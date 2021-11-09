Easy state management for react using hooks in less than 1kb.
npm i use-global-hook
or
yarn add use-global-hook
import React from 'react';
import globalHook from 'use-global-hook';
const initialState = {
counter: 0,
};
const actions = {
addToCounter: (store, amount) => {
const newCounterValue = store.state.counter + amount;
store.setState({ counter: newCounterValue });
},
};
const useGlobal = globalHook(initialState, actions);
const App = () => {
const [globalState, globalActions] = useGlobal();
return (
<div>
<p>
counter:
{globalState.counter}
</p>
<button type="button" onClick={() => globalActions.addToCounter(1)}>
+1 to global
</button>
</div>
);
};
export default App;
Note: if "useGlobal" returns an object from state then any update of the object properties will also lead to re-render for consumers of the entire object.
Add as many counters as you want, it will all share the same global value. Every time one counter add 1 to the global value, all counters will render. The parent component won't render again.
Search GitHub repos by username. Handle the ajax request asynchronously with async/await. Update the requests counter on every search.
Map a subset of the global state before use it. The component will only re-render if the subset is updated.
Hooks can't be used inside a class component. We can create a Higher-Order Component that connects any class component with the state. With the connect() function, state and actions become props of the component.
Add Immer.js lib on your hook options to manage complex immutable states. Mutate a state draft inside a setState function. Immer will calculate the state diff and create a new immutable state object.
Install the TypeScript definitions from DefinitelyTyped
npm install @types/use-global-hook
Example implementation
import globalHook, { Store } from 'use-global-hook';
// Defining your own state and associated actions is required
type MyState = {
value: string;
};
// Associated actions are what's expected to be returned from globalHook
type MyAssociatedActions = {
setValue: (value: string) => void;
otherAction: (other: boolean) => void;
};
// setValue will be returned by globalHook as setValue.bind(null, store)
// This is one reason we have to declare a separate associated actions type
const setValue = (
store: Store<MyState, MyAssociatedActions>,
value: string
) => {
store.setState({ ...store.state, value });
store.actions.otherAction(true);
};
const otherAction = (
store: Store<MyState, MyAssociatedActions>,
other: boolean
) => { /* cool stuff */ };
const initialState: MyState = {
value: "myString"
};
// actions passed to globalHook do not need to be typed
const actions = {
setValue,
otherAction
};
const useGlobal = globalHook<MyState, MyAssociatedActions>(
initialState,
actions
);
// Usage
const [state, actions] = useGlobal<MyState, MyAssociatedActions>();
// Subset
const [value, setValue] = useGlobal<string, (value: string) => void>(
(state: MyState) => state.value,
(actions: MyAssociatedActions) => actions.setValue
);
// Without declaring type, useGlobal will return unknown
const [state, actions] = useGlobal(); // returns [unknown, unknown]
// Happy TypeScripting!
I have used this library in my projects. I found this really simple and useful. The good part about this library is that it makes it easy to update the state with the exposed setter function and stores all the states in one place. I found it really easy to start with as compared to redux.