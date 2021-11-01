Welcome to use-file-picker 👋

Simple react hook to open browser file selector.

Usage

API

Install

npm i use-file-picker or yarn add use-file-picker

StoryBook

https://use-file-picker-storybook-b0wsuz1yj-mrkampla.vercel.app/

Usage

Simple txt file content reading

https://codesandbox.io/s/inspiring-swartz-pjxze?file=/src/App.js

import { useFilePicker } from 'use-file-picker' ; import React from 'react' ; export default function App ( ) { const [openFileSelector, { filesContent, loading }] = useFilePicker({ accept : '.txt' , }); if (loading) { return < div > Loading... </ div > ; } return ( < div > < button onClick = {() => openFileSelector()}>Select files </ button > < br /> {filesContent.map((file, index) => ( < div > < h2 > {file.name} </ h2 > < div key = {index} > {file.content} </ div > < br /> </ div > ))} </ div > ); }

Reading and rendering Images

https://codesandbox.io/s/busy-nightingale-oox7z?file=/src/App.js

import { useFilePicker } from 'use-file-picker' ; import React from 'react' ; export default function App ( ) { const [openFileSelector, { filesContent, loading, errors }] = useFilePicker({ readAs: 'DataURL' , accept: 'image/*' , multiple: true , limitFilesConfig: { max: 1 }, maxFileSize: 50 , imageSizeRestrictions: { maxHeight: 900 , maxWidth: 1600 , minHeight: 600 , minWidth: 768 , }, }); if (loading) { return <div>Loading...< /div>; } if (errors.length) { return <div>Error...</ div>; } return ( <div> <button onClick={ () => openFileSelector()}>Select files < /button> <br / > {filesContent.map( ( file, index ) => ( <div key={index}> <h2>{file.name}< /h2> <img alt={file.name} src={file.content}></img > <br /> < /div> ))} </ div> ); }

Advanced usage

https://codesandbox.io/s/musing-moon-wuq4u?file=/src/App.js

import { useFilePicker } from 'use-file-picker' ; import React from 'react' ; export default function App ( ) { const [openFileSelector, { filesContent, loading, errors, plainFiles, clear }] = useFilePicker({ multiple: true , readAs: 'DataURL' , accept: [ '.json' , '.pdf' ], limitFilesConfig: { min: 2 , max: 3 }, }); if (errors.length) { return ( <div> <button onClick={ () => openFileSelector()}>Something went wrong, retry! < /button> {errors[0].fileSizeTooSmall && 'File size is too small!'} {errors[0].fileSizeToolarge && 'File size is too large!'} {errors[0].readerError && 'Problem occured while reading file!'} {errors[0].maxLimitExceeded && 'Too many files'} {errors[0].minLimitNotReached && 'Not enought files'} </ div> ); } if (loading) { return <div>Loading...< /div>; } return ( <div> <button onClick={() => openFileSelector()}>Select file </ button> <button onClick={ () => clear()}>Clear< /button> <br / > Number of selected files: {plainFiles.length} <br /> { } {!!filesContent.length && <img src={filesContent[ 0 ].content} />} <br /> {plainFiles.map( file => ( <div key={file.name}>{file.name}< /div> ))} </ div> ); }

API

Props

Prop name Description Default value Example values multiple Allow user to pick multiple files at once true true, false accept Set type of files that user can choose from the list "*" [".png", ".txt"], "image/*", ".txt" readAs Set a return type of filesContent "Text" "DataURL", "Text", "BinaryString", "ArrayBuffer" limitFilesConfig Set maximum and minimum files that user can select n/a {min: 1, max: 2}, {max: 1} readFilesContent Ignores files content and omits reading process if set to false true true, false minFileSize Set minimum limit of file size in megabytes n/a 0.01 - 50 maxFileSize Set maximum limit of file size in megabytes n/a 0.01 - 50 imageSizeRestrictions Set maximum and minimum constraints for image size in pixels n/a { maxHeight: 1024, minWidth: 768, minHeight:480 } validators Add custom validation logic [] [MyValidator, MySecondValidator]

Returns

Name Description openFileSelector Opens file selector clear Clears all files and errors filesContent Get files array of type FileContent plainFiles Get array of the File objects loading True if the reading files is in progress, otherwise False errors Get errors array of type FileError if any appears

Custom validation

useFilePicker allows for injection of custom validation logic. Validation is divided into two steps:

validateBeforeParsing - takes place before parsing. You have access to config passed as argument to useFilePicker hook and all plain file objects of selected files by user. Called once for all files after selection.

- takes place before parsing. You have access to config passed as argument to useFilePicker hook and all plain file objects of selected files by user. Called once for all files after selection. validateAfterParsing - takes place after parsing (or is never called if readFilesContent is set to false).You have access to config passed as argument to useFilePicker hook, FileWithPath object that is currently being validated and the reader object that has loaded that file. Called individually for every file.

interface Validator { validateBeforeParsing(config: UseFilePickerConfig, plainFiles: File[]): Promise < void >; validateAfterParsing(config: UseFilePickerConfig, file: FileWithPath, reader: FileReader): Promise < void >; }

Validators must return Promise object - resolved promise means that file passed validation, rejected promise means that file did not pass.

Example validator

const customValidator: Validator = { validateBeforeParsing: async (config, plainFiles) => new Promise ( ( res, rej ) => (plainFiles.length % 2 === 0 ? res() : rej({ oddNumberOfFiles: true }))), validateAfterParsing: async (config, file, reader) => new Promise ( ( res, rej ) => file.lastModified < new Date ().getTime() - 24 * 60 * 60 * 1000 ? res() : rej({ fileRecentlyModified: true , lastModified: file.lastModified }) ), };

Interfaces

LimitFilesConfig

LimitFilesConfig { min?: number ; max?: number ; }

UseFilePickerConfig

UseFilePickerConfig extends Options { multiple?: boolean ; accept?: string | string []; readAs?: ReadType; limitFilesConfig?: LimitFilesConfig; readFilesContent?: boolean ; imageSizeRestrictions?: ImageDims; }

FileContent

FileContent { lastModified: number ; name: string ; content: string ; }

ImageDims

ImageDims { minWidth?: number ; maxWidth?: number ; minHeight?: number ; maxHeight?: number ; }

Options

Options extends ImageDims { minFileSize?: number ; maxFileSize?: number ; }

FileError

FileError extends FileSizeError, FileReaderError, FileLimitError, ImageDimensionError { name?: string ; }

FileReaderError

FileReaderError { readerError?: DOMException | null ; }

FileLimitError

FileLimitError { minLimitNotReached?: boolean ; maxLimitExceeded?: boolean ; }

FileSizeError

FileSizeError { fileSizeToolarge?: boolean ; fileSizeTooSmall?: boolean ; }

ImageDimensionError

ImageDimensionError { imageWidthTooBig?: boolean ; imageWidthTooSmall?: boolean ; imageHeightTooBig?: boolean ; imageHeightTooSmall?: boolean ; imageNotLoaded?: boolean ; }

