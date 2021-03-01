https://usehooks.com as an npm package with TypeScript type definitions.
npm install use-hooks
yarn add use-hooks
Hooks marked with "*" have minor differences (read below).
To supply a custom easing function just pass it as a first argument:
import { useAnimation } from 'use-hooks'
const inQuart = (t) => t * t * t * t
function MyComponent() {
const animation = useAnimation(inQuart, 250)
// ...
}
The class name and element are hard coded on the website but in this package they're changable:
import { useDarkMode } from 'use-hooks'
const rootElement = document.getElementById('my-root-element')
function App() {
useDarkMode('my-dark-mode-class-name', rootElement)
// ...
}
Added
initialValue to the
clear callbacks dependencies.
A second
useDependencies argument was added allowing the effect to re-run when arguments change.
A fourth
useDependencies argument was added allowing the effect to re-run when arguments change.
A third
useDependencies argument was added allowing the effect to re-run when arguments change.
Converted an
Array.prototype.includes call to an
Array.prototype.indexOf call to support ES5 environments.
isClient boolean and
getSize function moved out of hook body.
Thanks to @gabe_ragland for creating and maintaining https://usehooks.com
Thanks to @turbobabr for donating
use-hooks package name