder} > Older </ button > </ div > ); }

(obviously, immer is a little overkill for this example)

Managing state as simple useState hook

When passing a value to the updater instead of a function, useImmer hook behaves the same as useState hook and updates the state with that value.

import React from 'react' ; import { useImmer } from 'use-immer' ; function BirthDayCelebrator ( ) { const [age, setAge] = useImmer( 20 ); function birthDay ( event ) { setAge(age + 1 ); alert( `Happy birthday # ${age} Anon! hope you good` ); } return ( < div > < button onClick = {birthDay} > It is my birthday </ button > </ div > ); }

Obviously if you have to deal with immutability it is better option passing a function to the updater instead of a direct value.

useImmerReducer

Immer powered reducer, based on useReducer hook

Example: https://codesandbox.io/s/2zor1monvp