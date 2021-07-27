openbase logo
use-image

by konvajs
1.0.8 (see all)

Custom React Hook for loading images

Downloads/wk

38.7K

GitHub Stars

111

Maintenance

Last Commit

7mos ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

useImage React Hook

Custom React Hook for loading images. It loads passed url and creates DOM image with such src. Useful for canvas application like react-konva.

Open image demo

Install

npm install use-image

Usage

import React from 'react';
import { Image } from 'react-konva';
import useImage from 'use-image';

const url = 'https://konvajs.github.io/assets/yoda.jpg';

function SimpleApp() {  
  const [image] = useImage(url);

  // "image" will DOM image element or undefined

  return (
    <Image image={image} />
  );
}

function ComplexApp() {
  // set crossOrigin of image as second argument
  const [image, status] = useImage(url, 'anonymous');

  // status can be "loading", "loaded" or "failed"

  return (
    <Image image={image} />
  );
}

License

MIT

