A small React hook to turn elements into fully renderable & editable content surfaces, like code editors, using contenteditable (and magic)
useEditable is a small hook that enables elements to be
contenteditable while still being fully renderable. This is ideal for creating small code editors or prose textareas in just
2kB!
It aims to allow any element to be editable while still being able to render normal React elements to it — no
innerHTML and having to deal with operating with or rendering to raw HTML, or starting a full editor project from scratch.
Check out the full demo on CodeSandbox with
prism-react-renderer!
First install
use-editable alongside
react:
yarn add use-editable
# or
npm install --save use-editable
You'll then be able to import
useEditable and pass it an
HTMLElement ref and an
onChange handler.
import React, { useState, useRef } from 'react';
import { useEditable } from 'use-editable';
const RainbowCode = () => {
const [code, setCode] = useState('function test() {}\nconsole.log("hello");');
const editorRef = useRef(null);
useEditable(editorRef, setCode);
return (
<div className="App">
<pre
style={{ whiteSpace: 'pre-wrap', fontFamily: 'monospace' }}
ref={editorRef}
>
{code.split(/\r?\n/).map((content, i, arr) => (
<React.Fragment key={i}>
<span style={{ color: `hsl(${((i % 20) * 17) | 0}, 80%, 50%)` }}>
{content}
</span>
{i < arr.length - 1 ? '\n' : null}
</React.Fragment>
))}
</pre>
</div>
);
};
And just like that we've hooked up
useEditable to our
editorRef, which points to the
<pre>
element that is being rendered, and to
setCode which drives our state containing some code.
This library has been tested against and should work properly using:
There are known issues in IE 11 due to the
MutationObserver method being unable to
read text nodes that have been removed via the
contenteditable.
Traditionally, there have been three options when choosing editing surfaces in React. Either one
could go for a large project like ProseMirror / CodeMirror or similar which take control over much
of the editing and rendering events and are hence rather opinionated, or it's possible to just
use
contenteditable and render to raw HTML that is replaced in the element's content, or lastly one
could combine a
textarea with an overlapping
div that renders stylised content.
All three options don't allow much customisation in terms of what actually gets rendered or put unreasonable restrictions on how easy it is to render and manage an editable's content.
So what makes rendering to a
contenteditable element so hard?
Typically this is tough because they edit the DOM directly. This causes most rendering libraries, like
React and Preact to be confused, since their underlying Virtual DOMs don't match up with the actual
DOM structure anymore. To prevent this issue
use-editable creates a
MutationObserver, which watches
over all changes that are made to the
contenteditable element. Before it reports these changes to
React it first rolls back all changes to the DOM so that React sees what it expects.
Furthermore it also preserves the current position of the caret, the selection, and restores it once
React has updated the DOM itself. This is a rather common technique for
contenteditable editors, but
the
MutationObserver addition is what enables
use-editable to let another view library update the element's
content.
Currently either the rendered elements' text content has to eventually exactly match the code input,
or your implementation must be able to convert the rendered text content back into what you're using
as state. This is a limitation of how
contenteditable's work, since they'll only capture the actual
DOM content. Since
use-editable doesn't aim to be a full component that manages the render cycle, it
doesn't have to keep any extra state, but will only pass the DOM's text back to the
onChange callback.
Using the
onChange callback you'll also receive a
Position object describing the cursor position,
the current line number, and the line's contents up until the cursor, which is useful for auto-suggestions,
which could then be applied with the
update function that
useEditable returns to update the cursor
position.
The first argument is
elementRef and accepts a ref object of type
RefObject<HTMLElement> which
points to the element that should become editable. This ref is allowed to be
null or change during
the runtime of the hook. As long as the changes of the ref are triggered by React, everything should
behave as expected.
The second argument is
onChange and accepts a callback of type
(text: string, pos: Position) => void
that's called whenever the content of the
contenteditable changes. This needs to be set up so that
it'll trigger a rerender of the element's contents.
The
text that
onChange receives is just the textual representation of the element's contents, while the
Position it receives contains the current position of the cursor, the line number (zero-indexed), and
the content of the current line up until the cursor, which is useful for autosuggestions.
The third argument is an optional
options object. This accepts currently two options to change
the editing behavior of the hook:
disabled option disables editing on the editable by removing the
contentEditable attribute from
it again.
indentation option may be a number of displayed spaces for indentation. This also enables the
improved
Tab key behavior, which will indent the current line or dedent the current line when shift is
held (Be aware that this will make the editor act as a focus trap!)
When
options.indentation is set then
useEditable will prevent the insertion of tab characters and
will instead insert the specified amount of whitespaces, which makes handling of columns much easier.
Additionally the
useEditable hook returns an
Edit handle with several methods, as documented below.
Edit.update(content: string): void
Replaces the entire content of the editable while adjusting the caret position. This will shift the caret by the difference in length between the current content and the passed content.
Edit.insert(append: string, offset?: number): void
Inserts new text at the caret position while deleting text in range of the offset (which accepts negative offsets).
For example, when
offset is set to
-1 then a single character is deleted to the left of the caret before
inserting any new text. When it's set to
2 then two characters to the right of the carets are deleted.
The
append text may also be set to an empty string to only apply deletions without inserting any text.
When any text is selected then it's simply erased first and
offset is ignored.
Edit.move(pos: number | { row: number; column: number }): void
This moves the caret to the specified position. The position may either be a character index (a
number)
or coordinates specifying a
row and
column separately.
Edit.getState(): { text: string; position: Position }
This method allows getting the current state of the editable, which is the same as what
onChange usually
receives. This is useful when adding custom editing actions in a key down handler or when programmatically
imitating
onChange otherwise, while the editable is selected.
react-live, which I've worked on
had one of the early tiny
contenteditable editors. (But with raw HTML updates)
react-simple-code-editor was the first (?) library to use a split textarea
and rendering surface implementation, which presented what a nice editing API should look like.
codejar contains the best tricks to manage selections, although it lacks some
Firefox workarounds. It also uses raw HTML highlighting / updating.
codemirror.next is an invaluable source to see different techniques when
handling text input and DOM update tricks.