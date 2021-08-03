expo hooks Complementary hooks for Expo

useApplicationInstallTime — get the time the app was installed on the device

— get the time the app was installed on the device useApplicationAndroidInstallReferrer — get the referrer URL of the installed app

— get the referrer URL of the installed app useApplicationAndroidLastUpdateTime — get the time the app was last updated via the Google Play Store

— get the time the app was last updated via the Google Play Store useApplicationIosIdForVendor — get the referrer URL of the installed app

useBattery — get the battery level, state and power mode

— get the battery level, state and power mode useBatteryLevel — get or track the battery level or percentage remaining

— get or track the battery level or percentage remaining useBatteryLowPowerMode — get or track the battery low power mode

— get or track the battery low power mode useBatteryState — get or track the battery (charging) state

useBrightness — change or track the screen brightness

— change or track the screen brightness useSystemBrightness — change or track the system screen brightness

— change or track the system screen brightness useSystemBrightnessMode — change or track the system brightness mode

useFonts — load a map of fonts

usePermissions — get or ask permissions

useScreenOrientation — track changes in screen orientation

— track changes in screen orientation useScreenOrientationLock — lock the screen to an orientation

— lock the screen to an orientation useScreenOrientationPlatformLock — lock multiple platforms to an orientation

useAccelerometer — track changes in acceleration

— track changes in acceleration useBarometer — track changes in air pressure

— track changes in air pressure useDeviceMotion — track device motion and orientation

— track device motion and orientation useGyroscope — track changes in rotation

— track changes in rotation useMagnetometer — track changes in the magnetic field

— track changes in the magnetic field useMagnetometerUncalibrated — track changes in the magnetic field using raw data

— track changes in the magnetic field using raw data usePedometer — track user step count

— track user step count usePedometerHistory — get historical step count between two dates

useStoreReviewHasAction — determines if the store review can perform any action

— determines if the store review can perform any action useStoreReviewIsAvailable — determines if the platform has the capabilities to use request review

— determines if the platform has the capabilities to use request review useStoreReviewRequest — request a store review if available

useBrowsers — Get a list of Android browsers

— Get a list of Android browsers useWarmBrowser — Warm up and cool down and android browser

Usage

You can import these hooks by installing the @use-expo/<group> packages.

import { useBrightness } from '@use-expo/brightness' ; import { usePermissions } from '@use-expo/permissions' ;

Contributors

This project follows the all-contributors specification (emoji key). Contributions of any kind welcome!



