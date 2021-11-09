Easy state management for react using hooks in less than 1kb.

Table of Contents

npm i use-global-hook

or

yarn add use-global-hook

Minimal example:

import React from 'react' ; import globalHook from 'use-global-hook' ; const initialState = { counter : 0 , }; const actions = { addToCounter : ( store, amount ) => { const newCounterValue = store.state.counter + amount; store.setState({ counter : newCounterValue }); }, }; const useGlobal = globalHook(initialState, actions); const App = () => { const [globalState, globalActions] = useGlobal(); return ( < div > < p > counter: {globalState.counter} </ p > < button type = "button" onClick = {() => globalActions.addToCounter(1)}> +1 to global </ button > </ div > ); }; export default App;

Note: if "useGlobal" returns an object from state then any update of the object properties will also lead to re-render for consumers of the entire object.

Complete examples:

Add as many counters as you want, it will all share the same global value. Every time one counter add 1 to the global value, all counters will render. The parent component won't render again.

Search GitHub repos by username. Handle the ajax request asynchronously with async/await. Update the requests counter on every search.

Map a subset of the global state before use it. The component will only re-render if the subset is updated.

Hooks can't be used inside a class component. We can create a Higher-Order Component that connects any class component with the state. With the connect() function, state and actions become props of the component.

Add Immer.js lib on your hook options to manage complex immutable states. Mutate a state draft inside a setState function. Immer will calculate the state diff and create a new immutable state object.

Using TypeScript

Install the TypeScript definitions from DefinitelyTyped

npm install @ types / use - global - hook

Example implementation