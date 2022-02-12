yarn add use-debounce
# or
npm i use-debounce --save
The simplest way to start playing around with use-debounce is with this CodeSandbox snippet: https://codesandbox.io/s/kx75xzyrq7
More complex example with searching for matching countries using debounced input: https://codesandbox.io/s/rr40wnropq (thanks to https://twitter.com/ZephDavies)
https://github.com/xnimorz/use-debounce/blob/master/CHANGELOG.md
According to https://twitter.com/dan_abramov/status/1060729512227467264
import React, { useState } from 'react';
import { useDebounce } from 'use-debounce';
export default function Input() {
const [text, setText] = useState('Hello');
const [value] = useDebounce(text, 1000);
return (
<div>
<input
defaultValue={'Hello'}
onChange={(e) => {
setText(e.target.value);
}}
/>
<p>Actual value: {text}</p>
<p>Debounce value: {value}</p>
</div>
);
}
This hook compares prev and next value using shallow equal. It means, setting an object
{} will trigger debounce timer. If you have to compare objects (https://github.com/xnimorz/use-debounce/issues/27#issuecomment-496828063), you can use
useDebouncedCallback, that is explained below:
Besides
useDebounce for values you can debounce callbacks, that is the more commonly understood kind of debouncing.
Example with Input (and react callbacks): https://codesandbox.io/s/x0jvqrwyq
import { useDebouncedCallback } from 'use-debounce';
function Input({ defaultValue }) {
const [value, setValue] = useState(defaultValue);
// Debounce callback
const debounced = useDebouncedCallback(
// function
(value) => {
setValue(value);
},
// delay in ms
1000
);
// you should use `e => debounced(e.target.value)` as react works with synthetic events
return (
<div>
<input defaultValue={defaultValue} onChange={(e) => debounced(e.target.value)} />
<p>Debounced value: {value}</p>
</div>
);
}
Example with Scroll (and native event listeners): https://codesandbox.io/s/32yqlyo815
function ScrolledComponent() {
// just a counter to show, that there are no any unnessesary updates
const updatedCount = useRef(0);
updatedCount.current++;
const [position, setPosition] = useState(window.pageYOffset);
// Debounce callback
const debounced = useDebouncedCallback(
// function
() => {
setPosition(window.pageYOffset);
},
// delay in ms
800
);
useEffect(() => {
const unsubscribe = subscribe(window, 'scroll', debounced);
return () => {
unsubscribe();
};
}, []);
return (
<div style={{ height: 10000 }}>
<div style={{ position: 'fixed', top: 0, left: 0 }}>
<p>Debounced top position: {position}</p>
<p>Component rerendered {updatedCount.current} times</p>
</div>
</div>
);
}
debounced()
Subsequent calls to the debounced function
debounced return the result of the last func invocation.
Note, that if there are no previous invocations it's mean you will get undefined. You should check it in your code properly.
Example:
it('Subsequent calls to the debounced function `debounced` return the result of the last func invocation.', () => {
const callback = jest.fn(() => 42);
let callbackCache;
function Component() {
const debounced = useDebouncedCallback(callback, 1000);
callbackCache = debounced;
return null;
}
Enzyme.mount(<Component />);
const result = callbackCache();
expect(callback.mock.calls.length).toBe(0);
expect(result).toBeUndefined();
act(() => {
jest.runAllTimers();
});
expect(callback.mock.calls.length).toBe(1);
const subsequentResult = callbackCache();
expect(callback.mock.calls.length).toBe(1);
expect(subsequentResult).toBe(42);
});
useDebounce and
useDebouncedCallback works with
maxWait option. This params describes the maximum time func is allowed to be delayed before it's invoked.
cancel callback
The full example you can see here https://codesandbox.io/s/4wvmp1xlw4
import React, { useState, useCallback } from 'react';
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom';
import { useDebouncedCallback } from 'use-debounce';
function Input({ defaultValue }) {
const [value, setValue] = useState(defaultValue);
const debounced = useDebouncedCallback(
(value) => {
setValue(value);
},
500,
// The maximum time func is allowed to be delayed before it's invoked:
{ maxWait: 2000 }
);
// you should use `e => debounced(e.target.value)` as react works with synthetic events
return (
<div>
<input defaultValue={defaultValue} onChange={(e) => debounced(e.target.value)} />
<p>Debounced value: {value}</p>
<button onClick={debounced.cancel}>Cancel Debounce cycle</button>
</div>
);
}
const rootElement = document.getElementById('root');
ReactDOM.render(<Input defaultValue="Hello world" />, rootElement);
useDebouncedCallback has
flush method. It allows to call the callback manually if it hasn't fired yet. This method is handy to use when the user takes an action that would cause the component to unmount, but you need to execute the callback.
import React, { useState, useCallback } from 'react';
import { useDebouncedCallback } from 'use-debounce';
function InputWhichFetchesSomeData({ defaultValue, asyncFetchData }) {
const debounced = useDebouncedCallback(
(value) => {
asyncFetchData;
},
500,
{ maxWait: 2000 }
);
// When the component goes to be unmounted, we will fetch data if the input has changed.
useEffect(
() => () => {
debounced.flush();
},
[debounced]
);
return <input defaultValue={defaultValue} onChange={(e) => debounced(e.target.value)} />;
}
isPending method shows whether component has pending callbacks. Works for both
useDebounce and
useDebouncedCallback:
function Component({ text }) {
const debounced = useDebouncedCallback(useCallback(() => {}, []), 500);
expect(debounced.isPending()).toBeFalsy();
debounced();
expect(debounced.isPending()).toBeTruthy();
debounced.flush();
expect(debounced.isPending()).toBeFalsy();
return <span>{text}</span>;
}
Both
useDebounce and
useDebouncedCallback work with the
leading and
trailing options.
leading param will execute the function once immediately when called. Subsequent calls will be debounced until the timeout expires.
trailing option controls whenever to call the callback after timeout again.
For more information on how leading debounce calls work see: https://lodash.com/docs/#debounce
import React, { useState } from 'react';
import { useDebounce } from 'use-debounce';
export default function Input() {
const [text, setText] = useState('Hello');
const [value] = useDebounce(text, 1000, { leading: true });
// value is updated immediately when text changes the first time,
// but all subsequent changes are debounced.
return (
<div>
<input
defaultValue={'Hello'}
onChange={(e) => {
setText(e.target.value);
}}
/>
<p>Actual value: {text}</p>
<p>Debounce value: {value}</p>
</div>
);
}
You can provide additional options as a third argument to both
useDebounce and
useDebouncedCallback:
|option
|default
|Description
|Example
|maxWait
|-
|Describes the maximum time func is allowed to be delayed before it's invoked
|https://github.com/xnimorz/use-debounce#cancel-maxwait-and-memoization
|leading
|-
|This param will execute the function once immediately when called. Subsequent calls will be debounced until the timeout expires.
|https://github.com/xnimorz/use-debounce#leading-calls
|trailing
|true
|This param executes the function after timeout.
|https://github.com/xnimorz/use-debounce#leading-calls
|equalityFn
|(prev, next) => prev === next
|[useDebounce ONLY] Comparator function which shows if timeout should be started
You are able to use throttled callback with this library also (starting 5.2.0 version). For this purpose use:
import useThrottledCallback from 'use-debounce/useThrottledCallback';
or
import { useThrottledCallback } from 'use-debounce';
Several examples:
Avoid excessively updating the position while scrolling.
const scrollHandler = useThrottledCallback(updatePosition, 100);
window.addEventListener('scroll', scrollHandler);
Invoke
renewToken when the click event is fired, but not more than once every 5 minutes.
const throttled = useThrottledCallback(renewToken, 300000, { 'trailing': false })
<button onClick={throttled}>click</button>
All the params for
useThrottledCallback are the same as for
useDebouncedCallback except
maxWait option. As it's not needed for throttle callbacks.
@tryggvigy — for managing lots of new features of the library like trailing and leading params, throttle callback, etc;
@omgovich — for reducing bundle size.