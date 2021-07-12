useDelayedRender

useDelayedRender is a react hook for delaying the render and unmount of a component. This is commonly used to animate UI on unmount.

Installation

$ yarn add use-delayed-render

Usage

Function signature:

const { mounted: boolean , rendered: boolean } = useDelayedRender( active: boolean , options?: { enterDelay: number , exitDelay: number , onUnmount: () => void } )

Options:

active : Whether your component is in an active state

: Whether your component is in an active state enterDelay : After mounting, the delay before rendered becomes true

: After mounting, the delay before becomes true exitDelay : After rendered becomes false, the delay before unmounting

: After becomes false, the delay before unmounting onUnmount : A callback triggered after unmounting

Return values:

mounted : Whether your component should be mounted in the DOM

: Whether your component should be mounted in the DOM rendered : Whether your component should be visible

Example

Render a modal, but delay the unmount so that our 2 second CSS transition completes before the modal is removed from the DOM.

const Modal = ( { active } ) => { const { mounted, rendered } = useDelayedRender(active, { exitDelay : 2000 , }) if (!mounted) return null return ( < Portal > < div className = {rendered ? ' modal visible ' : ' modal '}> {/* ... */} </ div > </ Portal > ) }

This allows you to use simple CSS transitions to animate the mounting/unmounting of your component.

.modal { opacity : 0 ; transition : opacity 2s ease; } .modal .visible { opacity : 1 ; }

Usually you would use react-transition-group to solve this, but the 2.37MB install size is a bit overkill, compared to this package at 491B gzipped.

<Transition in ={active} unmountOnExit timeout={ 200 } onExited={handleExit}> < Modal /> </ Transition >