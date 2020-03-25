A custom React Hook to help you implement a "dark mode" component for your application.
The user setting persists to
localStorage.
useDarkMode works in one of two ways:
By toggling a CSS class on whatever element you specify (defaults to
document.body).
You then setup your CSS to display different views based on the presence of the selector. For example, the following CSS is used in the demo app to ease the background color in/out of dark mode.
body.light-mode {
background-color: #fff;
color: #333;
transition: background-color 0.3s ease;
}
body.dark-mode {
background-color: #1a1919;
color: #999;
}
If you don't use global classes, you can specify an
onChange handler and take care of the implementation of switching to dark mode yourself.
useDarkMode now persists between sessions. It stores the user setting in
localStorage.
It shares dark mode state with all other
useDarkMode components on the page.
It shares dark mode state with all other tabs/browser windows.
The initial dark mode is queried from the system. Note: this requires a browser that supports the
prefers-color-scheme: dark media query
(currently Chrome, Firefox, Safari and Edge)
and a system that supports dark mode, such as macOS Mojave.
Changing the system dark mode state will also change the state of
useDarkMode
(i.e, change to light mode in the system will change to light mode in your app).
Support for Server Side Rendering (SSR) in version 2.2 and above.
To use
use-dark-mode, you must use
react@16.8.0 or greater which includes Hooks.
$ npm i use-dark-mode
const darkMode = useDarkMode(initialState, darkModeConfig);
You pass
useDarkMode an
initialState (a boolean specifying whether it should be in dark mode
by default) and an optional
darkModeConfig object. The configuration object may contain the following keys.
|Key
|Description
classNameDark
|The class to apply. Default =
dark-mode.
classNameLight
|The class to apply. Default =
light-mode.
element
|The element to apply the class name. Default =
document.body.
onChange
|A function that will be called when the dark mode value changes and it is safe to access the DOM (i.e. it is called from within a
useEffect). If you specify
onChange then
classNameDark,
classNameLight, and
element are ignored (i.e. no classes are automatically placed on the DOM). You have full control!
storageKey
|A string that will be used by the
storageProvider to persist the dark mode value. If you specify a value of
null, nothing will be persisted. Default =
darkMode.
storageProvider
|A storage provider. Default =
localStorage. You will generally never need to change this value.
A
darkMode object is returned with the following properties.
|Key
|Description
value
|A boolean containing the current state of dark mode.
enable()
|A function that allows you to set dark mode to
true.
disable()
|A function that allows you to set dark mode to
false.
toggle()
|A function that allows you to toggle dark mode.
Note that because the methods don't require any parameters, you can call them
direcly from an
onClick handler from a button, for example
(i.e., no lambda function is required).
Here is a simple component that uses
useDarkMode to provide a dark mode toggle control.
If dark mode is selected, the CSS class
dark-mode is applied to
document.body and is removed
when de-selected.
import React from 'react';
import useDarkMode from 'use-dark-mode';
import Toggle from './Toggle';
const DarkModeToggle = () => {
const darkMode = useDarkMode(false);
return (
<div>
<button type="button" onClick={darkMode.disable}>
☀
</button>
<Toggle checked={darkMode.value} onChange={darkMode.toggle} />
<button type="button" onClick={darkMode.enable}>
☾
</button>
</div>
);
};
export default DarkModeToggle;
If your CSS is setup to default to light mode, but the user selects dark mode,
the next time they visit your app, they will be in dark mode.
However, the user will see a flash of light mode before the app is spun up
and
useDarkMode is called.
To prevent this, I've included some vanilla JavaScript that you can insert in your
index.html just after the
<body> tag. It is in a file named noflash.js.txt.
You can either insert the contents of this file in a
<script> tag or automate the
step in your build process.
Note that if you change any of the default—such as
storageKey or
classNameDark for example—the
noflash.js file will need to be modified with the same values.
Gatsby users may leverage
gatsby-plugin-use-dark-mode to inject
noflash.js for you.
For next.js uses copy the
noflash.js.txt to your
public folder (
public/noflash.js) and then create a
_document.js and include the script before
<Main />.
import Document, { Html, Head, Main, NextScript } from 'next/document';
class MyDocument extends Document {
render() {
return (
<Html>
<Head />
<body>
<script src="noflash.js" />
<Main />
<NextScript />
</body>
</Html>
);
}
}
export default MyDocument;
Here is a list of apps build with
use-dark-mode.
If you have an app you would like to include on this list, open a PR.
MIT Licensed
