React hook that iteratively adjusts the font size so that text will fit in a div.

checks if text is overflowing by using scrollHeight and offsetHeight

and recalculates when container is resized (using (polyfilled) ResizeObserver )

) recalculates when content changes

uses binary search; with default options, makes a maximum of 5 adjustments with a resolution of 5% font size from 20-100%

< 4 kB minified + gzipped

written in TypeScript

Installation

npm install --save use-fit-text

Usage

import React from "react" ; import useFitText from "use-fit-text" ; function Example ( ) { const { fontSize, ref } = useFitText(); return ( < div ref = {ref} style = {{ fontSize , height: 40 , width: 100 }}> Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. </ div > ); }

Demo / example code

Demo site: https://saltycrane.github.io/use-fit-text/

Example code is in the /examples folder

API

Returns an object with the following properties: fontSize ( string ) - the font size as a string (CSS percent) to be passed as the fontSize property of the style prop of the div ref ( React.MutableRefObject<HTMLDivElement> ) - the ref to be passed to the ref attribute of the div

options (optional) - an object with the following optional properties: logLevel ( string , default: info ) - one of debug , info , warn , error , or none maxFontSize ( number , default: 100 ) - maximum font size in percent minFontSize ( number , default: 20 ) - minimum font size in percent onFinish ( (fontSize: number) => void , default: undefined ) - function that is called when resizing finishes. The final fontSize is passed to the function as an argument. onStart ( () => void , default: undefined ) - function that is called when resizing starts resolution ( number , default: 5 ) - font size resolution to adjust to in percent



Questions

Why doesn't it work with Flexbox justify-content: flex-end; ? This appears to be a bug with Flexbox. Try using CSS Grid or margin-top: auto;

? This appears to be a bug with Flexbox. Try using CSS Grid or What does the "reached minFontSize = 20 without fitting text" message in the console mean? This means use-fit-text was not able to fit the text using the minFontSize setting of 20. To ensure the text fits, set minFontSize to a smaller value.

Changelog