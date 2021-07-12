openbase logo
udr

use-delayed-render

by Paco
0.0.7

react hook for delaying the render and unmount of a component

Readme

useDelayedRender npm bundle size

useDelayedRender is a react hook for delaying the render and unmount of a component. This is commonly used to animate UI on unmount.


Installation

$ yarn add use-delayed-render

Usage

Function signature:

const { mounted: boolean, rendered: boolean } = useDelayedRender(
  active: boolean,
  options?: {
    enterDelay: number,
    exitDelay: number,
    onUnmount: () => void
  }
)

Options:

  • active: Whether your component is in an active state
  • enterDelay: After mounting, the delay before rendered becomes true
  • exitDelay: After rendered becomes false, the delay before unmounting
  • onUnmount: A callback triggered after unmounting

Return values:

  • mounted: Whether your component should be mounted in the DOM
  • rendered: Whether your component should be visible

Example

Render a modal, but delay the unmount so that our 2 second CSS transition completes before the modal is removed from the DOM.

const Modal = ({ active }) => {
  const { mounted, rendered } = useDelayedRender(active, {
    exitDelay: 2000,
  })

  if (!mounted) return null

  return (
    <Portal>
      <div className={rendered ? 'modal visible' : 'modal'}>{/* ... */}</div>
    </Portal>
  )
}

This allows you to use simple CSS transitions to animate the mounting/unmounting of your component.

.modal {
  opacity: 0;
  transition: opacity 2s ease;
}

.modal.visible {
  opacity: 1;
}

Why?

  • Usually you would use react-transition-group to solve this, but the 2.37MB install size is a bit overkill, compared to this package at 491B gzipped.
<Transition in={active} unmountOnExit timeout={200} onExited={handleExit}>
  <Modal />
</Transition>
  • Hooks solve the problem without needing a render function or HOC.

