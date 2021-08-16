openbase logo
use-immer

by immerjs
0.6.0 (see all)

Use immer to drive state with a React hooks

Be the first to give feedback

Readme

use-immer

A hook to use immer as a React hook to manipulate state.

Installation

npm install immer use-immer

API

useImmer

useImmer(initialState) is very similar to useState. The function returns a tuple, the first value of the tuple is the current state, the second is the updater function, which accepts an immer producer function or a value as argument.

Managing state with immer producer function

When passing a function to the updater, the draft argument can be mutated freely, until the producer ends and the changes will be made immutable and become the next state.

Example: https://codesandbox.io/s/l97yrzw8ol

import React from "react";
import { useImmer } from "use-immer";


function App() {
  const [person, updatePerson] = useImmer({
    name: "Michel",
    age: 33
  });

  function updateName(name) {
    updatePerson(draft => {
      draft.name = name;
    });
  }

  function becomeOlder() {
    updatePerson(draft => {
      draft.age++;
    });
  }

  return (
    <div className="App">
      <h1>
        Hello {person.name} ({person.age})
      </h1>
      <input
        onChange={e => {
          updateName(e.target.value);
        }}
        value={person.name}
      />
      <br />
      <button onClick={becomeOlder}>Older</button>
    </div>
  );
}

(obviously, immer is a little overkill for this example)

Managing state as simple useState hook

When passing a value to the updater instead of a function, useImmer hook behaves the same as useState hook and updates the state with that value.

import React from 'react';
import { useImmer } from 'use-immer';

function BirthDayCelebrator(){
  const [age, setAge] = useImmer(20);

  function birthDay(event){
    setAge(age + 1);
    alert(`Happy birthday #${age} Anon! hope you good`);
  }

  return(
    <div>
      <button onClick={birthDay}>It is my birthday</button>
    </div>
  );
}

Obviously if you have to deal with immutability it is better option passing a function to the updater instead of a direct value.

useImmerReducer

Immer powered reducer, based on useReducer hook

Example: https://codesandbox.io/s/2zor1monvp

import React from "react";
import { useImmerReducer } from "use-immer";

const initialState = { count: 0 };

function reducer(draft, action) {
  switch (action.type) {
    case "reset":
      return initialState;
    case "increment":
      return void draft.count++;
    case "decrement":
      return void draft.count--;
  }
}

function Counter() {
  const [state, dispatch] = useImmerReducer(reducer, initialState);
  return (
    <>
      Count: {state.count}
      <button onClick={() => dispatch({ type: "reset" })}>Reset</button>
      <button onClick={() => dispatch({ type: "increment" })}>+</button>
      <button onClick={() => dispatch({ type: "decrement" })}>-</button>
    </>
  );
}

