useImage React Hook

Custom React Hook for loading images. It loads passed url and creates DOM image with such src . Useful for canvas application like react-konva .

Open image demo

Install

npm install use-image

Usage

import React from 'react' ; import { Image } from 'react-konva' ; import useImage from 'use-image' ; const url = 'https://konvajs.github.io/assets/yoda.jpg' ; function SimpleApp ( ) { const [image] = useImage(url); return ( <Image image={image} /> ); } function ComplexApp() { // set crossOrigin of image as second argument const [image, status] = useImage(url, 'anonymous'); // status can be "loading", "loaded" or "failed" return ( <Image image={image} /> ); }

License

MIT