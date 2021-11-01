🏠 Homepage
npm i use-file-picker
or
yarn add use-file-picker
https://use-file-picker-storybook-b0wsuz1yj-mrkampla.vercel.app/
https://codesandbox.io/s/inspiring-swartz-pjxze?file=/src/App.js
import { useFilePicker } from 'use-file-picker';
import React from 'react';
export default function App() {
const [openFileSelector, { filesContent, loading }] = useFilePicker({
accept: '.txt',
});
if (loading) {
return <div>Loading...</div>;
}
return (
<div>
<button onClick={() => openFileSelector()}>Select files </button>
<br />
{filesContent.map((file, index) => (
<div>
<h2>{file.name}</h2>
<div key={index}>{file.content}</div>
<br />
</div>
))}
</div>
);
}
https://codesandbox.io/s/busy-nightingale-oox7z?file=/src/App.js
import { useFilePicker } from 'use-file-picker';
import React from 'react';
export default function App() {
const [openFileSelector, { filesContent, loading, errors }] = useFilePicker({
readAs: 'DataURL',
accept: 'image/*',
multiple: true,
limitFilesConfig: { max: 1 },
// minFileSize: 0.1, // in megabytes
maxFileSize: 50,
imageSizeRestrictions: {
maxHeight: 900, // in pixels
maxWidth: 1600,
minHeight: 600,
minWidth: 768,
},
});
if (loading) {
return <div>Loading...</div>;
}
if (errors.length) {
return <div>Error...</div>;
}
return (
<div>
<button onClick={() => openFileSelector()}>Select files </button>
<br />
{filesContent.map((file, index) => (
<div key={index}>
<h2>{file.name}</h2>
<img alt={file.name} src={file.content}></img>
<br />
</div>
))}
</div>
);
}
https://codesandbox.io/s/musing-moon-wuq4u?file=/src/App.js
import { useFilePicker } from 'use-file-picker';
import React from 'react';
export default function App() {
const [openFileSelector, { filesContent, loading, errors, plainFiles, clear }] = useFilePicker({
multiple: true,
readAs: 'DataURL', // availible formats: "Text" | "BinaryString" | "ArrayBuffer" | "DataURL"
// accept: '.ics,.pdf',
accept: ['.json', '.pdf'],
limitFilesConfig: { min: 2, max: 3 },
// minFileSize: 1, // in megabytes
// maxFileSize: 1,
// readFilesContent: false, // ignores file content
});
if (errors.length) {
return (
<div>
<button onClick={() => openFileSelector()}>Something went wrong, retry! </button>
{errors[0].fileSizeTooSmall && 'File size is too small!'}
{errors[0].fileSizeToolarge && 'File size is too large!'}
{errors[0].readerError && 'Problem occured while reading file!'}
{errors[0].maxLimitExceeded && 'Too many files'}
{errors[0].minLimitNotReached && 'Not enought files'}
</div>
);
}
if (loading) {
return <div>Loading...</div>;
}
return (
<div>
<button onClick={() => openFileSelector()}>Select file </button>
<button onClick={() => clear()}>Clear</button>
<br />
Number of selected files:
{plainFiles.length}
<br />
{/* If readAs is set to DataURL, You can display an image */}
{!!filesContent.length && <img src={filesContent[0].content} />}
<br />
{plainFiles.map(file => (
<div key={file.name}>{file.name}</div>
))}
</div>
);
}
|Prop name
|Description
|Default value
|Example values
|multiple
|Allow user to pick multiple files at once
|true
|true, false
|accept
|Set type of files that user can choose from the list
|"*"
|[".png", ".txt"], "image/*", ".txt"
|readAs
|Set a return type of filesContent
|"Text"
|"DataURL", "Text", "BinaryString", "ArrayBuffer"
|limitFilesConfig
|Set maximum and minimum files that user can select
|n/a
|{min: 1, max: 2}, {max: 1}
|readFilesContent
|Ignores files content and omits reading process if set to false
|true
|true, false
|minFileSize
|Set minimum limit of file size in megabytes
|n/a
|0.01 - 50
|maxFileSize
|Set maximum limit of file size in megabytes
|n/a
|0.01 - 50
|imageSizeRestrictions
|Set maximum and minimum constraints for image size in pixels
|n/a
|{ maxHeight: 1024, minWidth: 768, minHeight:480 }
|validators
|Add custom validation logic
|[]
|[MyValidator, MySecondValidator]
|Name
|Description
|openFileSelector
|Opens file selector
|clear
|Clears all files and errors
|filesContent
|Get files array of type FileContent
|plainFiles
|Get array of the
File objects
|loading
|True if the reading files is in progress, otherwise False
|errors
|Get errors array of type FileError if any appears
useFilePicker allows for injection of custom validation logic. Validation is divided into two steps:
interface Validator {
validateBeforeParsing(config: UseFilePickerConfig, plainFiles: File[]): Promise<void>;
validateAfterParsing(config: UseFilePickerConfig, file: FileWithPath, reader: FileReader): Promise<void>;
}
Validators must return Promise object - resolved promise means that file passed validation, rejected promise means that file did not pass.
/**
* validateBeforeParsing allows the user to select only an even number of files
* validateAfterParsing allows the user to select only files that have not been modified in the last 24 hours
*/
const customValidator: Validator = {
validateBeforeParsing: async (config, plainFiles) => new Promise((res, rej) => (plainFiles.length % 2 === 0 ? res() : rej({ oddNumberOfFiles: true }))),
validateAfterParsing: async (config, file, reader) =>
new Promise((res, rej) =>
file.lastModified < new Date().getTime() - 24 * 60 * 60 * 1000 ? res() : rej({ fileRecentlyModified: true, lastModified: file.lastModified })
),
};
LimitFilesConfig {
min?: number;
max?: number;
}
UseFilePickerConfig extends Options {
multiple?: boolean;
accept?: string | string[];
readAs?: ReadType;
limitFilesConfig?: LimitFilesConfig;
readFilesContent?: boolean;
imageSizeRestrictions?: ImageDims;
}
FileContent {
lastModified: number;
name: string;
content: string;
}
ImageDims {
minWidth?: number;
maxWidth?: number;
minHeight?: number;
maxHeight?: number;
}
Options extends ImageDims {
minFileSize?: number;
maxFileSize?: number;
}
FileError extends FileSizeError, FileReaderError, FileLimitError, ImageDimensionError {
name?: string;
}
FileReaderError {
readerError?: DOMException | null;
}
FileLimitError {
minLimitNotReached?: boolean;
maxLimitExceeded?: boolean;
}
FileSizeError {
fileSizeToolarge?: boolean;
fileSizeTooSmall?: boolean;
}
ImageDimensionError {
imageWidthTooBig?: boolean;
imageWidthTooSmall?: boolean;
imageHeightTooBig?: boolean;
imageHeightTooSmall?: boolean;
imageNotLoaded?: boolean;
}
👤 Milosz Jankiewicz
👤 Kamil Planer
Contributions, issues and feature requests are welcome!
Feel free to check the issues page.
Give a ⭐️ if this project helped you!