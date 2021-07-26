use-double-click is a simple React hook for differentiating single and double clicks on the same component.

Documentation https://timellenberger.com/libraries/use-double-click

Check out the demo on Codesandbox

What's wrong with onDoubleClick() ?

When you double click on an element, onClick() fires twice alongside your single onDoubleClick() callback. This effect isn't desirable when a single click and a double click have different functions!

useDoubleClick() waits within a latency window after a click for a secondary click, and only after this period either the onSingleClick or onDoubleClick() callback will fire a single time.

Install

yarn add use-double-click

Usage

import { useRef } from 'react' ; import useDoubleClick from 'use-double-click' ; const Button = () => { const buttonRef = useRef(); useDoubleClick({ onSingleClick : e => { console .log(e, 'single click' ); }, onDoubleClick : e => { console .log(e, 'double click' ); }, ref : buttonRef, latency : 250 }); return < button ref = {buttonRef} > Click Me </ button > }

Props

Prop Description onSingleClick A callback function for single click events onDoubleClick A callback function for double click events ref Dom node to watch for double clicks latency The amount of time (in milliseconds) to wait before differentiating a single from a double click

License

MIT © Tim Ellenberger