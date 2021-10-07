useFetch

🐶 React hook for making isomorphic http requests

Main Documentation

npm i use-http

Features

SSR (server side rendering) support

TypeScript support

2 dependencies (use-ssr, urs)

GraphQL support (queries + mutations)

Provider to set default url and options

and Request/response interceptors !--https://github.com/ava/use-http#user-content-interceptors--

React Native support

Aborts/Cancels pending http requests when a component unmounts

Built in caching

Persistent caching support

Suspense (experimental) support

support Retry functionality

Usage

Examples + Videos

useFetch - managed state, request, response, etc.

useFetch - request/response interceptors

useFetch - retries, retryOn, retryDelay

useFetch - abort, timeout, onAbort, onTimeout

useFetch - persist, cache

useFetch - cacheLife, cachePolicy

useFetch - suspense (experimental)

useFetch - pagination

useQuery - GraphQL

useFetch - Next.js

useFetch - create-react-app

Basic Usage Managed State useFetch If the last argument of useFetch is not a dependency array [] , then it will not fire until you call one of the http methods like get , post , etc. import useFetch from 'use-http' function Todos ( ) { const [todos, setTodos] = useState([]) const { get , post, response, loading, error } = useFetch('https://example.com') useEffect(() => { initializeTodos() }, []) async function initializeTodos ( ) { const initialTodos = await get ('/todos') if (response.ok) setTodos(initialTodos) } async function addTodo() { const newTodo = await post( '/todos' , { title : 'my new todo' }) if (response.ok) setTodos([...todos, newTodo]) } return ( <> < button onClick = {addTodo} > Add Todo </ button > {error && 'Error!'} {loading && 'Loading...'} {todos.map(todo => ( < div key = {todo.id} > {todo.title} </ div > ))} </> ) }

Basic Usage Auto-Managed State useFetch This fetch is run onMount/componentDidMount . The last argument [] means it will run onMount . If you pass it a variable like [someVariable] , it will run onMount and again whenever someVariable changes values (aka onUpdate ). If no method is specified, GET is the default. import useFetch from 'use-http' function Todos ( ) { const options = {} const { loading, error, data = [] } = useFetch( 'https://example.com/todos' , options, []) return ( <> {error && 'Error!'} {loading && 'Loading...'} {data.map(todo => ( < div key = {todo.id} > {todo.title} </ div > ))} </> ) }

Suspense Mode(experimental) Auto-Managed State Can put suspense in 2 places. Either useFetch (A) or Provider (B). import useFetch, { Provider } from 'use-http' function Todos ( ) { const { data : todos = [] } = useFetch( '/todos' , { suspense : true }, []) return todos.map( todo => < div key = {todo.id} > {todo.title} </ div > ) } function App ( ) { const options = { suspense : true } return ( < Provider url = 'https://example.com' options = {options} > < Suspense fallback = 'Loading...' > < Todos /> </ Suspense > </ Provider > ) }

Suspense Mode(experimental) Managed State Can put suspense in 2 places. Either useFetch (A) or Provider (B). Suspense mode via managed state is very experimental. import useFetch, { Provider } from 'use-http' function Todos ( ) { const [todos, setTodos] = useState([]) const { get , response } = useFetch({ suspense: true }) const loadInitialTodos = async () => { const todos = await get ('/todos') if (response.ok) setTodos(todos) } // componentDidMount useEffect(() => { loadInitialTodos() }, []) return todos.map( todo => < div key = {todo.id} > {todo.title} </ div > ) } function App ( ) { const options = { suspense : true } return ( < Provider url = 'https://example.com' options = {options} > < Suspense fallback = 'Loading...' > < Todos /> </ Suspense > </ Provider > ) }





Consider sponsoring





Ava, Rapid Application Development

Need a freelance software engineer with more than 5 years production experience at companies like Facebook, Discord, Best Buy, and Citrix?

website | email | twitter







Pagination + Provider The onNewData will take the current data, and the newly fetched data, and allow you to merge the two however you choose. In the example below, we are appending the new todos to the end of the current todos. import useFetch, { Provider } from 'use-http' const Todos = () => { const [page, setPage] = useState( 1 ) const { data = [], loading } = useFetch( `/todos?page= ${page} &amountPerPage=15` , { onNewData : ( currTodos, newTodos ) => [...currTodos, ...newTodos], perPage : 15 , }, [page]) return ( < ul > {data.map(todo => < li key = {todo.id} > {todo.title} </ li > } {loading && 'Loading...'} {!loading && ( < button onClick = {() => setPage(page + 1)}>Load More Todos </ button > )} </ ul > ) } const App = () => ( < Provider url = 'https://example.com' > < Todos /> </ Provider > )

Destructured useFetch ⚠️ Do not destructure the response object! Details in this video. Technically you can do it, but if you need to access the response.ok from, for example, within a component's onClick handler, it will be a stale value for ok where it will be correct for response.ok . ️️⚠️ var [request, response, loading, error] = useFetch( 'https://example.com' ) var { request, response, loading, error, data, cache, get , post, put, patch, delete // don't destructure `delete` though, it's a keyword del, // <- that's why we have this (del). or use `request.delete` head, options, connect, trace, mutate, // GraphQL query, // GraphQL abort } = useFetch('https://example.com') // 🚨 Do not destructure the `response` object! // 🚨 This just shows what fields are available in it. var { ok, status, headers, data, type, statusText, url, body, bodyUsed, redirected, json, text, formData, blob, arrayBuffer, clone } = response var { loading, error, data, cache, get , post, put, patch, delete // don't destructure `delete` though, it's a keyword del, // <- that's why we have this (del). or use `request.delete` mutate, // GraphQL query, // GraphQL abort } = request

Relative routes useFetch var request = useFetch( 'https://example.com' ) request.post( '/todos' , { no : 'way' })

Abort useFetch const { get , abort, loading, data: repos } = useFetch('https://api.github.com/search/repositories?q=') // the line below is not isomorphic, but for simplicity we're using the browsers `encodeURI` const searchGithubRepos = e => get (encodeURI(e.target.value)) <> <input onChange={searchGithubRepos} /> < button onClick = {abort} > Abort </ button > {loading ? 'Loading...' : repos.data.items.map( repo => ( < div key = {repo.id} > {repo.name} </ div > ))} < />

GraphQL Query useFetch const QUERY = ` query Todos($userID string!) { todos(userID: $userID) { id title } } ` function App ( ) { const request = useFetch( 'http://example.com' ) const getTodosForUser = id => request.query(QUERY, { userID : id }) return ( <> < button onClick = {() => getTodosForUser('theUsersID')}>Get User's Todos </ button > {request.loading ? 'Loading...' : < pre > {request.data} </ pre > } </> ) }

GraphQL Mutation useFetch The Provider allows us to set a default url , options (such as headers) and so on. const MUTATION = ` mutation CreateTodo($todoTitle string) { todo(title: $todoTitle) { id title } } ` function App ( ) { const [todoTitle, setTodoTitle] = useState( '' ) const request = useFetch( 'http://example.com' ) const createtodo = () => request.mutate(MUTATION, { todoTitle }) return ( <> <input onChange={e => setTodoTitle(e.target.value)} /> <button onClick={createTodo}>Create Todo</button> {request.loading ? 'Loading...' : <pre>{request.data}</pre>} </> ) }

Provider using the GraphQL useMutation and useQuery Query for todos import { useQuery } from 'use-http' export default function QueryComponent ( ) { const request = useQuery ` query Todos($userID string!) { todos(userID: $userID) { id title } } ` const getTodosForUser = id => request.query({ userID : id }) return ( <> < button onClick = {() => getTodosForUser('theUsersID')}>Get User's Todos </ button > {request.loading ? 'Loading...' : < pre > {request.data} </ pre > } </> ) } Add a new todo import { useMutation } from 'use-http' export default function MutationComponent ( ) { const [todoTitle, setTodoTitle] = useState( '' ) const [data, loading, error, mutate] = useMutation ` mutation CreateTodo($todoTitle string) { todo(title: $todoTitle) { id title } } ` const createTodo = () => mutate({ todoTitle }) return ( <> <input onChange={e => setTodoTitle(e.target.value)} /> <button onClick={createTodo}>Create Todo</button> {loading ? 'Loading...' : <pre>{data}</pre>} </> ) } Adding the Provider These props are defaults used in every request inside the <Provider /> . They can be overwritten individually import { Provider } from 'use-http' import QueryComponent from './QueryComponent' import MutationComponent from './MutationComponent' function App ( ) { const options = { headers : { Authorization : 'Bearer YOUR_TOKEN_HERE' } } return ( < Provider url = 'http://example.com' options = {options} > < QueryComponent /> < MutationComponent /> < Provider /> ) }

Request/Response Interceptors This example shows how we can do authentication in the `request` interceptor and how we can camelCase the results in the `response` interceptor ```jsx import { Provider } from 'use-http' import { toCamel } from 'convert-keys' function App() { let [token, setToken] = useLocalStorage('token') const options = { interceptors: { // every time we make an http request, this will run 1st before the request is made // url, path and route are supplied to the interceptor // request options can be modified and must be returned request: async ({ options, url, path, route }) => { if (isExpired(token)) { token = await getNewToken() setToken(token) } options.headers.Authorization = Bearer ${token} return options }, // every time we make an http request, before getting the response back, this will run response: async ({ response, request }) => { // unfortunately, because this is a JS Response object, we have to modify it directly. // It shouldn't have any negative affect since this is getting reset on each request. const res = response if (res.data) res.data = toCamel(res.data) return res } } } return ( ) } < a target = "_blank" rel = "noopener noreferrer" href = 'https://codesandbox.io/s/usefetch-provider-requestresponse-interceptors-s1lex' > < img width = '150px' height = '30px' src = 'https://codesandbox.io/static/img/play-codesandbox.svg' /> </ a > < a target = "_blank" rel = "noopener noreferrer" href = 'https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3HauoWh0Jts&list=PLZIwrWkE9rCdUybd8t3tY-mUMvXkCdenW&index=8' > < img width = '150px' height = '30px' src = 'https://github.com/ava/use-http/raw/master/public/watch-youtube-video.png' /> </ a > </ details > < details id = 'form-data' > < summary > < b > File Uploads (FormData) </ b > </ summary > This example shows how we can upload a file using `useFetch`. ```jsx import useFetch from 'use-http' const FileUploader = () => { const [file, setFile] = useState() const { post } = useFetch('https://example.com/upload') const uploadFile = async () => { const data = new FormData() data.append('file', file) if (file instanceof FormData) await post(data) } return ( < div > {/* Drop a file onto the input below */} < input onChange = {e => setFile(e.target.files[0])} /> < button onClick = {uploadFile} > Upload </ button > </ div > ) }

Handling Different Response Types This example shows how we can get `.json()`, `.text()`, `.formData()`, `.blob()`, `.arrayBuffer()`, and all the other [http response methods](https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/API/Response#Methods). By default, `useFetch` 1st tries to call `response.json()` under the hood, if that fails it's backup is `response.text()`. If that fails, then you need a different response type which is where this comes in. import useFetch from 'use-http' const App = () => { const [name, setName] = useState( '' ) const { get , loading, error, response } = useFetch('http://example.com') const handleClick = async () => { await get ('/users/1?name=true') // will return just the user's name const text = await response.text() setName(text) } return ( <> <button onClick={handleClick}>Load Data< /button> {error && error.messge} {loading && "Loading..."} {name && <div>{name}</ div>} < /> ) }

Overwrite/Remove Options/Headers Set in Provider This example shows how to remove a header all together. Let's say you have ``, but for one api call, you don't want that header in your `useFetch` at all for one instance in your app. This would allow you to remove that. import useFetch from 'use-http' const Todos = () => { const { loading, error, data : todos = [] } = useFetch( '/todos' , globalOptions => { delete globalOptions.headers.Accept return globalOptions }, []) return ( <> {error && error.messge} {loading && "Loading..."} {todos && < ul > {todos.map(todo => < li key = {todo.id} > {todo.title} </ li > )} </ ul > } </> ) } const App = () => { const options = { headers: { Accept: 'application/json' } } return ( < Provider url = 'https://url.com' options = {options} > < Todos /> </ Provider > }

Retries retryOn & retryDelay In this example you can see how retryOn will retry on a status code of 305 , or if we choose the retryOn() function, it returns a boolean to decide if we will retry. With retryDelay we can either have a fixed delay, or a dynamic one by using retryDelay() . Make sure retries is set to at minimum 1 otherwise it won't retry the request. If retries > 0 without retryOn then by default we always retry if there's an error or if !response.ok . If retryOn: [400] and retries > 0 then we only retry on a response status of 400 . import useFetch from 'use-http' const TestRetry = () => { const { response, get } = useFetch('https://httpbin.org/status/305', { retries : 1 , retryOn : [ 305 ], retryOn : async ({ attempt, error, response }) => { return error || response && response.status >= 300 }, retryDelay : 3000 , retryDelay : ( { attempt, error, response } ) => { return Math .min(attempt > 1 ? 2 ** attempt * 1000 : 1000 , 30 * 1000 ) return attempt * 1000 } }) return ( <> < button onClick = {() => get()}>CLICK </ button > < pre > {JSON.stringify(response, null, 2)} </ pre > </> ) }

Overview

Hooks

Hook Description useFetch The base hook useQuery For making a GraphQL query useMutation For making a GraphQL mutation

Options

This is exactly what you would pass to the normal js fetch , with a little extra. All these options can be passed to the <Provider options={/* every option below */} /> , or directly to useFetch . If you have both in the <Provider /> and in useFetch , the useFetch options will overwrite the ones from the <Provider />

Option Description Default cacheLife After a successful cache update, that cache data will become stale after this duration 0 cachePolicy These will be the same ones as Apollo's fetch policies. Possible values are cache-and-network , network-only , cache-only , no-cache , cache-first . Currently only supports cache-first or no-cache cache-first data Allows you to set a default value for data undefined interceptors.request Allows you to do something before an http request is sent out. Useful for authentication if you need to refresh tokens a lot. undefined interceptors.response Allows you to do something after an http response is recieved. Useful for something like camelCasing the keys of the response. undefined loading Allows you to set default value for loading false unless the last argument of useFetch is [] onAbort Runs when the request is aborted. empty function onError Runs when the request get's an error. If retrying, it is only called on the last retry attempt. empty function onNewData Merges the current data with the incoming data. Great for pagination. (curr, new) => new onTimeout Called when the request times out. empty function persist Persists data for the duration of cacheLife . If cacheLife is not set it defaults to 24h. Currently only available in Browser. false perPage Stops making more requests if there is no more data to fetch. (i.e. if we have 25 todos, and the perPage is 10, after fetching 2 times, we will have 20 todos. The last 5 tells us we don't have any more to fetch because it's less than 10) For pagination. 0 responseType This will determine how the data field is set. If you put json then it will try to parse it as JSON. If you set it as an array, it will attempt to parse the response in the order of the types you put in the array. Read about why we don't put formData in the defaults in the yellow Note part here. ['json', 'text', 'blob', 'readableStream'] retries When a request fails or times out, retry the request this many times. By default it will not retry. 0 retryDelay You can retry with certain intervals i.e. 30 seconds 30000 or with custom logic (i.e. to increase retry intervals). 1000 retryOn You can retry on certain http status codes or have custom logic to decide whether to retry or not via a function. Make sure retries > 0 otherwise it won't retry. [] suspense Enables Experimental React Suspense mode. example false timeout The request will be aborted/cancelled after this amount of time. This is also the interval at which retries will be made at. in milliseconds. If set to 0 , it will not timeout except for browser defaults. 0

const options = { cacheLife : 0 , cachePolicy : 'cache-first' , data : [], interceptors : { request : async ({ options, url, path, route }) => { return options }, response : async ({ response, request }) => { return response } }, loading : false , onAbort : () => {}, onError : ( { error } ) => {}, onNewData : ( currData, newData ) => { return [...currData, ...newData] }, onTimeout : () => {}, perPage : 15 , persist : false , responseType : 'json' , responseType : [ 'json' , 'text' , 'blob' , 'arrayBuffer' ], retries : 3 , retryDelay : 10000 , retryDelay({ attempt, error, response }) { return Math .min(attempt > 1 ? 2 ** attempt * 1000 : 1000 , 30 * 1000 ) return attempt * 1000 }, retryOn : [ 503 ], async retryOn({ attempt, error, response }) { if (error !== null || response.status >= 400 ) { console .log( `retrying, attempt number ${attempt + 1 } ` ); return true ; } }, suspense : true , timeout : 10000 , } useFetch(options) <Provider options={options}> < ResOfYourApp /> </ Provider >

Who's using use-http?

Does your company use use-http? Consider sponsoring the project to fund new features, bug fixes, and more.

Browser Support

If you need support for IE, you will need to add additional polyfills. The React docs suggest these polyfills, but from this issue we have found it to work fine with the react-app-polyfill . If you have any updates to this browser list, please submit a PR!



Edge

Firefox

Chrome

Safari

Opera 12+ last 2 versions last 2 versions last 2 versions last 2 versions

Feature Requests/Ideas

If you have feature requests, [submit an issue][1] to let us know what you would like to see!

Todos

OSS analytics

contributors

prefetching

global cache state management

optimistic updates

persist support for React Native

better loading state management. When using only 1 useFetch in a component and we use Promise.all([get('/todos/1'), get('/todos/2')]) then don't have a loading true, loading false on each request. Just have loading true on 1st request, and loading false on last request.

is making a gitpod useful here? 🤔

suspense triggering it from outside the <Suspense /> component. add .read() to request or make it work with just the suspense: true option both of these options need to be thought out a lot more^ tests for this^ (triggering outside) cleanup tests in general. Snapshot tests are unpredictably not working for some reason. snapshot test resources: swr, react-apollo-hooks basic test resources: fetch-suspense, @testing-library/react-hooks suspense PR

maybe add translations like this one

maybe add contributors all-contributors

add sponsors similar to this

Error handling if calling response.json() and there is no response yet

tests tests for SSR tests for react native see here tests for GraphQL hooks useMutation + useQuery tests for stale response see this PR tests to make sure response.formData() and some of the other http response methods work properly the onMount works properly with all variants of passing useEffect(fn, [request.get]) and not causing an infinite loop async tests for interceptors.response aborts fetch on unmount does not abort fetch on every rerender retryDelay and timeout are both set. It works, but is annoying to deal with timers in tests. resource timeout with retries > 0 . (also do retires > 1 ) Need to figure out how to advance timers properly to write this and the test above

take a look at how react-apollo-hooks work. Maybe ad useSubscription and const request = useFetch(); request.subscribe() or something along those lines

make this a github package see ava packages

Documentation: show comparison with Apollo figure out a good way to show side-by-side comparisons show comparison with Axios

potential option ideas const request = useFetch({ graphql : { }, responseTypeGuessing : true , cache : new Map (), cachePolicy : 'cache-and-network' , 'network-only' , 'cache-only' , 'no-cache' onServer : true , onSuccess : ( /* idk what to put here */ ) => {}, query : `some graphql query` mutation : `some graphql mutation` refreshWhenHidden : false , })

// potential for causing a rerender after clearing cache if needed request.cache.clear(true)

- [ ] potential option ideas for `GraphQL` ```jsx const request = useQuery({ onMount: true })`your graphql query` const request = useFetch(...) const userID = 'some-user-uuid' const res = await request.query({ userID })` query Todos($userID string!) { todos(userID: $userID) { id title } } `

make code editor plugin/package/extension that adds GraphQL syntax highlighting for useQuery and useMutation 😊

add React Native test suite

[1]: https://github.com/ava/use-http/issues/new?title=[Feature%20Request]%20YOUR_FEATURE_NAME