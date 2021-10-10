A react hook for using error boundaries in your functional components.
It lets you keep track of the error state of child components, by wrapping them in the provided
ErrorBoundary component.
⚠️ Read more about error boundaries and their intended use in the React documentation, this will only catch errors during the render phase!
npm i use-error-boundary
yarn add use-error-boundary
2.x
While upgrading from version
1.x make sure you are not using the
errorInfo object.
The hook and the
renderError callback no longer provide this object.
For advanced use, please refer to Custom handling of error and errorInfo.
Import the hook:
// Named
import { useErrorBoundary } from "use-error-boundary"
// Default
import useErrorBoundary from "use-error-boundary"
Learn more about the properties that are returned.
const MyComponent = () => {
const {
ErrorBoundary,
didCatch,
error,
reset
} = useErrorBoundary()
//...
}
Wrap your components in the provided
ErrorBoundary.
When it catches an error the hook provides you the changed error-state and the boundary Component will render nothing.
You have to handle rendering some error display yourself.
You can get the ErrorBoundary component to render your custom error display by using the
renderError render-prop.
const JustRenderMe = () => {
throw new Error("💥")
}
const MyComponent = () => {
const { ErrorBoundary, didCatch, error } = useErrorBoundary()
return (
<>
{didCatch ? (
<p>An error has been caught: {error.message}</p>
) : (
<ErrorBoundary>
<JustRenderMe />
</ErrorBoundary>
)}
</>
)
}
Optionally, you can pass a
render and
renderError function to render your UI and error-state inside the boundary.
/**
* The renderError function also passes the error, so that you can display it using
* render props.
*/
return (
<ErrorBoundary
render={() => <SomeChild />}
renderError={({ error }) => <MyErrorComponent error={error} />}
/>
)
error and
errorInfo outside of markup
The hook now accepts an
options object that you can pass a
onDidCatch callback that gets called when the ErrorBoundary catches an error. Use this for logging or reporting of errors.
useErrorBoundary({
onDidCatch: (error, errorInfo) => {
// For logging/reporting
},
})
These are the properties of the returned Object:
ErrorBoundary
Type: React Component
Special error boundary component that provides state changes to the hook.
⚠️ You need to use this as the error boundary! Otherwise, the state will not update when errors are caught!
The ErrorBoundary is guaranteed referential equality across rerenders and only updates after a reset.
didCatch
Type: boolean
The error state,
true if an error has ben caught.
error
Type: any | null
The error caught by the boundary, or
null.
reset
Type: function
Function the reset the error state. Forces react to recreate the boundary by creating a new ErrorBoundary
Your boundary can now catch errors again.
If you are searching for the
errorInfo property, please read Breaking Changes in 2.x.
React does not provide a way to catch errors within the same functional component and you have to handle that in a class Component with special lifecycle methods.
If you are new to ErrorBoundaries, building this yourself is a good way to get started!
This packages purpose is to provide an easy drop in replacement for projects that are being migrated to hooks.
This also pulls the error presentation out of the error boundary, and on the same level you are handling errors.
Contributions are always welcome.
Feel free to open issues or pull requests!