use-deep-compare-effect 🐋 It's React's useEffect hook, except using deep comparison on the inputs, not reference equality

WARNING: Please only use this if you really can't find a way to use React.useEffect . There's often a better way to do what you're trying to do than a deep comparison.

The Problem

React's built-in useEffect hook has a second argument called the "dependencies array" and it allows you to optimize when React will call your effect callback. React will do a comparison between each of the values (via Object.is ) to determine whether your effect callback should be called.

The problem is that if you need to provide an object for one of those dependencies and that object is new every render, then even if none of the properties changed, your effect will get called anyway.

Installation

This module is distributed via npm which is bundled with node and should be installed as one of your project's dependencies:

npm install --save use-deep-compare-effect

Usage

You use it in place of React.useEffect .

NOTE: Only use this if your values are objects or arrays that contain objects. Otherwise, you should just use React.useEffect . In case of "polymorphic" values (eg: sometimes object, sometimes a boolean), use useDeepCompareEffectNoCheck , but do it at your own risk, as maybe there can be better approaches to the problem.

NOTE: Be careful when your dependency is an object which contains function. If that function is defined on the object during a render, then it's changed and the effect callback will be called every render. Issue has more context.

Example:

import React from 'react' import ReactDOM from 'react-dom' import useDeepCompareEffect from 'use-deep-compare-effect' function Query ( {query, variables} ) { useDeepCompareEffect( () => { }, [query, variables], ) return < div > {/* awesome UI here */} </ div > }

Other Solutions

use-custom-compare-effect

