Custom React Hook for loading images. It loads passed
url and creates DOM image with such
src.
Useful for canvas application like
react-konva.
npm install use-image
import React from 'react';
import { Image } from 'react-konva';
import useImage from 'use-image';
const url = 'https://konvajs.github.io/assets/yoda.jpg';
function SimpleApp() {
const [image] = useImage(url);
// "image" will DOM image element or undefined
return (
<Image image={image} />
);
}
function ComplexApp() {
// set crossOrigin of image as second argument
const [image, status] = useImage(url, 'anonymous');
// status can be "loading", "loaded" or "failed"
return (
<Image image={image} />
);
}
MIT