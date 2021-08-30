openbase logo
ucc

use-custom-compare

by Kotaro Sugawara
1.2.0 (see all)

It's React's useEffect/useMemo/useCallback hooks, except using custom comparison on the inputs, not reference equality

Readme

use-custom-compare

It's React's useEffect/useMemo/useCallback hooks, except using custom comparison on the inputs, not reference equality

Installation

npm install use-custom-compare

# or

yarn add use-custom-compare

Usage

useCustomCompareEffect

import React from "react";
import { useCustomCompareEffect } from "use-custom-compare";
import isEqual from "lodash/isEqual";

function App({ options }) {
  useCustomCompareEffect(
    () => {
      // do something significant here
      return () => {
        // return to clean up that significant thing
      };
    },
    [options],
    (prevDeps, nextDeps) => isEqual(prevDeps, nextDeps)
  );

  return <div>{/* render significant thing */}</div>;
}

useCustomCompareLayoutEffect

import React from "react";
import { useCustomCompareLayoutEffect } from "use-custom-compare";
import isEqual from "lodash/isEqual";

function App({ options }) {
  useCustomCompareLayoutEffect(
    () => {
      // do something significant here
      return () => {
        // return to clean up that significant thing
      };
    },
    [options],
    (prevDeps, nextDeps) => isEqual(prevDeps, nextDeps)
  );

  return <div>{/* render significant thing */}</div>;
}

useCustomCompareMemo

import React from "react";
import { useCustomCompareMemo } from "use-custom-compare";
import isEqual from "lodash/isEqual";

function App({ options }) {
  const memoized = useCustomCompareMemo(
    () => {
      // do something significant here
    },
    [options],
    (prevDeps, nextDeps) => isEqual(prevDeps, nextDeps)
  );

  return <div>{/* render significant thing */}</div>;
}

useCustomCompareCallback

import React from "react";
import { useCustomCompareCallback } from "use-custom-compare";
import isEqual from "lodash/isEqual";

function App({ options }) {
  const memoized = useCustomCompareCallback(
    () => {
      // do something significant here
    },
    [options],
    (prevDeps, nextDeps) => isEqual(prevDeps, nextDeps)
  );

  return <div>{/* render significant thing */}</div>;
}

TypeScript

This custom compare hooks is type-safe because it is built with TypeScript, which requires the use of TypeScript 4.0 or higher.

import React from "react";
import { useCustomCompareEffect } from "use-custom-compare";
import isEqual from "lodash/isEqual";

function App() {
  useCustomCompareEffect(
    () => {},
    [1, { a: "b" }, true],
    (
      prevDeps, // type: readonly [number, { a: string }, boolean]
      nextDeps // type: readonly [number, { a: string }, boolean]
    ) => isEqual(prevDeps, nextDeps)
  );

  return <div />;
}

ESLint

exhaustive-deps in eslint-plugin-react-hooks can be configured to validate dependencies. If you want to apply that rule to this custom compare hooks as well, use the additionalHooks option.

{
  "rules": {
    // ...
    "react-hooks/exhaustive-deps": [
      "warn",
      {
        additionalHooks:
          "(useCustomCompareEffect|useCustomCompareLayoutEffect|useCustomCompareMemo|useCustomCompareCallback)"
      }
    ]
  }
}

Note

In the following cases, use React's useEffect/useMemo/useCallback hooks instead of this custom compare hooks!

  • no dependencies
  • dependencies are all primitive values

Contributing

Contributions are always welcome! Please read the contributing first.

Inspiration

  • use-deep-compare-effect 🐋 It's react's useEffect hook, except using deep comparison on the inputs, not reference equality.
  • use-deep-compare It's react's useEffect/useMemo/useCallback hooks, except using deep comparison on the inputs.
  • use-custom-compare-effect useEffect hook which takes a comparison function instead of compare using reference equality.

Contributors

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):


Kotaro Sugawara
💻 📖 🤔 🚇 ⚠️

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!

License

MIT © Kotaro Sugawara

