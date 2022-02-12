Features

Install

yarn add use-debounce npm i use-debounce --save

Demos

The simplest way to start playing around with use-debounce is with this CodeSandbox snippet: https://codesandbox.io/s/kx75xzyrq7

More complex example with searching for matching countries using debounced input: https://codesandbox.io/s/rr40wnropq (thanks to https://twitter.com/ZephDavies)

Changelog

https://github.com/xnimorz/use-debounce/blob/master/CHANGELOG.md

Simple values debouncing

According to https://twitter.com/dan_abramov/status/1060729512227467264

import React, { useState } from 'react' ; import { useDebounce } from 'use-debounce' ; export default function Input ( ) { const [text, setText] = useState( 'Hello' ); const [value] = useDebounce(text, 1000 ); return ( < div > < input defaultValue = { ' Hello '} onChange = {(e) => { setText(e.target.value); }} /> < p > Actual value: {text} </ p > < p > Debounce value: {value} </ p > </ div > ); }

This hook compares prev and next value using shallow equal. It means, setting an object {} will trigger debounce timer. If you have to compare objects (https://github.com/xnimorz/use-debounce/issues/27#issuecomment-496828063), you can use useDebouncedCallback , that is explained below:

Debounced callbacks

Besides useDebounce for values you can debounce callbacks, that is the more commonly understood kind of debouncing. Example with Input (and react callbacks): https://codesandbox.io/s/x0jvqrwyq

import { useDebouncedCallback } from 'use-debounce' ; function Input ( { defaultValue } ) { const [value, setValue] = useState(defaultValue); const debounced = useDebouncedCallback( ( value ) => { setValue(value); }, 1000 ); return ( < div > < input defaultValue = {defaultValue} onChange = {(e) => debounced(e.target.value)} /> < p > Debounced value: {value} </ p > </ div > ); }

Example with Scroll (and native event listeners): https://codesandbox.io/s/32yqlyo815

function ScrolledComponent ( ) { const updatedCount = useRef( 0 ); updatedCount.current++; const [position, setPosition] = useState( window .pageYOffset); const debounced = useDebouncedCallback( () => { setPosition( window .pageYOffset); }, 800 ); useEffect( () => { const unsubscribe = subscribe( window , 'scroll' , debounced); return () => { unsubscribe(); }; }, []); return ( < div style = {{ height: 10000 }}> < div style = {{ position: ' fixed ', top: 0 , left: 0 }}> < p > Debounced top position: {position} </ p > < p > Component rerendered {updatedCount.current} times </ p > </ div > </ div > ); }

Returned value from debounced()

Subsequent calls to the debounced function debounced return the result of the last func invocation. Note, that if there are no previous invocations it's mean you will get undefined. You should check it in your code properly.

Example:

it( 'Subsequent calls to the debounced function `debounced` return the result of the last func invocation.' , () => { const callback = jest.fn( () => 42 ); let callbackCache; function Component ( ) { const debounced = useDebouncedCallback(callback, 1000 ); callbackCache = debounced; return null ; } Enzyme.mount( < Component /> ); const result = callbackCache(); expect(callback.mock.calls.length).toBe(0); expect(result).toBeUndefined(); act(() => { jest.runAllTimers(); }); expect(callback.mock.calls.length).toBe(1); const subsequentResult = callbackCache(); expect(callback.mock.calls.length).toBe(1); expect(subsequentResult).toBe(42); });

Advanced usage

Cancel, maxWait and memoization

Both useDebounce and useDebouncedCallback works with maxWait option. This params describes the maximum time func is allowed to be delayed before it's invoked. You can cancel debounce cycle, by calling cancel callback

The full example you can see here https://codesandbox.io/s/4wvmp1xlw4

import React, { useState, useCallback } from 'react' ; import ReactDOM from 'react-dom' ; import { useDebouncedCallback } from 'use-debounce' ; function Input ( { defaultValue } ) { const [value, setValue] = useState(defaultValue); const debounced = useDebouncedCallback( ( value ) => { setValue(value); }, 500 , { maxWait : 2000 } ); return ( <div> <input defaultValue={defaultValue} onChange={(e) => debounced(e.target.value)} /> <p>Debounced value: {value}</p> <button onClick={debounced.cancel}>Cancel Debounce cycle</button> </div> ); } const rootElement = document.getElementById('root'); ReactDOM.render(<Input defaultValue="Hello world" />, rootElement);

Flush method

useDebouncedCallback has flush method. It allows to call the callback manually if it hasn't fired yet. This method is handy to use when the user takes an action that would cause the component to unmount, but you need to execute the callback.

import React, { useState, useCallback } from 'react' ; import { useDebouncedCallback } from 'use-debounce' ; function InputWhichFetchesSomeData ( { defaultValue, asyncFetchData } ) { const debounced = useDebouncedCallback( ( value ) => { asyncFetchData; }, 500 , { maxWait : 2000 } ); useEffect( () => () => { debounced.flush(); }, [debounced] ); return < input defaultValue = {defaultValue} onChange = {(e) => debounced(e.target.value)} />; }

isPending method

isPending method shows whether component has pending callbacks. Works for both useDebounce and useDebouncedCallback :

function Component ( { text } ) { const debounced = useDebouncedCallback(useCallback( () => {}, []), 500 ); expect(debounced.isPending()).toBeFalsy(); debounced(); expect(debounced.isPending()).toBeTruthy(); debounced.flush(); expect(debounced.isPending()).toBeFalsy(); return < span > {text} </ span > ; }

leading/trailing calls

Both useDebounce and useDebouncedCallback work with the leading and trailing options. leading param will execute the function once immediately when called. Subsequent calls will be debounced until the timeout expires. trailing option controls whenever to call the callback after timeout again.

For more information on how leading debounce calls work see: https://lodash.com/docs/#debounce

import React, { useState } from 'react' ; import { useDebounce } from 'use-debounce' ; export default function Input ( ) { const [text, setText] = useState( 'Hello' ); const [value] = useDebounce(text, 1000 , { leading : true }); return ( < div > < input defaultValue = { ' Hello '} onChange = {(e) => { setText(e.target.value); }} /> < p > Actual value: {text} </ p > < p > Debounce value: {value} </ p > </ div > ); }

You can provide additional options as a third argument to both useDebounce and useDebouncedCallback :

option default Description Example maxWait - Describes the maximum time func is allowed to be delayed before it's invoked https://github.com/xnimorz/use-debounce#cancel-maxwait-and-memoization leading - This param will execute the function once immediately when called. Subsequent calls will be debounced until the timeout expires. https://github.com/xnimorz/use-debounce#leading-calls trailing true This param executes the function after timeout. https://github.com/xnimorz/use-debounce#leading-calls equalityFn (prev, next) => prev === next [useDebounce ONLY] Comparator function which shows if timeout should be started

useThrottledCallback

You are able to use throttled callback with this library also (starting 5.2.0 version). For this purpose use:

import useThrottledCallback from 'use-debounce/useThrottledCallback' ;

or

import { useThrottledCallback } from 'use-debounce' ;

Several examples:

Avoid excessively updating the position while scrolling. const scrollHandler = useThrottledCallback(updatePosition, 100 ); window .addEventListener( 'scroll' , scrollHandler); Invoke renewToken when the click event is fired, but not more than once every 5 minutes. const throttled = useThrottledCallback(renewToken, 300000 , { 'trailing' : false }) <button onClick={throttled}>click< /button>

All the params for useThrottledCallback are the same as for useDebouncedCallback except maxWait option. As it's not needed for throttle callbacks.

Special thanks:

@tryggvigy — for managing lots of new features of the library like trailing and leading params, throttle callback, etc;

@omgovich — for reducing bundle size.