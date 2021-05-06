useForceUpdate is a React Hook that forces your function component to
re-render.
useForceUpdate does not serve a purpose in and of itself. It is a tiny
package that aims to be integrated into larger hooks, making obsolete any class
functionality that is still reliant on
this.forceUpdate().
npm install use-force-update or
yarn add use-force-update
import React from 'react';
import useForceUpdate from 'use-force-update';
export default function MyButton() {
const forceUpdate = useForceUpdate();
const handleClick = React.useCallback(() => {
alert('I will re-render now.');
forceUpdate();
}, [forceUpdate]);
return (
<button onClick={handleClick}>
Re-render
</button>
);
};