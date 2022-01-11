React hook to measure elapsed time using
requestAnimationFrame. The time measurement can be played and paused, additionally the start time and duration can be set. The primary use case of the hooks is in animations where the most important part of the animation is time.
yarn add use-elapsed-time
import { useElapsedTime } from 'use-elapsed-time'
const MyComponent = () => {
const { elapsedTime } = useElapsedTime({ isPlaying: true })
return elapsedTime
}
const {
elapsedTime: number,
reset: (newStartAt: number) => void
} = useElapsedTime({
isPlaying: boolean,
duration?: number,
startAt?: number,
updateInterval?: number,
onComplete?: (totalElapsedTime: number) => void | { shouldRepeat?: boolean, delay?: number, newStartAt?: number },
onUpdate?: (elapsedTime: number) => void
})
|Prop Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
|isPlaying
|boolean
|-
|Indicates if the loop to get the elapsed time is running or it is paused
|duration
|number
|-
|Animation duration in seconds
|startAt
|number
|0
|Shift the start time to a different value than 0
|updateInterval
|number
|0
|Update interval in seconds. Determines how often the elapsed time value will change. When set to 0 the value will update on each key frame
|onComplete
|(totalElapsedTime: number) => void | { shouldRepeat: boolean, delay: number }
|-
onComplete callback will be fired when the duration is reached. The callback will receive as an argument the
totalElapsedTime in seconds.
onComplete can be used to restart the elapsed time loop by returning an object with the following params:
shouldRepeat - indicates if the loop should start over;
delay - delay before looping again in seconds;
newStartAt - change the startAt value before looping again
|onUpdate
|(elapsedTime: number) => void
|-
|On time update event handler. It receives the current elapsedTime time in seconds
The hook returns an object with
elapsedTime in seconds and
reset method -
{ elapsedTime, reset }
The hook supports all modern browsers targeting
es6. Internet Explorer (IE) is not longer supported.