use-elapsed-time

by Vasil Dimitrov
3.0.2 (see all)

React hook to measure elapsed time using requestAnimationFrame

Overview

27.9K

GitHub Stars

35

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Readme

useElapsedTime React hook

npm npm Codecov npm bundle size

React hook to measure elapsed time using requestAnimationFrame. The time measurement can be played and paused, additionally the start time and duration can be set. The primary use case of the hooks is in animations where the most important part of the animation is time.

  • Toggle play/pause
  • Set start time and duration
  • Adjust update interval to your need

Installation

yarn add use-elapsed-time

Basic usage

import { useElapsedTime } from 'use-elapsed-time'

const MyComponent = () => {
  const { elapsedTime } = useElapsedTime({ isPlaying: true })

  return elapsedTime
}

Edit epic-dream-hn62k

Function signature

  const {
    elapsedTime: number,
    reset: (newStartAt: number) => void
  } = useElapsedTime({
    isPlaying: boolean,
    duration?: number,
    startAt?: number,
    updateInterval?: number,
    onComplete?: (totalElapsedTime: number) => void | { shouldRepeat?: boolean, delay?: number, newStartAt?: number },
    onUpdate?: (elapsedTime: number) => void
  })

Props

Prop NameTypeDefaultDescription
isPlayingboolean-Indicates if the loop to get the elapsed time is running or it is paused
durationnumber-Animation duration in seconds
startAtnumber0Shift the start time to a different value than 0
updateIntervalnumber0Update interval in seconds. Determines how often the elapsed time value will change. When set to 0 the value will update on each key frame
onComplete(totalElapsedTime: number) => void | { shouldRepeat: boolean, delay: number }-onComplete callback will be fired when the duration is reached. The callback will receive as an argument the totalElapsedTime in seconds. onComplete can be used to restart the elapsed time loop by returning an object with the following params: shouldRepeat - indicates if the loop should start over; delay - delay before looping again in seconds; newStartAt - change the startAt value before looping again
onUpdate(elapsedTime: number) => void-On time update event handler. It receives the current elapsedTime time in seconds

Return value

The hook returns an object with elapsedTime in seconds and reset method - { elapsedTime, reset }

Browser support

The hook supports all modern browsers targeting es6. Internet Explorer (IE) is not longer supported.

Use cases

Countdown timer
Edit priceless-hill-2tbiq

Count up animation
Edit hungry-cray-hl6wn

Non-liner path animation
Edit inspiring-austin-d6ol6

