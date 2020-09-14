React hook that iteratively adjusts the font size so that text will fit in a div.
scrollHeight and
offsetHeight
ResizeObserver)
npm install --save use-fit-text
import React from "react";
import useFitText from "use-fit-text";
function Example() {
const { fontSize, ref } = useFitText();
return (
<div ref={ref} style={{ fontSize, height: 40, width: 100 }}>
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit.
</div>
);
}
/examples folder
useFitText(options)
Returns an object with the following properties:
fontSize (
string) - the font size as a string (CSS percent) to be passed as the
fontSize property of the
style prop of the
div
ref (
React.MutableRefObject<HTMLDivElement>) - the ref to be passed to the
ref attribute of the
div
options (optional) - an object with the following optional properties:
logLevel (
string, default:
info) - one of
debug,
info,
warn,
error, or
none
maxFontSize (
number, default:
100) - maximum font size in percent
minFontSize (
number, default:
20) - minimum font size in percent
onFinish (
(fontSize: number) => void, default:
undefined) - function that is called when resizing
finishes. The final fontSize is passed to the function as an argument.
onStart (
() => void, default:
undefined) - function that is called when resizing starts
resolution (
number, default:
5) - font size resolution to adjust to in percent
justify-content: flex-end;?
This appears to be a bug with Flexbox. Try using CSS Grid or
margin-top: auto;
minFontSize = 20 without fitting text" message in the console mean?
This means
use-fit-text was not able to fit the text using the
minFontSize setting of 20. To ensure the text fits, set
minFontSize to a smaller value.
minFontSize is set larger than the
fontSize value needed to fit the text in the div. Log a message to the console in this case.
logLevel option to control what is logged to the console
onStart and
onFinish callbacks
TOptions TypeScript type
/// <reference types="next" /> in
dist/index.d.ts
useLayoutEffect warning for server render
ResizeObserver to always recalculate on container resize
recalcOnResize option
useLayoutEffect instead of
useEffect to avoid flashing
recalcOnResize and other options