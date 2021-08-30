use-custom-compare It's React's useEffect/useMemo/useCallback hooks, except using custom comparison on the inputs, not reference equality

Installation

npm install use-custom-compare yarn add use-custom-compare

Usage

useCustomCompareEffect

import React from "react" ; import { useCustomCompareEffect } from "use-custom-compare" ; import isEqual from "lodash/isEqual" ; function App ( { options } ) { useCustomCompareEffect( () => { return () => { }; }, [options], (prevDeps, nextDeps) => isEqual(prevDeps, nextDeps) ); return < div > {/* render significant thing */} </ div > ; }

useCustomCompareLayoutEffect

import React from "react" ; import { useCustomCompareLayoutEffect } from "use-custom-compare" ; import isEqual from "lodash/isEqual" ; function App ( { options } ) { useCustomCompareLayoutEffect( () => { return () => { }; }, [options], (prevDeps, nextDeps) => isEqual(prevDeps, nextDeps) ); return < div > {/* render significant thing */} </ div > ; }

useCustomCompareMemo

import React from "react" ; import { useCustomCompareMemo } from "use-custom-compare" ; import isEqual from "lodash/isEqual" ; function App ( { options } ) { const memoized = useCustomCompareMemo( () => { }, [options], (prevDeps, nextDeps) => isEqual(prevDeps, nextDeps) ); return < div > {/* render significant thing */} </ div > ; }

useCustomCompareCallback

import React from "react" ; import { useCustomCompareCallback } from "use-custom-compare" ; import isEqual from "lodash/isEqual" ; function App ( { options } ) { const memoized = useCustomCompareCallback( () => { }, [options], (prevDeps, nextDeps) => isEqual(prevDeps, nextDeps) ); return < div > {/* render significant thing */} </ div > ; }

TypeScript

This custom compare hooks is type-safe because it is built with TypeScript, which requires the use of TypeScript 4.0 or higher.

import React from "react"; import { useCustomCompareEffect } from "use-custom-compare"; import isEqual from "lodash/isEqual"; function App() { useCustomCompareEffect( () => {}, [1, { a: "b" }, true], ( prevDeps, // type: readonly [number, { a: string }, boolean] nextDeps // type: readonly [number, { a: string }, boolean] ) => isEqual(prevDeps, nextDeps) ); return <div />; }

ESLint

exhaustive-deps in eslint-plugin-react-hooks can be configured to validate dependencies. If you want to apply that rule to this custom compare hooks as well, use the additionalHooks option.

{ "rules" : { "react-hooks/exhaustive-deps" : [ "warn" , { additionalHooks : "(useCustomCompareEffect|useCustomCompareLayoutEffect|useCustomCompareMemo|useCustomCompareCallback)" } ] } }

Note

In the following cases, use React's useEffect/useMemo/useCallback hooks instead of this custom compare hooks!

no dependencies

dependencies are all primitive values

