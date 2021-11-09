openbase logo
use-global-hook

by use-global-hook
0.3.0 (see all)

Easy state management for react using hooks in less than 1kb.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

4.7K

GitHub Stars

637

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

18

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/53
Reviews
ghanlohar

Top Feedback

1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant

Readme

use-global-hook

Easy state management for react using hooks in less than 1kb.

Table of Contents

Install:

npm i use-global-hook

or

yarn add use-global-hook

Minimal example:

import React from 'react';
import globalHook from 'use-global-hook';

const initialState = {
  counter: 0,
};

const actions = {
  addToCounter: (store, amount) => {
    const newCounterValue = store.state.counter + amount;
    store.setState({ counter: newCounterValue });
  },
};

const useGlobal = globalHook(initialState, actions);

const App = () => {
  const [globalState, globalActions] = useGlobal();
  return (
    <div>
      <p>
        counter:
        {globalState.counter}
      </p>
      <button type="button" onClick={() => globalActions.addToCounter(1)}>
        +1 to global
      </button>
    </div>
  );
};

export default App;

Note: if "useGlobal" returns an object from state then any update of the object properties will also lead to re-render for consumers of the entire object.

Complete examples:

Several counters, one value

Add as many counters as you want, it will all share the same global value. Every time one counter add 1 to the global value, all counters will render. The parent component won't render again.

Asynchronous ajax requests

Search GitHub repos by username. Handle the ajax request asynchronously with async/await. Update the requests counter on every search.

Avoid unnecessary renders

Map a subset of the global state before use it. The component will only re-render if the subset is updated.

Connecting to a class component

Hooks can't be used inside a class component. We can create a Higher-Order Component that connects any class component with the state. With the connect() function, state and actions become props of the component.

Immutable state with Immer.js integration

Add Immer.js lib on your hook options to manage complex immutable states. Mutate a state draft inside a setState function. Immer will calculate the state diff and create a new immutable state object.

Using TypeScript

Install the TypeScript definitions from DefinitelyTyped

npm install @types/use-global-hook

Example implementation

import globalHook, { Store } from 'use-global-hook';

// Defining your own state and associated actions is required
type MyState = {
  value: string;
};

// Associated actions are what's expected to be returned from globalHook
type MyAssociatedActions = {
  setValue: (value: string) => void;
  otherAction: (other: boolean) => void;
};

// setValue will be returned by globalHook as setValue.bind(null, store)
// This is one reason we have to declare a separate associated actions type
const setValue = (
  store: Store<MyState, MyAssociatedActions>,
  value: string
) => {
  store.setState({ ...store.state, value });
  store.actions.otherAction(true);
};

const otherAction = (
  store: Store<MyState, MyAssociatedActions>,
  other: boolean
) => { /* cool stuff */ };

const initialState: MyState = {
  value: "myString"
};

// actions passed to globalHook do not need to be typed
const actions = {
  setValue,
  otherAction
};

const useGlobal = globalHook<MyState, MyAssociatedActions>(
  initialState,
  actions
);

// Usage
const [state, actions] = useGlobal<MyState, MyAssociatedActions>();

// Subset
const [value, setValue] = useGlobal<string, (value: string) => void>(
  (state: MyState) => state.value,
  (actions: MyAssociatedActions) => actions.setValue
);

// Without declaring type, useGlobal will return unknown
const [state, actions] = useGlobal(); // returns [unknown, unknown]

// Happy TypeScripting!

Rate & Review

Great Documentation1
Easy to Use1
Performant1
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Ghan LoharPune27 Ratings0 Reviews
Senior Software Engineer at Red Hat. JS guy, Open Source newbie.
5 months ago
Easy to Use
Great Documentation
Performant

I have used this library in my projects. I found this really simple and useful. The good part about this library is that it makes it easy to update the state with the exposed setter function and stores all the states in one place. I found it really easy to start with as compared to redux.

1
abhijithvijayan
I Know You Know3 Ratings0 Reviews
Love open source, love freedom
January 7, 2021
Abdullah700Riyadh10 Ratings0 Reviews
Developer
September 13, 2020

